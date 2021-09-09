MIFFLINBURG – Although Mifflinburg led Jersey Shore by a goal going into halftime of their conference matchup Wednesday, the Wildcats didn’t start the game very well against the Bulldogs.
But in the second half, Mifflinburg showed what can happen when the Wildcats put it all together.
Mifflinburg scored six goals in the final 40 minutes of action to blow the game wide open and take an 8-1 Heartland Athletic Conference Division I victory over Jersey Shore on a wet and soggy night at Mifflinburg Area Intermediate School.
A four-goal day by sophomore forward Sarah Fritz paved the way for Mifflinburg’s dominating win.
“Coming out in the second half I just told the girls that we haven’t put a good, consistent 40 minutes together since (a 6-0 win over) Lake Lehman on Saturday,” said Mifflinburg coach Erich Hankamer. “And I was like, we need to continue to play like that, and that (scoring six goals) is what we can do if we put a full 40 minutes together.
“I’m very proud of the girls, and it was definitely a good second-half effort,” added Mifflinburg’s coach.
Mifflinburg (2-1, 1-0 HAC-I) trailed Jersey Shore (0-1) 1-0 just 2:45 into the game when the Bulldogs’ Devon Walker was able to sneak the ball inside the right post just past Wildcats’ keeper Kristi Benfield.
Neither the Wildcats, nor Benfield, would be caught sleeping again on the night.
Two goals by Fritz followed the Bulldogs’ early score. Her first one came with 23:56 left, and the second one found the back of the net off a header on a nice cross from Taylor Beachy.
“We played a little shaky in the first couple of minutes of the game. I think us getting scored on first woke us up a little bit,” said Hankamer. “We pretty much dominated the rest of the first half, except for maybe the last two minutes.”
Peyton Yocum gave Mifflinburg a 3-1 lead 3:31 into the second half by connecting on a Beachy assist, and less than four minutes later Fritz found the back of the net again when she scored off a combined assist from Yocum and Remi Stahl.
“We had a rough start in the first half, but I felt like we definitely stepped it up in the second half,” said Fritz. “We had a lot of good balls (being passed), and I was able to get four goals.”
The goals continued to come fast and furiously for Mifflinburg when Beachy scored with 30:06 left before Emilly Walls (24:03), Yocum (15:34) and Fritz (1:52) all netted goals to end the game.
“Sarah is trying to shoot for 50 goals (in her first two years). She has seven goals so far in three games, and she needs 24 more (this season) and she’ll hit 50. It’s easily doable if we continue to play like this,” said Hankamer.
“(Fritz’s two goals in the first half) was a big momentum builder. She’s just determined, and she’s a great little player and we have good assets around her like Yocum, who can just divvy up a ball anytime of the week to her. Yocum can score herself – she’s not willing to let the ball fly herself.”
Yocum finished with two goals and two assists, and Beachy chipped in a goal and four assists for the Wildcats.
The seven-goal win is impressive, but the score could’ve been even more lopsided had Mifflinburg not hit no less than four balls off either the crossbar or one of the posts.
“That’s one of our biggest things is to know if we see an open look, I’ve given them permission to let the ball fly,” said Hankamer. “We can be very deadly if we get the option to shoot, and it shows in the score.”
Mifflinburg next plays at Warrior Run at 11 a.m. Saturday, and the Wildcats’ coach thinks Wednesday’s win will go a long way in helping his team navigate the rest of the season.
“The win helps to build our confidence, and we have high goals this season for us,” said Hankamer. “Losing to Selinsgrove (3-2 in OT in last year’s district final), a lot of these girls were on the field when that happened, and we don’t want that to happen again this year.
“So, we set the bar high, and the girls want to go for it,” added Mifflinburg’s coach.
Mifflinburg 8, Jersey Shore 1At MifflinburgFirst half
JS-Devon Walker, unassisted, 2:45. Miff-Sarah Fritz, unassisted, 16:04. Miff-Fritz, assist Taylor Beachy, 36:53.
Second half
Miff-Peyton Yocum, assist Beachy, 43:31. Miff-Fritz, assist Yocum and Remi Stahl, 47:23. Miff-Beachy, assist Yocum, 49:54. Miff-Emily Walls, assist Beachy, 55:57. Miff-Yocum, assist Beachy, 64:26. Miff-Fritz, unassisted, 78:20.
Shots: Mifflinburg, 17-3; Corners: Mifflinburg, 8-0; Saves: Mifflinburg, Kristi Benfield, 2; JS, Grace Welshans, 9.
