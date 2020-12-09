National Football League
W L T Pct PF PA Buffalo 9 3 0 .750 333 306 Miami 8 4 0 .667 303 212 New England 6 6 0 .500 274 255 N.Y. Jets 0 12 0 .000 180 353
W L T Pct PF PA Indianapolis 8 4 0 .667 328 273 Tennessee 8 4 0 .667 359 326 Houston 4 8 0 .333 288 323 Jacksonville 1 11 0 .083 251 352
W L T Pct PF PA Pittsburgh 11 1 0 .917 334 211 Cleveland 9 3 0 .750 306 321 Baltimore 7 5 0 .583 316 231 Cincinnati 2 9 1 .208 237 308
W L T Pct PF PA x-Kansas City 11 1 0 .917 370 254 Las Vegas 7 5 0 .583 323 347 Denver 4 8 0 .333 225 320 L.A. Chargers 3 9 0 .250 277 345
W L T Pct PF PA N.Y. Giants 5 7 0 .417 231 265 Washington 5 7 0 .417 264 260 Philadelphia 3 8 1 .292 253 307 Dallas 3 9 0 .250 268 393
W L T Pct PF PA x-New Orleans 10 2 0 .833 347 241 Tampa Bay 7 5 0 .583 344 280 Atlanta 4 8 0 .333 311 302 Carolina 4 8 0 .333 280 300
W L T Pct PF PA Green Bay 9 3 0 .750 379 299 Minnesota 6 6 0 .500 319 329 Chicago 5 7 0 .417 246 284 Detroit 5 7 0 .417 286 358
W L T Pct PF PA L.A. Rams 8 4 0 .667 301 243 Seattle 8 4 0 .667 353 321 Arizona 6 6 0 .500 332 296 San Francisco 5 7 0 .417 285 288 x-clinched playoff spot y-clinched division z-clinched first round bye *-clinched home-field advantage
Raves 34, Cowboys 17
New England at L.A. Rams, 8:20 p.m.
Arizona at N.Y. Giants, 1 p.m. Dallas at Cincinnati, 1 p.m. Denver at Carolina, 1 p.m. Houston at Chicago, 1 p.m. Kansas City at Miami, 1 p.m. Minnesota at Tampa Bay, 1 p.m. Tennessee at Jacksonville, 1 p.m. Indianapolis at Las Vegas, 4:05 p.m. N.Y. Jets at Seattle, 4:05 p.m. Atlanta at L.A. Chargers, 4:25 p.m. Green Bay at Detroit, 4:25 p.m. New Orleans at Philadelphia, 4:25 p.m. Washington at San Francisco, 4:25 p.m. Pittsburgh at Buffalo, 8:20 p.m.
Baltimore at Cleveland, 8:15 p.m.
L.A. Chargers at Las Vegas, 8:20 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 19 Buffalo at Denver, 4:30 p.m. Carolina at Green Bay, 8:15 p.m.
Chicago at Minnesota, 1 p.m. Cleveland at N.Y. Giants, 1 p.m. Detroit at Tennessee, 1 p.m. Houston at Indianapolis, 1 p.m. Jacksonville at Baltimore, 1 p.m. New England at Miami, 1 p.m. Seattle at Washington, 1 p.m. Tampa Bay at Atlanta, 1 p.m. Philadelphia at Arizona, 4:05 p.m. Kansas City at New Orleans, 4:25 p.m. San Francisco at Dallas, 8:20 p.m. N.Y. Jets at L.A. Rams, 1 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Cincinnati, 8:15 p.m.
Men’s college basketball
EAST Bryant 101, St. Francis (NY) 82 CCSU 94, Fairleigh Dickinson 87 Georgetown 80, Coppin St. 48 La Salle 80, Lincoln (Pa.) 62 Morgan St. 83, Iona 72 Mount St. Mary’s 75, St. Francis (Pa.) 57 Rutgers 79, Syracuse 69 Seton Hall 78, Wagner 45 St. John’s 82, Rider 79 UMBC 76, Delaware 61 SOUTH Belmont 79, Tennessee St. 64 Campbell 80, Jacksonville 78 Charleston Southern 94, Carver 59 Georgia 63, Montana 50 Illinois 83, Duke 68 Longwood 77, NC A&T 60 Louisiana-Lafayette 90, LSU-Alexandria 75 Memphis 94, MVSU 57 Miami 58, Purdue 54 Mississippi St. 82, Jackson St. 59 Murray St. 87, Austin Peay 57 New Orleans 74, Florida National 57 Penn St. 75, Virginia Tech 55 South Alabama 80, William Carey 67 South Florida 73, Stetson 62 Tennessee 56, Colorado 47 VMI 100, Greensboro 65 MIDWEST Ball St. 79, N. Illinois 70 Dayton 66, N. Kentucky 60 Fort Hays St. 81, Kansas St. 68 Indiana St. 80, Truman St. 66 Iowa 93, North Carolina 80 Kansas 73, Creighton 72 Kent St. 80, Detroit 66 Marquette 82, Green Bay 68 Minnesota 85, Boston College 80, OT Ohio St. 90, Notre Dame 85 Saint Louis 88, Cent. Arkansas 65 SOUTHWEST Oklahoma St. 83, Oral Roberts 78 FAR WEST Portland St. 88, Northwest U. 48 Saint Mary’s (Cal.) 73, UTEP 61 Southern Cal 91, UC Irvine 56 Utah 75, Idaho St. 59
Women’s college basketball
EAST Bryant 89, St. Francis Brooklyn 88, OT Seton Hall 107, St. Peter’s 60 Stony Brook 65, Manhattan 52 UMass 79, Rhode Island 69 SOUTH Coll. of Charleston 89, Winthrop 59 Louisiana Tech 73, Jackson St. 66 Mississippi 104, Alcorn St. 48 Murray St. 85, MVSU 60 South Alabama 65, William Carey 40 UT Martin 75, Samford 67 Vanderbilt 81, ETSU 61 MIDWEST Idaho St. 65, Kansas St. 50 Miami (Ohio) 67, Valparaiso 49 SOUTHWEST Rio Grande 73, Texas A&M-CC 68 Stephen F. Austin 79, Texas-Arlington 57 FAR WEST California Baptist 91, William Jessup 62 Colorado St. 86, San Diego St. 77 Denver 85, Colorado 84 Gonzaga 89, Wyoming 50 Pepperdine 69, CS Bakersfield 58 San Diego 70, Cal St.-Fullerton 60 Utah 85, Oregon St. 79
College hockey
MIDWEST Western Michigan 3, Colorado College 3, OT Denver 3, North Dakota 2 Minnesota 3, Michigan 1 Minnesota Duluth 4, Miami 2
Transactions
BASEBALL Major League Baseball American League CHICAGO WHITE SOX — Acquired RHP Lance Lynn from Texas in exchange for RHP Dane Dunning and LHP Avery Weems. DETROIT TIGERS — Announced Jose Cruz Jr. has joined the club’s Major League coaching staff. KANSAS CITY ROYALS — Signed 1B Carlos Santana to a two-year contract. National League CINCINNATI REDS — Signed INF Cheslor Cuthbert and LF Dwight Smith to a minor league contracts. MILWAUKEE BREWERS — Signed C Luke Maile to a one-year contract. SAN DIEGO PADRES — Signed OF Brian O’Grady to a major league contract. SAN FRANCISCO GIANTS — Agreed to terms with RHP Matt Wisler on a one-year contract. Frontier League JOLIET SLAMMERS — Named Aaron Nieckula field manager. Signed OF Clayton Harp and LHP Tyler Jandron to contract extensions. LAKE ERIE CRUSHERS — Signed C Karl Ellison to a contract extension. NEW YORK BOULDERS — Signed RHP Brandon Bingel and INF Zach Kirtley. OTTAWA TITANS — Signed RHP Tanner Cable and OF Matt Feinstein. QUEBEC CAPITALES — Signed RHP Jake Polancic to a contract extension. BASKETBALL National Basketball Association PHILADELPHIA 76ERS — Acquired Gs Terrance Ferguson and Danny Green and C Vincent Poirier from Oklahoma City in exchange for C Al Horford, draft rights to Gs Theo Maledon and Vasilje Micic and a conditional 2025 first-round pick. FOOTBALL National Football League ARIZONA CARDINALS — Activated WR Larry Fitzgerald from reserve/COVID-19 list. ATLANTA FALCONS — Released DB Shyheim Carter from the practice squad. BALTIMORE RAVENS — Promoted CB Pierre Desir and TE Eric Tomlinson to the active roster. Activated CB Anthony Averett from injured reserve. CHICAGO BEARS — Placed WR Thomas Ives on practice squad reserve/COVID-19 list. CLEVELAND BROWNS — Placed G Wyatt Teller on the reserve/COVID-19 list. Activated DE Porter Gustin from the reserve/COVID-19 list. Placed WR Taywan Taylor on injured reserve. Activated WR Ryan Switzer to the practice squad. Released DE Jamal Davis. DALLAS COWBOYS — Promoted OT Jordan Mills and CB Saivion Smith to the active roster. GREEN BAY PACKERS — Signed S Henry Black to the active roster. Signed C Anthony Fabiano to the practice squad. JACKSONVILLE JAGUARS — Claimed DL Daniel Ross from Las Vegas waivers. Signed RB Craig Reynolds to the practice squad. LAS VEGAS RAIDERS — Signed CB Daryl Worley from Buffalo practice squad. LOS ANGELES RAMS — Released G Jeremiah Kolone from the practice squad. LOS ANGELES CHARGERS — Placed OT Trey Pipkins on the reserve/COVID-19 list. MIAMI DOLPHINS — Signed WR Isaiah Ford to the practice squad. MINNESOTA VIKINGS — Waived CB Holton Hill from injured reserve. Placed TE Brandon Dillon on the practice squad injured reserve. Signed OL Zack Bailey to the practice squad. NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS — Released S J.T. Hassell from the practice squad. NEW YORK GIANTS — Waived LB Trent Harris. Promoted DE Niko Lalos to the active roster. Released TE Nakia Griffin-Stewart from the practice squad. Signed QB Joe Webb to the practice squad. NEW YORK JETS — Promoted DB Elijah Campbell to the active roster. Signed LB Brady Sheldon to the practice squad. PHILADELPHIA EAGLES — Signed CB Lavert Hill to the practice squad. SAN DIEGO CHARGERS — Placed OT Trey Pipkins on the reserve/COVID-19 list. SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS — Released WR Jordan Matthews from the practice squad. SEATTLE SEAHAWKS — Released WR Darvin Kidsy from the practice squad. TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS — Signed OL Ted Larsen to the practice squad. TENNESSEE TITANS — Placed WR Adam Humphries on injured reserve. Placed P Trevor Daniel on reserve/COVID-19 list. WASHINGTON FOOTBALL TEAM — Signed QB Taylor Heinicke to the practice squad. HOCKEY East Coast Hockey League ALLEN AMERICANS — Released D Duggie Lagrone and F Jake Cricius. INDY FUEL — Released D Medric Mercier and F Thomas Ebbing. Signed Ds Chris Martenet and Mike Lee. JACKSONVILLE ICEMEN — Claimed F Nick Saracino from South Carolina waivers. KANSAS CITY MAVERICKS — Signed D Zaxh Osburn. RAPID CITY RUSH — Signed Fs Tyson Empey and Jack Suter. TULSA OILERS — Assigned F Bryce Kindopp to Anaheim. Announced Fs Mario Puskarich and IAN McNulty were added to the training camp roster. WHEELING NAILERS — Released G Max Milosek and F Alex Tonge. SOCCER Major League Soccer NEW ENGLAND REVOLUTION — Announced Fs Gustavo Bou, Justin Rennicksand, Adam Buksa and Teal Bunbury, Ds Alexander Buttner, Brandon Bye, Andrew Farrel, DeJuan Jones and Henry Kessler, MFs Matt Polster, Damian Rivera and Tajon Buchanan and G Matt Turner were guaranteed contracts for 2021 season. Exercised 2021 contract options on MFs Luis Caicedo, Scott Caldwell and Carles Gil, G Brad Knighton and D Collin Verfurth. Declined contract options for 2021 season on MFs Isaac Angking and Nicolas Fimino, G Jeff Caldwell, D Michael Macienne and Seth Sinovic, Fs Kekuta Manneh and Cristian Penilla. Announced D Antonio Delamea, Ms Diego Fagundez, Thomas McNamara, Lee Nguyen and Kelyn Rowe are out of contract for 2021 season. COLLEGE DOANE UNIVERSITY — Named Jeff Johnson interim director of Athletics.
