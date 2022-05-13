LEWISBURG — The Lewisburg Green Dragons had a much easier time with Loyalsock this time around, as the hosts scored three runs in the fourth inning to break open a tight game and take a 7-3 Heartland-II victory over the Lancers at the Pawling Sports Complex.
A 3-for-4 day by Rylee Dyroff led Lewisburg (11-3, 8-3 HAC-I) offensively. In addition, Sydney Bolinsky batted 2-for-4 and doubled twice, and Erin Field went 2-for-3 with a triple, two RBI and two runs scored.
Lewisburg, which beat Loyalsock 3-1 the first time around, picked up its third straight victory.
The Green Dragons will search for their fourth win in a row with an away game at Milton on Saturday at 11 a.m.
Lewisburg 7, Loyalsock 3
at Lewisburg
Loyalsock 002 000 1 – 3-7-1
Lewisburg 310 300 x — 7-11-1
Marissa Helmrich, Hannah Winter (6) and Grace Shaible. Kimmy Shannon and Sydney Bolinsky.
WP: Shannon; LP: Helmrich.
Top Loyalsock hitters: Hannah Winter, 2-for-4, run; Helmrich, 2-for-4; Marissa Rodarmel 1-for-3, double.
Top Lewisburg hitters: Carly Wagner, 1-for-2, double, run, RBI; Erin Field, 2-for-3, triple, 2 runs, 2 RBI; Rylee Dyroff, 3-for-4, run, RBI; Bolinsky 2-for-4, 2 doubles; Ryan Brouse, 2-for-3, run; Shannon, 1-for-2, double.
Baseball
Danville 17,
Lewisburg 8
LEWISBURG - A solid day at the plate by the Green Dragons' Kaiden Wagner, but he was overshadowed by the Ironmen who rolled to the Heartland-I victory at Brandon Kramm Memorial Field.
Wagner batted 3-for-3 and had a double, two walks, two runs scored and an RBI; and Shea Girton and Derek Asche both added two-hit days for Lewisburg (9-7, 7-7).
Lewisburg next plays at Montoursville at 4:30 p.m. Monday.
Danville 17, Lewisburg 8
At Lewisburg
Danville 245 222 0 – 17-14-2
Lewisburg 110 600 0 – 8-13-5
Connor Geise, Carl Price (4), Mason Raup (5) and Jack Gibson. Jack Blough, Shea Girton (3), Logan Heyman (5) and Girton, Derek Asche (3).
WP: Geise. LP: Blough.
Top Danville hitters: Raup, 3-for-4, triple, 2 walks, 4 runs scored, RBI; Reece McCarthy, 1-for-3, 3 walks, 3 runs, 2 RBI; Daniel Knight, 1-for-3, walk, 3 RBI, run; Joe Delbo, 2-for-6, double, 3 RBI, run; Gabe Benjamin, walk, 2 runs; Geise, 2-for-3, 2 RBI; Jack Smiley, 2-for-2, 2 RBI, run; Cole Duffy, 2 walks, 2 runs; Connor Kozick, 4-for-5, double, 3 runs, 2 RBI.
Top Lewisburg hitters: Tony Burns, 1-for-5, 2 runs scored, RBI; Kaiden Wagner, 3-for-3, double, 2 walks, 2 runs, RBI; Max Mitchell, walk; Aiden Howerter, 2-for-3, double, run; Girton, 2-for-3, walk, 2 RBI; Michael Casale, 1-for-4, walk, RBI, run; Forrest Zelechoski, 1-for-4; Asche, 2-for-4, RBI, run; Logan Heyman, 2 walks; Blough, 1-for-4, RBI, run.
Central Columbia 10,
Warrior Run 2
ALMEDIA - The Blue Jays jumped out to a 7-0 lead and ran away for a Heartland-I victory over the Defenders.
Mason Sheesley had two hits including a triple, and he also scored twice to lead Warrior Run (2-14, 2-13 HAC-I).
In addition, Stone Allison also had a pair of hits for the Defenders and Isaiah Betz and Jake Byer both had a hit and an RBI against Central (15-1, 15-1).
Warrior Run next plays at Saint Joseph's Catholic Academy on Saturday at 11 a.m.
Central Columbia 10, Warrior Run 2
At Central Columbia
Warrior Run 001 010 0 – 2-7-2
Central Col. 340 030 x – 10-5-1
WP: Ryan Hons. LP: Camden Yoder.
Top Warrior Run hitters: Mason Sheesley, 2 hits, triple, 2 runs scored; Stone Allison, 2 hits; Isaiah Betz, 1 hit, RBI; Jake Byer, 1 hit, RBI.
Top Central Columbia hitters: Luke Zeisloft, 2 hits, 2 runs scored; Cade Davis, double, 3 RBI.
Lewisburg 14,
Jersey Shore 11
LEWISBURG - Michael Casale hit a home run and drove in a total of six runs to help lead the Green Dragons to a slugfest win over the Bulldogs in the Heartland-I contest played Wednesday at Brandon Kramm Memorial Field.
Casale finished the day 2-for-3 at the plate, and he was just one of several players who had two or more hits in the game. Kaiden Wagner and Derek Asche both went 3-for-4, plus wining pitcher Max Mitchell and Shea Girton both added a pair of hits.
Wagner also doubled, scored two runs and had an RBI, plus Asche also doubled and drove in three runs for Lewisburg.
Lewisburg 14, Jersey Shore 11
At Lewisburg
Jersey Shore 400 021 4 – 11-11-1
Lewisburg 550 040 x – 14-15-6
C. Hess, K. Walker (2) and J. Breining. Max Mitchell, Kaiden Wagner (5) and Shea Girton.
WP: Mitchell. LP: Walker.
Top Jersey Shore hitters: K. Peacock, 2-for-5, run scored; T. Bauder, 3-for-5, 2 doubles, 2 RBI, 2 runs; B. Laubach, walk; B. DePasqua, 1-for-1, RBI, run; G. Martzall, 2-for-4, triple, 2 runs, RBI; E. Danneker, RBI; C. Griffin, 1-for-1, double, RBI, run; Walker, run; C. Davis, 2-for-4, RBI, run; Breining, 2 runs.
Top Lewisburg hitters: Tony Burns, 1-for-5, 2 runs scored; Wagner, 3-for-4, triple, walk, 2 runs, RBI; Mitchell, 2-for-3, 2 runs, RBI; Girton, 2-for-3, 2 walks, 2 runs, RBI; Michael Casale, 2-for-3, HR, 6 RBI, 2 runs; Forrest Zelechoski, 1-for-3, walk, 2 runs; Derek Asche, 3-for-4, double, 3 RBI; Logan Heyman, RBI; Jack Blough, 1-for-3, walk, RBI; Naginey, run.
Softball
Montoursville 10,
Warrior Run 4
TURBOTVILLE - The Defenders pounded out a respectable nine hits in the game, but the Warriors still held on for the Heartland-II victory.
Kaelyn Watson doubled twice and scored a run, plus Abby Evans had two RBI, Liana Dion batted 2-for-3 and Kayla Swartchick doubled to lead Warrior Run (3-10, 2-9 HAC-I) against Montoursville (7-8, 6-8), which scored its 10 runs off 14 hits.
Warrior Run is next scheduled to host Bucktail at 4:30 p.m. Tuesday.
Montoursville 10, Warrior Run 4
At Montoursville
Montoursville 121 033 0 – 10-14-2
Warrior Run 100 001 2 – 4-9-3
Jocelyn Jean and Brianna Trueman. Kaelyn Watson, Bella Shupp (7) and Maggie Gelnett.
WP: Jean. LP: Watson.
Top Montoursville hitters: Hannah Klotz, 1-for-3, 3 RBI; Trueman, 2-for-4, RBI, run scored; Jean, 1-for-3, double, 2 runs; Mahlon Yonkin, 1-for-4, double, 2 runs; Johannah Devore, 3-for-4, RBI, run; Nyla Kutley, 2-for-4, RBI.
Top Warrior Run hitters: Watson, 2-for-3, 2 doubles, run scored; Abby Evans, 2 RBI, run; Liana Dion, 2-for-3, run; Kayla Swartchick, double.
Boys lacrosse
Lewisburg 17,
Mifflin County 0
LEWISBURG - Matt Spaulding's five-goal and one-assist day highlighted the Green Dragons Central Susquehanna Lacrosse League win over the Huskies.
Collin Starr, Alex Koontz, Ben Bailey and Mason Fassero all added two goals apiece for Lewisburg (13-1, 8-1 CSLL), with Starr adding three assists and Koontz one.
Also scoring for the Green Dragons in the game were Rowen Martin (1G, 3A), Matt Reish (1G, 1A), Evan Gilger (1G) and Joey Martin (1G). Jimmy Bailey and Tyler Downs made six and three saves, respectively.
Lewisburg ends its regular season with a home game against Danville today at 4:30 p.m.
