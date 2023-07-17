Baseball
MLB GlanceAMERICAN LEAGUEEast Division W L Pct GB
Tampa Bay 60 36 .625 _ Baltimore 57 35 .620 1 Toronto 53 41 .564 6 Boston 50 44 .532 9 New York 50 44 .532 9
Central Division W L Pct GB
Minnesota 48 46 .511 _ Cleveland 45 48 .484 2½ Detroit 41 51 .446 6 Chicago 40 55 .421 8½ Kansas City 27 67 .287 21
West Division W L Pct GB
Texas 55 39 .585 _ Houston 51 42 .548 3½ Seattle 46 46 .500 8 Los Angeles 46 47 .495 8½ Oakland 25 70 .263 30½
NATIONAL LEAGUEEast Division W L Pct GB
Atlanta 61 31 .663 _ Miami 53 42 .558 9½ Philadelphia 51 42 .548 10½ New York 43 50 .462 18½ Washington 37 56 .398 24½
Central Division W L Pct GB
Milwaukee 52 42 .553 _ Cincinnati 50 44 .532 2 Chicago 43 49 .467 8 Pittsburgh 41 52 .441 10½ St. Louis 40 53 .430 11½
West Division W L Pct GB
Los Angeles 53 39 .576 _ San Francisco 52 41 .559 1½ Arizona 52 42 .553 2 San Diego 44 50 .468 10 Colorado 36 58 .383 18
AMERICAN LEAGUESaturday’s Games
Tampa Bay 6, Kansas City 1, 1st game Chicago Cubs 10, Boston 4 Toronto 5, Arizona 2 Texas 2, Cleveland 0 Tampa Bay 4, Kansas City 2, 2nd game Chicago White Sox 6, Atlanta 5 Baltimore 6, Miami 5 Minnesota 10, Oakland 7 N.Y. Yankees 6, Colorado 3 Detroit 6, Seattle 0 L.A. Angels 13, Houston 12, 10 innings
Sunday’s Games
Kansas City 8, Tampa Bay 4 Baltimore 5, Miami 4 Chicago White Sox 8, Atlanta 1 Toronto 7, Arizona 5 Boston 11, Chicago Cubs 5 Texas 6, Cleveland 5 Seattle 2, Detroit 0 Colorado 8, N.Y. Yankees 7, 11 innings Minnesota 5, Oakland 4 Houston at L.A. Angels, 7:10 p.m.
Monday’s Games
Cleveland (Curry 3-0) at Pittsburgh (Priester 0-0), 7:05 p.m. L.A. Dodgers (Sheehan 2-0) at Baltimore (Rodriguez 2-2), 7:05 p.m. Tampa Bay (McClanahan 11-1) at Texas (Dunning 8-2), 8:05 p.m. Detroit (Manning 3-1) at Kansas City (Lyles 1-11), 8:10 p.m. N.Y. Yankees (Severino 1-4) at L.A. Angels (Canning 6-4), 9:38 p.m. Boston (TBD) at Oakland (Blackburn 1-1), 9:40 p.m. Minnesota (Gray 4-3) at Seattle (Gilbert 7-5), 9:40 p.m.
Tuesday’s Games
Cleveland at Pittsburgh, 7:05 p.m. L.A. Dodgers at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m. San Diego at Toronto, 7:07 p.m. Chicago White Sox at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m. Tampa Bay at Texas, 8:05 p.m. Detroit at Kansas City, 8:10 p.m. Houston at Colorado, 8:40 p.m. N.Y. Yankees at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m. Boston at Oakland, 9:40 p.m. Minnesota at Seattle, 9:40 p.m.
NATIONAL LEAGUESaturday’s Games
Philadelphia 6, San Diego 4, 1st game Chicago Cubs 10, Boston 4 Washington 7, St. Louis 5, 10 innings, 1st game Toronto 5, Arizona 2 San Francisco 3, Pittsburgh 1 Milwaukee 3, Cincinnati 0 Chicago White Sox 6, Atlanta 5 Baltimore 6, Miami 5 L.A. Dodgers 5, N.Y. Mets 1 St. Louis 9, Washington 6, 2nd game Philadelphia 9, San Diego 4, 2nd game N.Y. Yankees 6, Colorado 3
Sunday’s Games
San Francisco 8, Pittsburgh 4, 10 innings Baltimore 5, Miami 4 Chicago White Sox 8, Atlanta 1 Milwaukee 4, Cincinnati 3 Toronto 7, Arizona 5 Boston 11, Chicago Cubs 5 St. Louis 8, Washington 4 Philadelphia 7, San Diego 6, 12 innings Colorado 8, N.Y. Yankees 7, 11 innings N.Y. Mets 2, L.A. Dodgers 1, 10 innings
Monday’s Games
Cleveland (Curry 3-0) at Pittsburgh (Priester 0-0), 7:05 p.m. L.A. Dodgers (Sheehan 2-0) at Baltimore (Rodriguez 2-2), 7:05 p.m. San Francisco (Webb 8-7) at Cincinnati (Williamson 1-2), 7:10 p.m. Miami (Luzardo 8-5) at St. Louis (Mikolas 5-5), 7:45 p.m. Washington (Gore 4-7) at Chicago Cubs (Smyly 7-6), 8:05 p.m.
Tuesday’s Games
Milwaukee at Philadelphia, 6:40 p.m. Cleveland at Pittsburgh, 7:05 p.m. L.A. Dodgers at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m. San Diego at Toronto, 7:07 p.m. Chicago White Sox at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m. San Francisco at Cincinnati, 7:10 p.m. Arizona at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m. Miami at St. Louis, 7:45 p.m. Washington at Chicago Cubs, 8:05 p.m. Houston at Colorado, 8:40 p.m.
TransactionsBASEBALLMajor League BaseballAmerican League
BOSTON RED SOX — Selected the contract of RHP Jake Faria from Worcester (IL). Designated RHP Tayler Scott for assignment. CHICAGO WHITE SOX — Agreed to terms with Cs Calvin Harris, Dominic Tamez and Weston Eberly, RHPs Carlton Perkins, Seth Keener, Garrett Wright, Grant Taylor and Zach Franklin, LHPs Lucas Gordon, Christian Oppor and Anthony Imhoff, OFs Eddie Park and Caden Connor, SS Jacob Gonzalez, 2B Edrick Felix, 3B Ryan Galanie, and INF Mikey Kane on minor league contracts. KANSAS CITY ROYALS — Optioned LHP Cole Ragans and RHP Collin Snider to Omaha (IL). Recalled RHP Max Castillo from Omaha. MINNESOTA TWINS — Sent SS Jorge Polanco to St. Paul (IL) on a rehab assignment. NEW YORK YANKEES — Placed INF Josh Donaldson on the 10-day IL. Recalled INF Oswald Peraza from Scranton/Wilkes-Barre (IL). SEATTLE MARINERS — Reinstated RHP Bryce Miller from the 15-day IL. Optioned RHP Matt Festa to Tacoma (PCL).
National League
CHICAGO CUBS — Agreed to terms with RHP Luis Martinez-Gomez, OFs Alfonsin Rosario and Brett Bateman, 1B Jonathon Long and 3B Brian Kalmer on contracts. MILWAUKEE BREWERS — Placed INF/OF Brian Anderson on the 10-day IL, retroactive to July 13. Recalled INF Jahmai Jones from Nashville (IL). PHILADELPHIA PHILLIES — Optioned RHP Luis F. Ortiz to Lehigh Valley (IL). PITTSBURGH PIRATES — Reinstated OF/DH Andrew McCutchen from the 10-day IL. Optioned INF Rodolfo Castro to Indianapolis (IL). Added RHP Quinn Priester to the taxi squad. ST. LOUIS CARDINALS — Returned RHP James Naile to Memphis (IL). Optioned 1B Luken Baker to Memphis. Reinstated C Andrew Knizner from the 10-day IL. Agreed to terms with RHPs Jason Savacool, Charles Harrison and Christian Worley, OFs Zach Levenson and Brayden Jobert and LHP Ixan Adnerson on contracts. SAN DIEGO PADRES — Recalled RHP Matt Waldron from El Paso (PCL). Placed LHP Adrian Morejon on the 15-day IL. Returned LHP Ryan Weathers to El Paso. WASHINGTON NATIONALS — Optioned 3B Jake Alu to Rochester (IL).
BASKETBALLNational Basketball Association
BOSTON CELTICS — Signed F Dalano Banton. BROOKLYN NETS — Signed F Darius Bazley. DENVER NUGGETS — Re-signed G Reggie Jackson.
HOCKEYNational Hockey League
