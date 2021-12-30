JERSEY SHORE — Lewisburg almost let a big lead slip away against Jersey Shore, but the Green Dragons held on for a 41-38 victory in the Heartland-I matchup Wednesday.
Lewisburg (2-5, 2-4 HAC-I) led 35-23 after the third quarter, but Jersey Shore (3-3, 2-2) scored 15 points in the fourth to make the game close.
Maddie Materne paced the Green Dragons with 12 points, plus Sophie Kilbride added seven points, five rebounds, five steals and an assist; Maddie Still had seven rebounds, four assists and three steals; and Anna Baker chipped in five assists and four rebounds in the win.
Lewisburg next hosts Midd-West at 6 p.m. Jan. 5
Lewisburg 41, Jersey Shore 38At Jersey Shore
Lewisburg 10 13 12 6 — 41 Jersey Shore 6 10 7 15 – 38
Lewisburg (2-5) 41
Maddie Materne 4 4-5 12; Sydney Bolinsky 0 0-0 0; Maddie Still 2 0-0 4; Elsa Fellon 3 0-0 6; Maria Bozella 1 0-0 2; Sophie Kilbride 3 0-2 7; Anna Baker 2 2-2 6; Keeley Baker 1 2-2 4.
Totals:
16 8-11 41.
3-point goals:
Kilbride.
Jersey Shore (3-3) 38
Payton Dincher 8 1-2 21; Cailynn Schall 1 0-0 2; Devon Walker 1 0-0 2; Sophia Stoven 0 0-0 0; Sophia Kauffman 0 0-0 0; Jocelyn McCracken 3 1-1 8; Celia Shemory 0 1-2 1; Rachel Lorson 1 0-0 2; Natalie Haigat 1 0-0 2.
Totals:
15 3-5 38.
3-point goals:
Dincher 4, McCracken.
Milton 51
Meadowbrook Chr. 18
MONTGOMERY — Kiersten Stork and Morgan Reiner combined for 29 points to power the Black Panthers past the Lions in the opening game of the Montgomery Holiday Tournament.
Stork scored nine of her points in the first half to help Milton (3-4) get out to a 26-14 halftime lead.
For Reiner, she tallied 10 points in the third quarter alone to fuel a 22-point period as the Black Panthers pulled away.
Milton will play host Montgomery for the title tonight at 7:30 p.m.
Montgomery Holiday TournamentFirst-round gameMilton 51, Meadowbrook Chr. 18
Meadowbrook 4 10 4 0 – 18 Milton 13 13 22 3 — 51
Meadowbrook Chr. (1-6) 18
Kailey Devlin 3 1-1 7; Emma Giorgi 0 0-0 0; Addison Nevius 1 0-0 2; Audrey Millett 1 0-0 2; Alayna Smith 0 0-0 0; Madi McNeal 2 0-0 5; Ellie Sweigard 1 0-0 2.
Totals:
8 1-1 18.
3-point goals:
McNeal.
Milton (3-4) 51
Amelia Gainer 0 0-0 0; Lydia Crawford 0 2-2 2; Kiersten Stork 5 4-5 15; Leah Walter 2 0-0 5; Cam Roush 0 0-0 0; Morgan Reiner 7 0-0 14; Talya Bardole 0 0-0 0; Brianna Gordner 0 0-0 0; Jacklyn Hopple 0 0-0 0; Abbey Kitchen 4 0-2 8; Kyla Rovenolt 1 4-6 6; Brooklyn Wade 0 0-0 0; Kendall Fedder 0 1-2 1.
Totals:
19 11-17 51.
3-point goals:
Stork, Walter.
Mifflinburg 26
Central Mountain 23
MIFFLINBURG — Ella Shuck scored 13 of her game-high 19 points in the first quarter to help Mifflinburg get out to a big first-quarter lead and the Heartland-I win over Central Mountain.
Shuck added six steals and three rebounds to her night, plus Avery Metzger added four points and seven steals, and Jenna Haines pulled down six boards for Mifflinburg (4-2 overall and HAC-I).
Mifflinburg is off until Jan. 5 when the Wildcats hit the road to take on Lourdes Regional. for a 7:30 game.
Mifflinburg 26, Central Mountain 23At Mifflinburg
Central Mtn. 1 3 11 8 – 23 Mifflinburg 17 5 2 2 – 26
Central Mountain (3-4) 23
Marissa Wheeler 0 0-0 0; Joslyn Anderson 0 0-0 0; Danica Kelley 0 3-6 3; Tara Mader 1 0-3 2; Lena Walker 0 0-0 0; Taylor Doyle 1 3-4 5; Kiahna Jones 4 0-0 9; Ava Doyle 0 0-0 0; Reese Doyle 1 0-2 2; Keely Rohrbach 1 0-0 2; Ashlee Andrews 0 0-0 0.
Totals:
8 6-15 23.
3-point goals:
Jones.
Mifflinburg (4-2) 26
Ella Shuck 5 8-13 19; Avery Metzger 1 2-3 4; Jenna Haines 0 0-0 0; Laine Martin 0 0-0 0; Meg Shively 0 1-3 1; Marissa Allen 1 0-0 2.
Totals:
7 11-19 26.
3-point goals:
Shuck.
Other scores:
Mount Carmel 51, Hughesville 30 Muncy 51, Bucktail 28 Montgomery 30, Wyalusing 29 Shikellamy 50, Lourdes Regional 20
Boys basketball
CMVT Holiday Tournament
Meadowbrook Chr. 70
Bucktail 48
BLOOMSBURG — Ashton Canelo knocked down 15 shots including a 3-pointer to score a game-high 31 points and lead the Lions to a win over the Bucks in the championship game of the Columbia Montour Vo-Tech Holiday Tournament.
Jacob Reed added 12 points and Noah Smith had 10 for Meadowbrook (5-2), which jumped out to an 18-6 lead in the first quarter.
Meadowbrook Christian next hosts North Penn-Liberty at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday.
CMVT Holiday TournamentChampionship gameMeadowbrook Chr. 70, Bucktail 48
Bucktail 6 8 21 13 — 48 Mead. Chr. 18 21 16 15 – 70
Bucktail (1-4) 48
Brody Pentz 7 1-1 15; Gavin Yachymak 0 0-0 0; Dylan Cross 2 0-0 6; Will Steele 1 0-0 3; Brett Mason 1 0-0 3; Braylon Fantaski 7 1-2 20; Talon Ditty 0 0-0 0; Zach Pick 0 1-2 1; John Green 0 0-2 0.
Totals:
18 3-7 48.
3-point goals:
Fantaski 5, Cross 2, Steele, Mason.
Meadowbrook Chr. (5-2) 70
Ashton Canelo 15 0-5 31; Gave Rodriguez 2 3-6 7; Mike Smith 2 1-1 5; Jacob Reed 5 0-0 12; Noah Smith 5 0-0 10; Jacob Bair 0 0-0 0; Levi Erb 1 0-0 2; Copeland Locke 0 3-4 3.
Totals:
30 7-16 70.
3-point goals:
Reed 2, Canelo.
Other scores:
