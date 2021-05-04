Men’s tennis

MAC Freedom Conference QuarterfinalNo. 2 DeSales 5, No. 7 Lycoming 0at DeSales UniversityNotes:

At No. 2 singles for Lycoming, Milton Area High School graduate Cody Greenaway fell to Augie Citrone, 6-0, 6-1; but getting wins for DeSales were Mifflinburg Area High School graduates Brahm Buoy and Nolan Beck. Buoy beat Casey Haas, 6-0, 6-1; and Beck defeated Frank Summerson, 6-0, 6-0. Doubles matches featuring Greenaway and both Buoy and Beck weren’t played due to rain. DeSales moves on to the semifinals and will face the winner between No. 3 Wilkes and No. 6 Arcadia.

Records:

DeSales is 10-1. Lycoming finishes at 2-8.

RacingPenns Creek Raceway ParkSaturday’s resultsCaged sportsman:

1. Caden Hoover

Adult caged:

1. Frank Drumm 2. Andrew Renard 3. Treton Fultz

Beginners:

1. Dawson Zimmerman 2. Tommy Thompson 3. Banks Hackenberger

Junior caged:

1. Karissa Springer 2. Gage Groce 3. Dylan Klinger

Animal 375:

1. Trent Kerstetter 2. Zach Nace 3. Scott Mertz

Rookie 1:

1. Tommy Thompson

Rookie 2:

1. Jaxton Thomas 2. Garrison Zook 3. Zackary Gerber

Predator 410:

1. Todd Bender 2. Tyler Koppenhaver

Junior predator:

1. Brock Hammaker 2. Jaylin Brown 3. Mason Allen

Rookie 2 caged:

1. Bradley Wagner 2. Jaxton Thomas 3. Dreden Berkheimer

Clone 340:

1. Trevor Kerstetter 2. Trent Kerstetter 3. Dylan Starr

Caged clone red:

1. Eli Kennedy 2. Cash Leiby 3. Alora Bingaman

Flat 350:

1. Zach Nace 2. Matt Burd 3. Cole Brown

Junior restricted:

1. Bradley Wagner 2. Darrin Adair 3. Chase Hendricks

Predator 375 (Feature 1):

1. Evan Madagan 2. Zack Snyder 3. Zane Snyder

Predator 375 (Feature 2):

1. Corbin Leiby 2. Zane Snyder 3. Dave Lightner

Winged outlaws:

1. Cody Zimmerman 2. Robert Bahnsen 3. Frank Drumm

Clone 375:

1. Trevor Kerstetter 2. Dylan Starr 3. Lucas Bowersox

Extra heavies:

1. Aaron Mitzel 2. Scott Mertz 3. Tyler Koppenhaver

Divas:

1. Nicole Musser 2. Karissa Springer 3. Megan Landau

Rookie 1 caged:

1. Hoyt Black

Run what ya brung:

1. Iceman 2. David Graybill III

Major League Baseball

National League

East Division

W L Pct GB Washington 12 12 .500 _ Philadelphia 14 15 .483 ½ New York 11 12 .478 ½ Atlanta 12 16 .429 2 Miami 11 16 .407 2½

Central Division

W L Pct GB Milwaukee 17 12 .586 _ St. Louis 17 12 .586 _ Cincinnati 13 14 .481 3 Chicago 12 16 .429 4½ Pittsburgh 12 16 .429 4½

West Division

W L Pct GB San Francisco 17 11 .607 _ Los Angeles 17 12 .586 ½ San Diego 17 13 .567 1 Arizona 15 13 .536 2 Colorado 10 18 .357 7

Monday’s Games

Philadelphia 4, Milwaukee 3 St. Louis 6, N.Y. Mets 5 San Diego 2, Pittsburgh 0 L.A. Dodgers at Chicago Cubs, ppd. San Francisco at Colorado, ppd.

Tuesday’s Games

L.A. Dodgers (Kershaw 4-2) at Chicago Cubs (Hendricks 1-3), 2:20 p.m., 1st game San Francisco (Wood 3-0) at Colorado (TBD), 5:40 p.m., 1st game Arizona (Smith 1-1) at Miami (Alcantara 1-2), 6:40 p.m. Chicago White Sox (Cease 1-0) at Cincinnati (Hoffman 2-1), 6:40 p.m. Atlanta (Ynoa 2-1) at Washington (Ross 2-1), 7:05 p.m. Milwaukee (Lauer 1-0) at Philadelphia (Nola 2-1), 7:05 p.m. L.A. Dodgers (Bauer 3-1) at Chicago Cubs (Alzolay 1-2), 7:40 p.m., 2nd game N.Y. Mets (deGrom 2-2) at St. Louis (Oviedo 0-0), 7:45 p.m. San Francisco (TBD) at Colorado (TBD), 8:40 p.m., 2nd game Pittsburgh (Keller 1-3) at San Diego (Weathers 1-0), 10:10 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Chicago White Sox at Cincinnati, 12:35 p.m. San Francisco at Colorado, 3:10 p.m. Arizona at Miami, 6:40 p.m. Atlanta at Washington, 7:05 p.m. Milwaukee at Philadelphia, 7:05 p.m. L.A. Dodgers at Chicago Cubs, 7:40 p.m. N.Y. Mets at St. Louis, 7:45 p.m. Pittsburgh at San Diego, 8:10 p.m.

American League

East Division

W L Pct GB Boston 17 12 .586 _ Toronto 14 13 .519 2 Tampa Bay 15 15 .500 2½ New York 14 14 .500 2½ Baltimore 14 15 .483 3

Central Division

W L Pct GB Kansas City 16 11 .593 _ Chicago 15 12 .556 1 Cleveland 14 13 .519 2 Minnesota 11 16 .407 5 Detroit 8 21 .276 9

West Division

W L Pct GB Oakland 18 12 .600 _ Houston 15 13 .536 2 Seattle 16 14 .533 2 Los Angeles 13 14 .481 3½ Texas 13 17 .433 5

Monday’s Games

Minnesota 6, Texas 5 Cleveland 8, Kansas City 6 Oakland 5, Toronto 4 Baltimore 5, Seattle 3 Tampa Bay 7, L.A. Angels 3

Tuesday’s Games

Chicago White Sox (Cease 1-0) at Cincinnati (Hoffman 2-1), 6:40 p.m. Houston (Greinke 2-1) at N.Y. Yankees (Germán 2-2), 7:05 p.m. Detroit (Fulmer 1-1) at Boston (Pivetta 3-0), 7:10 p.m. Texas (Gibson 3-0) at Minnesota (Happ 2-0), 7:40 p.m. Cleveland (Hentges 1-0) at Kansas City (Minor 2-1), 8:10 p.m. Tampa Bay (McClanahan 0-0) at L.A. Angels (Cobb 1-1), 9:38 p.m. Toronto (Kay 0-1) at Oakland (Irvin 2-3), 9:40 p.m. Baltimore (López 1-3) at Seattle (Dunn 1-0), 10:10 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Chicago White Sox at Cincinnati, 12:35 p.m. Baltimore at Seattle, 3:40 p.m. Houston at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m. Detroit at Boston, 7:10 p.m. Texas at Minnesota, 7:40 p.m. Cleveland at Kansas City, 8:10 p.m. Tampa Bay at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m. Toronto at Oakland, 9:40 p.m.

National Basketball Association

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division

W L Pct GB x-Philadelphia 44 21 .677 — x-Brooklyn 43 22 .662 1 New York 37 28 .569 7 Boston 34 31 .523 10 Toronto 27 38 .415 17

Southeast Division

W L Pct GB Atlanta 36 30 .545 — Miami 35 30 .538 ½ Charlotte 31 33 .484 4 Washington 30 35 .462 5½ Orlando 21 44 .323 14½

Central Division

W L Pct GB Milwaukee 40 24 .625 — Indiana 30 34 .469 10 Chicago 26 39 .400 14½ Cleveland 21 43 .328 19 Detroit 19 46 .292 21½

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Southwest Division

W L Pct GB Dallas 36 28 .563 — Memphis 32 32 .500 4 San Antonio 31 33 .484 5 New Orleans 29 36 .446 7½ Houston 16 49 .246 20½

Northwest Division

W L Pct GB x-Utah 47 18 .723 — x-Denver 43 22 .662 4 Portland 36 29 .554 11 Oklahoma City 21 44 .323 26 Minnesota 20 45 .308 27

Pacific Division

W L Pct GB x-Phoenix 46 18 .719 — x-L.A. Clippers 43 22 .662 3½ L.A. Lakers 37 28 .569 9½ Golden State 33 32 .508 13½ Sacramento 27 37 .422 19 x-clinched playoff spot

Monday’s Games

Orlando 119, Detroit 112 Washington 154, Indiana 141 Golden State 123, New Orleans 108 Atlanta 123, Portland 114 Philadelphia 106, Chicago 94 New York 118, Memphis 104 Utah 110, San Antonio 99 L.A. Lakers 93, Denver 89

Tuesday’s Games

Charlotte at Detroit, 7 p.m. Phoenix at Cleveland, 7 p.m. Brooklyn at Milwaukee, 7:30 p.m. Dallas at Miami, 8 p.m. Golden State at New Orleans, 8 p.m. Sacramento at Oklahoma City, 8 p.m. Toronto at L.A. Clippers, 10 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Boston at Orlando, 7 p.m. Portland at Cleveland, 7:30 p.m. Memphis at Minnesota, 8 p.m. Philadelphia at Houston, 8 p.m. Phoenix at Atlanta, 8 p.m. Sacramento at Indiana, 8 p.m. Washington at Milwaukee, 8 p.m. New York at Denver, 9 p.m. San Antonio at Utah, 9 p.m.

National Hockey League

East Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA x-Washington 52 33 14 5 71 181 155 x-Pittsburgh 53 34 16 3 71 180 149 x-Boston 51 31 14 6 68 153 123 x-N.Y. Islanders 52 31 16 5 67 145 118 N.Y. Rangers 53 26 21 6 58 170 145 Philadelphia 52 23 22 7 53 151 188 New Jersey 52 17 28 7 41 136 181 Buffalo 53 14 32 7 35 130 187

Central Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA x-Carolina 52 35 10 7 77 171 123 x-Florida 54 35 14 5 75 180 152 x-Tampa Bay 52 35 14 3 73 172 131 Nashville 53 29 22 2 60 146 149 Dallas 52 21 17 14 56 144 138 Chicago 52 22 24 6 50 148 172 Detroit 54 18 27 9 45 118 164 Columbus 53 16 25 12 44 126 176

West Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA x-Vegas 51 36 13 2 74 173 116 x-Colorado 50 34 12 4 72 176 124 x-Minnesota 51 33 14 4 70 168 140 St. Louis 50 24 19 7 55 150 155 Arizona 53 22 25 6 50 141 166 Los Angeles 50 20 24 6 46 133 149 San Jose 52 20 26 6 46 142 181 Anaheim 53 16 30 7 39 117 169

North Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA x-Toronto 52 33 13 6 72 174 136 x-Edmonton 50 31 17 2 64 163 134 Winnipeg 51 27 21 3 57 154 145 Montreal 51 24 18 9 57 148 147 Calgary 50 22 25 3 47 132 144 Ottawa 52 20 27 5 45 143 178 Vancouver 46 19 24 3 41 122 152 NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. The top four teams in each division will qualify for playoffs under this season’s temporary realignment. x-clinched playoff spot y-clinched division

Sunday’s Games

Tampa Bay 2, Detroit 1 Monday’s Games Ottawa 2, Winnipeg 1 Boston 3, New Jersey 0 Buffalo 4, N.Y. Islanders 2 Carolina 5, Chicago 2 Nashville 4, Columbus 3, OT Montreal 3, Toronto 2, OT Washington 6, N.Y. Rangers 3 Philadelphia 7, Pittsburgh 2 Florida 5, Dallas 4, OT St. Louis 3, Anaheim 1 Minnesota 6, Vegas 5 Edmonton 5, Vancouver 3 Los Angeles 3, Arizona 2 Colorado 5, San Jose 4, OT

Tuesday’s Games

Boston at New Jersey, 7 p.m. Chicago at Carolina, 7 p.m. N.Y. Islanders at Buffalo, 7 p.m. Pittsburgh at Philadelphia, 7 p.m. Edmonton at Vancouver, 10 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Dallas at Tampa Bay, 7 p.m. Montreal at Ottawa, 7 p.m. Nashville at Columbus, 7 p.m. Washington at N.Y. Rangers, 7 p.m. Anaheim at St. Louis, 8 p.m. Vegas at Minnesota, 8 p.m. Colorado at San Jose, 9:30 p.m. Winnipeg at Calgary, 9:30 p.m. Los Angeles at Arizona, 10 p.m.

American Hockey League

Atlantic Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Providence 24 14 6 2 2 32 72 57 Hartford 22 13 8 1 0 27 75 65 Bridgeport 23 8 13 2 0 18 56 77

Canadian Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Laval 29 22 5 1 1 46 97 66 Manitoba 29 15 11 2 1 33 87 76 Belleville 28 12 15 1 0 25 73 90 Stockton 29 10 17 2 0 22 75 92 Toronto 23 10 12 0 1 21 71 79

Central Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Chicago 27 18 6 1 2 39 110 76 Texas 32 14 15 3 0 31 97 106 Cleveland 24 14 8 1 1 30 88 70 Iowa 29 13 12 4 0 30 89 104 Grand Rapids 25 12 9 3 1 28 76 75 Rockford 27 11 15 1 0 23 78 97

North Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Hershey 28 20 6 2 0 42 94 67 Lehigh Valley 25 15 6 3 1 34 78 76 Syracuse 27 16 9 2 0 34 102 77 WB/Scranton 27 10 11 4 2 26 76 91 Utica 21 12 8 0 1 25 71 72 Rochester 24 9 12 2 1 21 79 103 Binghamton 28 6 15 5 2 19 76 106

Pacific Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA San Diego 38 23 14 1 0 47 133 123 Henderson 34 22 12 0 0 44 107 91 Bakersfield 34 21 12 0 1 43 119 89 San Jose 34 15 13 4 2 36 101 119 Ontario 35 13 18 4 0 30 106 128 Colorado 29 13 13 2 1 29 88 89 Tucson 31 12 17 2 0 26 89 102 NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.

Sunday’s Games

Belleville 4, Toronto 1 Hershey 2, Lehigh Valley 0 Syracuse 5, Utica 2 Cleveland 3, Texas 2

Monday’s Games

Bridgeport 4, Providence 3 Bakersfield 5, San Jose 3 Rockford 3, Grand Rapids 2 Utica at Rochester, 7:05 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Bridgeport at Hartford, 1 p.m. Toronto at Laval, 7 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Binghamton at WB/Scranton, 7 p.m. Cleveland at Grand Rapids, 7 p.m. Syracuse at Utica, 7 p.m. Hershey at Lehigh Valley, 7:05 p.m. Colorado at Bakersfield, 9 p.m. San Diego at Ontario, 9 p.m.

Major League Soccer

Eastern Conference

W L T Pts GF GA New England 2 0 1 7 5 3 New York City FC 2 1 0 6 8 2 Orlando City 1 0 2 5 4 1 Montreal 1 0 2 5 6 4 Atlanta 1 1 1 4 4 3 Inter Miami CF 1 1 1 4 4 4 New York 1 2 0 3 5 5 D.C. United 1 2 0 3 3 6 Nashville 0 0 3 3 4 4 Columbus 0 0 2 2 0 0 Toronto FC 0 1 1 1 4 6 Philadelphia 0 2 1 1 1 4 Chicago 0 2 1 1 3 7 Cincinnati 0 2 1 1 2 10

Western Conference

W L T Pts GF GA Seattle 2 0 1 7 8 1 San Jose 2 1 0 6 8 4 Real Salt Lake 2 0 0 6 5 2 Austin 2 1 0 6 4 3 LA Galaxy 2 1 0 6 6 7 Los Angeles FC 1 0 2 5 4 2 FC Dallas 1 1 1 4 5 4 Houston 1 1 1 4 4 4 Vancouver 1 1 1 4 3 3 Sporting Kansas City 1 1 1 4 4 5 Colorado 1 1 1 4 2 3 Portland 1 2 0 3 3 6 Minnesota United 0 3 0 0 1 7 NOTE: Three points for victory, one point for tie.

Friday, May 7

San Jose at Real Salt Lake, 9:30 p.m.

Saturday, May 8

Philadelphia at Chicago, 1 p.m. Toronto FC at New York, 1 p.m. D.C. United at Columbus, 1:30 p.m. New England at Nashville, 1:30 p.m. Montreal at Vancouver, 3 p.m. Houston at FC Dallas, 3:30 p.m. New York City FC at Orlando City, 6 p.m. Los Angeles FC at LA Galaxy, 8 p.m. Minnesota at Colorado, 10 p.m.

Sunday, May 9

Atlanta at Miami, 1 p.m. Seattle at Portland, 3 p.m. Austin at Sporting Kansas City, 7:30 p.m.

Wednesday, May 12

Columbus at Toronto FC, 7 p.m. New England at Philadelphia, 7:30 p.m. Montreal at Miami, 7:30 p.m. Sporting Kansas City at Houston, 8:30 p.m. Vancouver at Minnesota, 9 p.m. Seattle at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.

Thursday, May 13

Chicago at D.C. United, 8 p.m.

Saturday, May 15

Toronto FC at New York City FC, 1 p.m. Austin at LA Galaxy, 3:30 p.m. Montreal at Atlanta, 7 p.m. New York at Philadelphia, 7:30 p.m. FC Dallas at Minnesota, 8 p.m. Houston at Colorado, 9 p.m. Nashville at Real Salt Lake, 9:30 p.m. Portland at San Jose, 10 p.m.

Transactions

BASEBALL Major League Baseball MLB — Suspended Miami RHP Paul Campbell 80 games without pay for testing positive for a performance-enhancing substance. American League BALTIMORE ORIOLES — Recalled RHP Isaac Mattson from alternate training site. Optioned LHP Bruce Zimmermann to alternate training site. BOSTON RED SOX — Claimed RHP Brandon Brennan off waivers from Seattle and optioned him to Worcester (Triple-A Northeast). Placed RHP Ryan Brasier on the 60-day IL. CLEVELAND INDIANS — Recalled CF Harold Ramirez from alternate training site. Activated RF Franmil Reyes from the paternity list. Optioned RF Daniel Johnson and LHP Kyle Nelson to alternate training site. KANSAS CITY ROYALS — Optioned RHP Jake Newberry to Omaha (Triple-A West). Selected the contract of LHP Daniel Lynch from alternate training site. Placed LHP Daniel Tillo on the 60-day IL. Recalled C Sebastian Rivero from Omaha (Triple-A West). Placed C Cam Gallagher on the 7-day IL. LOS ANGELES ANGELS — Recalled LHP Patrick Sandoval from alternate training site. Placed RHP Mike Mayers on the 10-day IL. MINNESOTA TWINS — Recalled LHP Brandon Waddell from alternate training site. Optioned RHP Randy Dobnak to alternate training site. TORONTO BLUE JAYS — Agreed to terms with RHP Rafael Ohashi on a minor league contract. National League ARIZONA DIAMONDBACKS — Optioned CF Nick Heath and LF Andrew Young to Reno (Triple-A West). Activated CF Tim Locastro and 1B Christian Walker from the 10-day IL. CHICAGO CUBS — Optioned RHP Keegan Thompson to alternate training site. Activated LF Joc Pederson from the 10-day IL. COLORADO ROCKIES — Named Bill Schmidt interim general manager. Placed RHP Carlos Estevez on the 10-day IL retroactive to April 30. Recalled OF Sam Hilliard from alternate training site. LOS ANGELES DODGERS — Claimed RHP Phil Bickford off waivers from Milwaukee. Designated LHP Mike Kickman for assignment. MILWAUKEE BREWERS — Optioned 1B Keston Hiura and LF Tyrone Taylor to alternate training site. Activated LF Christian Yelich and CF Lorenzo Cain from the 10-day IL. NEW YORK METS — Recalled LHP Joey Lucchesi from alternate training site. Optioned LHP Daniel Zamora to alternate training site. Placed INF J.D. Davis on the 10-day IL retroactive to May 2. Recalled RHP Trevor Hildenberger from alternate training site. PHILADELPHIA PHILLIES — Optioned CF Scott Kingery to alternate training site. Recalled LHP Cristopher Sanchez from alternate training site. PITTSBURGH PIRATES — Activated RHP Michael Feliz from the 10-day IL. Optioned RHP Sean Poppen to alternate training site. SAN DIEGO PADRES — Recalled RHP Nabil Crismatt from El Paso (Triple-A West). Optioned RHP Aaron Northcraft to alternate training site. ST. LOUIS CARDINALS — Activated RHP Adam Wainwright from the COVID-19 IL. Optioned Austin Dean to Memphis (Triple-A Southeast). Minor League Baseball Atlantic League LONG ISLAND DUCKS — Signed OF Daniel Fields. Frontier League JOLIET SLAMMERS — Signed RHP Gerald Bautista. SOUTHERN ILLINOIS MINERS — Signed RHP Garrett Westberg. WINDY CITY THUNDERBOLTS — Signed INF Jack Strunc. BASKETBALL National Basketball Association BROOKLYN NETS — Signed G Mike James to a 10-day contract. NEW YORK KNICKS — Signed G Jared Harper to a two-way contract. Women’s National Basketball Association WASHINGTON MYSTICS — Waived G Blanca Millan. Suspended Klara Lundquist for the 2021 season. FOOTBALL National Football League ATLANTA FALCONS — Exercised fifth-year option on WR Calvin Ridley. Declined fifth-year option on TE Hayden Hurst. Signed QB A.J. McCarron. Agreed to terms with OLs Jack Batho, Bryce Hargrove, Ryan Neuzil, Joe Sculthorpe and Kion Smith, DL Zac Dawe, LBs Dorian Etheridge, Eli Howard, Kobe Jones, Alani Pututau and Errol Thompson, QB Feleipe Franks, RBs Javian Hawkins and Caleb Huntley, Ss Dwayne Johnson and JR Pace, CB Marcus Murphy, WRs Antonio Nunn and Austin Trammell and TE John Raine. BUFFALO BILLS — Exercised fifth year-option on QB Josh Allen and LB Tremaine Edmunds. CHICAGO BEARS — Released OT Charles Leno. CLEVELAND BROWNS — Agreed to terms with RB Tre Harbison, DE Romeo McKnight, CBs Emmanuel Rugamba and Kiondre Thomas and DT Marvin Wilson. Signed DT Malik McDowell. DENVER BRONCOS — Released QB Jeff Driskel. Signed TE Eric Saubert. GREEN BAY PACKERS — Agreed to terms with OLs Jacob Capra, Coy Cronk and John Dietzen, WR Bailey Gaither, DL Jack Heflin, LB Carlo Kemp and S Christian Uphoff. INDIANAPOLIS COLTS — Signed TE Mo Alie-Cox to his free agent tender. Released RB Paul Perkins. JACKSONVILLE JAGUARS — Declined fifth-year option on DL Taven Bryan. LOS ANGELES RAMS — Signed CB Brontae Harris. MINNESOTA VIKINGS — Declined fifth-year option on CB Mike Hughes. NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS — Exercised fifth-year option on OL Isaiah Wynn. NEW YORK JETS — Released DE John Daka. PITTSBURGH STEELERS — Declined fifth-year option on S Terrell Edmunds. Signed CB DeMarkus Acy. Waived TE Charles Jones and P Corlis Waitman. SEATTLE SEAHAWKS — Declined fifth-year option on RB Rashaad Penny. TENNESSEE TITANS — Declined fifth-year option on LN Rashaan Evans. WASHINGTON FOOTBALL TEAM — Waived WR/KR Jeff Badet. Released WR Trevor Davis. HOCKEY National Hockey League BUFFALO SABRES — Recalled G Michael Houser. Signed G Stefanos Lekkas to a professional tryout contract. Reassigned F C.J. Smith to taxi squad and F Jean-Sebastien Dea to Rochester (AHL). COLORADO AVALANCHE — Reassigned F Nick Henry to Utah (ECHL). DETROIT RED WINGS — Recalled G Kevin Boyle from Grand Rapids (AHL). Reassigned G Kaden Fulcher to Grand Rapids (AHL). MONTREAL CANADIENS — Recalled C Joseph Blandisi from Laval (AHL). Reassigned D Xavier Ouellet to Laval (AHL). NEW JERSEY DEVILS — Recalled F A.J. Greer from Binghamton (AHL). TAMPA BAY LIGHTNING — Reassigned G Spencer Martin to Syracuse (AHL). American Hockey League COLORADO EAGLES — Recalled G Kevin Carr from Utah (ECHL). TUCSON ROADRUNNERS — Released RW Kyle Neuber from player try out contract. East coast Hockey League ECHL — Suspended Utah F Hayden Hodgson for two games and an undisclosed amount for crosschecking in a May 1 game at Tulsa. Suspended Utah’s coach Tim Branham for one game and an undisclosed amount for misconduct in a May 1 game at Tulsa. FLORIDA EVERBLADES — Released D Matt Petgrave. Acquired G Ben Myers as EBUG. GREENVILLE SWAMP RABBITS — Released D Kevin McKernan. ORLANDO SOLAR BEARS — Activated F Zack Andrusiak and D Luke McInnis from reserve. Placed F Tad Kozun on reserve. SOUTH CAROLINA STINGRAYS — Activated D Blake Hillman from reserve. Placed D Jordan Klimek on reserve. RAPID CITY RUSH — Activated G David Tendeck, D David Quenneville and G Brandon Magee from reserve. Placed G Brad Barone, Ds Eric Israel and Johnny Coughlin on reserve. TULSA OILERS — Signed G Hayden Stewart and added to active roster. UTAH GRIZZLIES — Released F Christian Horn and D Michael Prapavessis. Recalled G Parker Gahagen from loan to Colorado (AHL). Placed G Garrett Metcalf on reserve. SOCCER Major League Soccer COLUMBUS CREW SC — Acquired M Liam Fraser on loan from Toronto in exchange for $50,000 in general allocation money. SAN JOSE EARTHQUAKES — Loaned M Gilbert Fuentes and D Casey Walls to Austin (USL). COLLEGE HAMPDEN-SYDNEY — Named Patrick Bain as men’s soccer associate head coach. PROVIDENCE — Signed F Justin Minaya as a transfer from South Carolina.

