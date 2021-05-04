Men’s tennis
MAC Freedom Conference QuarterfinalNo. 2 DeSales 5, No. 7 Lycoming 0at DeSales UniversityNotes:
At No. 2 singles for Lycoming, Milton Area High School graduate Cody Greenaway fell to Augie Citrone, 6-0, 6-1; but getting wins for DeSales were Mifflinburg Area High School graduates Brahm Buoy and Nolan Beck. Buoy beat Casey Haas, 6-0, 6-1; and Beck defeated Frank Summerson, 6-0, 6-0. Doubles matches featuring Greenaway and both Buoy and Beck weren’t played due to rain. DeSales moves on to the semifinals and will face the winner between No. 3 Wilkes and No. 6 Arcadia.
Records:
DeSales is 10-1. Lycoming finishes at 2-8.
RacingPenns Creek Raceway ParkSaturday’s resultsCaged sportsman:
1. Caden Hoover
Adult caged:
1. Frank Drumm 2. Andrew Renard 3. Treton Fultz
Beginners:
1. Dawson Zimmerman 2. Tommy Thompson 3. Banks Hackenberger
Junior caged:
1. Karissa Springer 2. Gage Groce 3. Dylan Klinger
Animal 375:
1. Trent Kerstetter 2. Zach Nace 3. Scott Mertz
Rookie 1:
1. Tommy Thompson
Rookie 2:
1. Jaxton Thomas 2. Garrison Zook 3. Zackary Gerber
Predator 410:
1. Todd Bender 2. Tyler Koppenhaver
Junior predator:
1. Brock Hammaker 2. Jaylin Brown 3. Mason Allen
Rookie 2 caged:
1. Bradley Wagner 2. Jaxton Thomas 3. Dreden Berkheimer
Clone 340:
1. Trevor Kerstetter 2. Trent Kerstetter 3. Dylan Starr
Caged clone red:
1. Eli Kennedy 2. Cash Leiby 3. Alora Bingaman
Flat 350:
1. Zach Nace 2. Matt Burd 3. Cole Brown
Junior restricted:
1. Bradley Wagner 2. Darrin Adair 3. Chase Hendricks
Predator 375 (Feature 1):
1. Evan Madagan 2. Zack Snyder 3. Zane Snyder
Predator 375 (Feature 2):
1. Corbin Leiby 2. Zane Snyder 3. Dave Lightner
Winged outlaws:
1. Cody Zimmerman 2. Robert Bahnsen 3. Frank Drumm
Clone 375:
1. Trevor Kerstetter 2. Dylan Starr 3. Lucas Bowersox
Extra heavies:
1. Aaron Mitzel 2. Scott Mertz 3. Tyler Koppenhaver
Divas:
1. Nicole Musser 2. Karissa Springer 3. Megan Landau
Rookie 1 caged:
1. Hoyt Black
Run what ya brung:
1. Iceman 2. David Graybill III
Major League Baseball
National League
East Division
W L Pct GB Washington 12 12 .500 _ Philadelphia 14 15 .483 ½ New York 11 12 .478 ½ Atlanta 12 16 .429 2 Miami 11 16 .407 2½
Central Division
W L Pct GB Milwaukee 17 12 .586 _ St. Louis 17 12 .586 _ Cincinnati 13 14 .481 3 Chicago 12 16 .429 4½ Pittsburgh 12 16 .429 4½
West Division
W L Pct GB San Francisco 17 11 .607 _ Los Angeles 17 12 .586 ½ San Diego 17 13 .567 1 Arizona 15 13 .536 2 Colorado 10 18 .357 7
Monday’s Games
Philadelphia 4, Milwaukee 3 St. Louis 6, N.Y. Mets 5 San Diego 2, Pittsburgh 0 L.A. Dodgers at Chicago Cubs, ppd. San Francisco at Colorado, ppd.
Tuesday’s Games
L.A. Dodgers (Kershaw 4-2) at Chicago Cubs (Hendricks 1-3), 2:20 p.m., 1st game San Francisco (Wood 3-0) at Colorado (TBD), 5:40 p.m., 1st game Arizona (Smith 1-1) at Miami (Alcantara 1-2), 6:40 p.m. Chicago White Sox (Cease 1-0) at Cincinnati (Hoffman 2-1), 6:40 p.m. Atlanta (Ynoa 2-1) at Washington (Ross 2-1), 7:05 p.m. Milwaukee (Lauer 1-0) at Philadelphia (Nola 2-1), 7:05 p.m. L.A. Dodgers (Bauer 3-1) at Chicago Cubs (Alzolay 1-2), 7:40 p.m., 2nd game N.Y. Mets (deGrom 2-2) at St. Louis (Oviedo 0-0), 7:45 p.m. San Francisco (TBD) at Colorado (TBD), 8:40 p.m., 2nd game Pittsburgh (Keller 1-3) at San Diego (Weathers 1-0), 10:10 p.m.
Wednesday’s Games
Chicago White Sox at Cincinnati, 12:35 p.m. San Francisco at Colorado, 3:10 p.m. Arizona at Miami, 6:40 p.m. Atlanta at Washington, 7:05 p.m. Milwaukee at Philadelphia, 7:05 p.m. L.A. Dodgers at Chicago Cubs, 7:40 p.m. N.Y. Mets at St. Louis, 7:45 p.m. Pittsburgh at San Diego, 8:10 p.m.
American League
East Division
W L Pct GB Boston 17 12 .586 _ Toronto 14 13 .519 2 Tampa Bay 15 15 .500 2½ New York 14 14 .500 2½ Baltimore 14 15 .483 3
Central Division
W L Pct GB Kansas City 16 11 .593 _ Chicago 15 12 .556 1 Cleveland 14 13 .519 2 Minnesota 11 16 .407 5 Detroit 8 21 .276 9
West Division
W L Pct GB Oakland 18 12 .600 _ Houston 15 13 .536 2 Seattle 16 14 .533 2 Los Angeles 13 14 .481 3½ Texas 13 17 .433 5
Monday’s Games
Minnesota 6, Texas 5 Cleveland 8, Kansas City 6 Oakland 5, Toronto 4 Baltimore 5, Seattle 3 Tampa Bay 7, L.A. Angels 3
Tuesday’s Games
Chicago White Sox (Cease 1-0) at Cincinnati (Hoffman 2-1), 6:40 p.m. Houston (Greinke 2-1) at N.Y. Yankees (Germán 2-2), 7:05 p.m. Detroit (Fulmer 1-1) at Boston (Pivetta 3-0), 7:10 p.m. Texas (Gibson 3-0) at Minnesota (Happ 2-0), 7:40 p.m. Cleveland (Hentges 1-0) at Kansas City (Minor 2-1), 8:10 p.m. Tampa Bay (McClanahan 0-0) at L.A. Angels (Cobb 1-1), 9:38 p.m. Toronto (Kay 0-1) at Oakland (Irvin 2-3), 9:40 p.m. Baltimore (López 1-3) at Seattle (Dunn 1-0), 10:10 p.m.
Wednesday’s Games
Chicago White Sox at Cincinnati, 12:35 p.m. Baltimore at Seattle, 3:40 p.m. Houston at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m. Detroit at Boston, 7:10 p.m. Texas at Minnesota, 7:40 p.m. Cleveland at Kansas City, 8:10 p.m. Tampa Bay at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m. Toronto at Oakland, 9:40 p.m.
National Basketball Association
EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic Division
W L Pct GB x-Philadelphia 44 21 .677 — x-Brooklyn 43 22 .662 1 New York 37 28 .569 7 Boston 34 31 .523 10 Toronto 27 38 .415 17
Southeast Division
W L Pct GB Atlanta 36 30 .545 — Miami 35 30 .538 ½ Charlotte 31 33 .484 4 Washington 30 35 .462 5½ Orlando 21 44 .323 14½
Central Division
W L Pct GB Milwaukee 40 24 .625 — Indiana 30 34 .469 10 Chicago 26 39 .400 14½ Cleveland 21 43 .328 19 Detroit 19 46 .292 21½
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Southwest Division
W L Pct GB Dallas 36 28 .563 — Memphis 32 32 .500 4 San Antonio 31 33 .484 5 New Orleans 29 36 .446 7½ Houston 16 49 .246 20½
Northwest Division
W L Pct GB x-Utah 47 18 .723 — x-Denver 43 22 .662 4 Portland 36 29 .554 11 Oklahoma City 21 44 .323 26 Minnesota 20 45 .308 27
Pacific Division
W L Pct GB x-Phoenix 46 18 .719 — x-L.A. Clippers 43 22 .662 3½ L.A. Lakers 37 28 .569 9½ Golden State 33 32 .508 13½ Sacramento 27 37 .422 19 x-clinched playoff spot
Monday’s Games
Orlando 119, Detroit 112 Washington 154, Indiana 141 Golden State 123, New Orleans 108 Atlanta 123, Portland 114 Philadelphia 106, Chicago 94 New York 118, Memphis 104 Utah 110, San Antonio 99 L.A. Lakers 93, Denver 89
Tuesday’s Games
Charlotte at Detroit, 7 p.m. Phoenix at Cleveland, 7 p.m. Brooklyn at Milwaukee, 7:30 p.m. Dallas at Miami, 8 p.m. Golden State at New Orleans, 8 p.m. Sacramento at Oklahoma City, 8 p.m. Toronto at L.A. Clippers, 10 p.m.
Wednesday’s Games
Boston at Orlando, 7 p.m. Portland at Cleveland, 7:30 p.m. Memphis at Minnesota, 8 p.m. Philadelphia at Houston, 8 p.m. Phoenix at Atlanta, 8 p.m. Sacramento at Indiana, 8 p.m. Washington at Milwaukee, 8 p.m. New York at Denver, 9 p.m. San Antonio at Utah, 9 p.m.
National Hockey League
East Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA x-Washington 52 33 14 5 71 181 155 x-Pittsburgh 53 34 16 3 71 180 149 x-Boston 51 31 14 6 68 153 123 x-N.Y. Islanders 52 31 16 5 67 145 118 N.Y. Rangers 53 26 21 6 58 170 145 Philadelphia 52 23 22 7 53 151 188 New Jersey 52 17 28 7 41 136 181 Buffalo 53 14 32 7 35 130 187
Central Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA x-Carolina 52 35 10 7 77 171 123 x-Florida 54 35 14 5 75 180 152 x-Tampa Bay 52 35 14 3 73 172 131 Nashville 53 29 22 2 60 146 149 Dallas 52 21 17 14 56 144 138 Chicago 52 22 24 6 50 148 172 Detroit 54 18 27 9 45 118 164 Columbus 53 16 25 12 44 126 176
West Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA x-Vegas 51 36 13 2 74 173 116 x-Colorado 50 34 12 4 72 176 124 x-Minnesota 51 33 14 4 70 168 140 St. Louis 50 24 19 7 55 150 155 Arizona 53 22 25 6 50 141 166 Los Angeles 50 20 24 6 46 133 149 San Jose 52 20 26 6 46 142 181 Anaheim 53 16 30 7 39 117 169
North Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA x-Toronto 52 33 13 6 72 174 136 x-Edmonton 50 31 17 2 64 163 134 Winnipeg 51 27 21 3 57 154 145 Montreal 51 24 18 9 57 148 147 Calgary 50 22 25 3 47 132 144 Ottawa 52 20 27 5 45 143 178 Vancouver 46 19 24 3 41 122 152 NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. The top four teams in each division will qualify for playoffs under this season’s temporary realignment. x-clinched playoff spot y-clinched division
Sunday’s Games
Tampa Bay 2, Detroit 1 Monday’s Games Ottawa 2, Winnipeg 1 Boston 3, New Jersey 0 Buffalo 4, N.Y. Islanders 2 Carolina 5, Chicago 2 Nashville 4, Columbus 3, OT Montreal 3, Toronto 2, OT Washington 6, N.Y. Rangers 3 Philadelphia 7, Pittsburgh 2 Florida 5, Dallas 4, OT St. Louis 3, Anaheim 1 Minnesota 6, Vegas 5 Edmonton 5, Vancouver 3 Los Angeles 3, Arizona 2 Colorado 5, San Jose 4, OT
Tuesday’s Games
Boston at New Jersey, 7 p.m. Chicago at Carolina, 7 p.m. N.Y. Islanders at Buffalo, 7 p.m. Pittsburgh at Philadelphia, 7 p.m. Edmonton at Vancouver, 10 p.m.
Wednesday’s Games
Dallas at Tampa Bay, 7 p.m. Montreal at Ottawa, 7 p.m. Nashville at Columbus, 7 p.m. Washington at N.Y. Rangers, 7 p.m. Anaheim at St. Louis, 8 p.m. Vegas at Minnesota, 8 p.m. Colorado at San Jose, 9:30 p.m. Winnipeg at Calgary, 9:30 p.m. Los Angeles at Arizona, 10 p.m.
American Hockey League
Atlantic Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Providence 24 14 6 2 2 32 72 57 Hartford 22 13 8 1 0 27 75 65 Bridgeport 23 8 13 2 0 18 56 77
Canadian Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Laval 29 22 5 1 1 46 97 66 Manitoba 29 15 11 2 1 33 87 76 Belleville 28 12 15 1 0 25 73 90 Stockton 29 10 17 2 0 22 75 92 Toronto 23 10 12 0 1 21 71 79
Central Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Chicago 27 18 6 1 2 39 110 76 Texas 32 14 15 3 0 31 97 106 Cleveland 24 14 8 1 1 30 88 70 Iowa 29 13 12 4 0 30 89 104 Grand Rapids 25 12 9 3 1 28 76 75 Rockford 27 11 15 1 0 23 78 97
North Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Hershey 28 20 6 2 0 42 94 67 Lehigh Valley 25 15 6 3 1 34 78 76 Syracuse 27 16 9 2 0 34 102 77 WB/Scranton 27 10 11 4 2 26 76 91 Utica 21 12 8 0 1 25 71 72 Rochester 24 9 12 2 1 21 79 103 Binghamton 28 6 15 5 2 19 76 106
Pacific Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA San Diego 38 23 14 1 0 47 133 123 Henderson 34 22 12 0 0 44 107 91 Bakersfield 34 21 12 0 1 43 119 89 San Jose 34 15 13 4 2 36 101 119 Ontario 35 13 18 4 0 30 106 128 Colorado 29 13 13 2 1 29 88 89 Tucson 31 12 17 2 0 26 89 102 NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.
Sunday’s Games
Belleville 4, Toronto 1 Hershey 2, Lehigh Valley 0 Syracuse 5, Utica 2 Cleveland 3, Texas 2
Monday’s Games
Bridgeport 4, Providence 3 Bakersfield 5, San Jose 3 Rockford 3, Grand Rapids 2 Utica at Rochester, 7:05 p.m.
Tuesday’s Games
Bridgeport at Hartford, 1 p.m. Toronto at Laval, 7 p.m.
Wednesday’s Games
Binghamton at WB/Scranton, 7 p.m. Cleveland at Grand Rapids, 7 p.m. Syracuse at Utica, 7 p.m. Hershey at Lehigh Valley, 7:05 p.m. Colorado at Bakersfield, 9 p.m. San Diego at Ontario, 9 p.m.
Major League Soccer
Eastern Conference
W L T Pts GF GA New England 2 0 1 7 5 3 New York City FC 2 1 0 6 8 2 Orlando City 1 0 2 5 4 1 Montreal 1 0 2 5 6 4 Atlanta 1 1 1 4 4 3 Inter Miami CF 1 1 1 4 4 4 New York 1 2 0 3 5 5 D.C. United 1 2 0 3 3 6 Nashville 0 0 3 3 4 4 Columbus 0 0 2 2 0 0 Toronto FC 0 1 1 1 4 6 Philadelphia 0 2 1 1 1 4 Chicago 0 2 1 1 3 7 Cincinnati 0 2 1 1 2 10
Western Conference
W L T Pts GF GA Seattle 2 0 1 7 8 1 San Jose 2 1 0 6 8 4 Real Salt Lake 2 0 0 6 5 2 Austin 2 1 0 6 4 3 LA Galaxy 2 1 0 6 6 7 Los Angeles FC 1 0 2 5 4 2 FC Dallas 1 1 1 4 5 4 Houston 1 1 1 4 4 4 Vancouver 1 1 1 4 3 3 Sporting Kansas City 1 1 1 4 4 5 Colorado 1 1 1 4 2 3 Portland 1 2 0 3 3 6 Minnesota United 0 3 0 0 1 7 NOTE: Three points for victory, one point for tie.
Friday, May 7
San Jose at Real Salt Lake, 9:30 p.m.
Saturday, May 8
Philadelphia at Chicago, 1 p.m. Toronto FC at New York, 1 p.m. D.C. United at Columbus, 1:30 p.m. New England at Nashville, 1:30 p.m. Montreal at Vancouver, 3 p.m. Houston at FC Dallas, 3:30 p.m. New York City FC at Orlando City, 6 p.m. Los Angeles FC at LA Galaxy, 8 p.m. Minnesota at Colorado, 10 p.m.
Sunday, May 9
Atlanta at Miami, 1 p.m. Seattle at Portland, 3 p.m. Austin at Sporting Kansas City, 7:30 p.m.
Wednesday, May 12
Columbus at Toronto FC, 7 p.m. New England at Philadelphia, 7:30 p.m. Montreal at Miami, 7:30 p.m. Sporting Kansas City at Houston, 8:30 p.m. Vancouver at Minnesota, 9 p.m. Seattle at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.
Thursday, May 13
Chicago at D.C. United, 8 p.m.
Saturday, May 15
