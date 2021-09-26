LOYALSOCK TOWNSHIP — Derek Thomas scooped up a fumble and ran it in from 42 yards out as Warrior Run took an early 7-0 lead over Hughesville Saturday at Loyalsock Township High School. It was all Hughesville from that point though.
The Spartans rattled off 46 unanswered points and outrushed the Defenders 200-7 en route to the 46-7 Heartland Athletic Conference-III win. Hughesville improved to 1-4, 1-1 HAC-III while the Defenders fell to 0-4, 0-1.
The Spartans' Brenden Knight rushed for 177 yards and two touchdowns and Luke Kaiser threw for 154 yards and three touchdowns.
Hughesville limited Warrior Run's potent air attack to just 63 yards.
A sloppy outing, both teams combined for 13 fumbles and five interceptions. The two teams also combined for 25 penalties, which resulted in over 200 penalty yards.
Warrior Run is back in action Saturday against Central Mountain at Danville. Hughesville is home with Athens Friday.
Hughesville 46, Warrior Run 7
Saturday at Loyalsock
Hughesville 25 14 7 0 – 46
Warrior Run 7 0 0 0 – 7
Scoring
1st quarter
WR – Derek Thomas 42-yard fumble return, Gavin Hunter PAT, 7-0, 8:14
H – Joey Swink 85 pass from Luke Kaiser,kick blocked, 7-6, 7:23
H – Angelo Ferrigno 7 pass from Kaiser, Josh Heiney PAT, 13-7 5:54
H – Justin Fowler 51 pass from Kaiser, kick blocked, 20-7, 2:35
H – Aiden Barlett 5 run, pass failed, 26-7, 1:23
2nd Quarter
H – Kaiser 29 run, Heiney PAT, 33-7, 6:49
H – Brenden Knight 24 run, Heiney PAT, 40-7, :59
3rd Quarter
H – Knight 19 run, Heiney PAT, 47-7, 1:22
TEAM STATISTICS
Hughes WR
First Downs 18 7
Rushes-yards 39-200 26-7
Passing yards 184 63
Passing 7-13-1 7-20-4
Fumbles-lost 8-4 5-4
Penalties-yards 10-65 15-137
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING: Hughesville, Brenden Knight 23-177, 2 TDs; Luke Kaiser 5-47, TD;
Aiden Barlett 4-8, TD; Kelby Gordner 1-7; Luke Stutzman 1-6; Joey Swink
2-3; Team 3-(-48). Warrior Run, Samuel Hall 10-16; Roman Pierce 5-10;
Thomas Royles 3-8; Logan Smedley 2-1; Justin Blair 2-1; Gavin Getz 1-(-7);
Ryan Newton 3-(-22).
PASSING: Hughesville, Kaiser 5-7-1, 154 yards, 3 TDs; Tyler Wetzel 2-6-0,
30 yards. Warrior Run, Newton 7-19-4, 63 yards; Gavin Getz 0-1-0.
RECEIVING: Hughesville, Angelo Ferrigno 3-26, TD; Swink 2-98, TD; Justin
Fowler 1-51, TD; Knight 1-9. Warrior Run, Carter Marr 3-50; Derek Thomas
2-17; Smedley 1-0; Hall 1-(-4).
INTERCEPTIONS: Hughesville, Swink 2; Ferrigno; Fowler. Warrior Run, Isaac
Butler.
