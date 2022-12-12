College
WrestlingSaturdayNotes:
Junior 141-pounder Wiley Kahler led the Warriors with a trio of pins, as Lycoming handled Keystone College, 60-0, Oswego State, 36-15, and Pitt-Bradford, 48-4, in a quad-meet at Lamade Gym on Saturday, Dec. 10. The Warriors (3-2) won 26 of the 30 contested varsity bouts and even added six exhibition match wins. Senior 157-pounder Hunter O’Connor posted two pins and a tech fall, as he and Kahler were the only Warriors to wrestle all three duals. The Warriors put up six bonus-point wins in the second match of the day against Oswego, as the team won seven of the 10 matches. Sophomore 125-pounder Kaden Majcher (Warrior Run H.S.) started the match with a 52 second pin. To cap the event, the Warriors had five pins and eight bonus-point wins to down Pitt-Bradford. Majcher started out with a second-period pin at 125.
Men’s basketballSaturdayLycoming 73, Delaware Valley 68Notes:
Senior Dyson Harward notched 16 points, including a huge 3-pointer with 2:18 left, 14 rebounds and five blocks to lead Lycoming, which held off a late rally from Delaware Valley to post a MAC Freedom win on Saturday. Five Warriors (6-4, 2-1 MAC Freedom) finished in double figures, as the team shot 46 percent (30-of-66) from the field while holding the Aggies (5-5, 2-2) to 34 percent (22-of-65). Harward moved within 65 points of 1,000 in his career, 15 blocks of the school record of 158 held by fellow Danville native Michael Rudy ’14 and within four rebounds of Ronald Kitt ’58’s mark of 681, seventh in the school’s record book. Harward has more rebounds than any Lycoming player since Ron Travis ’68, who accumulated 1,124 in his career.
Women’s basketballSaturdayDelaware Valley 69, Lycoming 39Note:
Sophomore Ashley Yoh led the Warriors (3-7, 0-3 MAC Freedom) with 11 points, but Delaware Valley used a big first half to post a MAC Freedom win. Yoh led the team in points for the third game in a row, as it was her fifth double-digit point game of the season, and she also added three steals and two rebounds. Delaware Valley is 5-4, 3-1.
BasketballNBA GlanceEASTERN CONFERENCEAtlantic Division W L Pct GB
Boston 21 6 .778 — Brooklyn 16 12 .571 5½ Philadelphia 14 12 .538 6½ New York 14 13 .519 7 Toronto 13 14 .481 8
Southeast Division W L Pct GB
Atlanta 14 13 .519 — Miami 12 15 .444 2 Washington 11 16 .407 3 Orlando 8 20 .286 6½ Charlotte 7 20 .259 7
Central Division W L Pct GB
Milwaukee 19 7 .731 — Cleveland 17 10 .630 2½ Indiana 14 13 .519 5½ Chicago 11 15 .423 8 Detroit 7 22 .241 13½
WESTERN CONFERENCESouthwest Division W L Pct GB
New Orleans 18 8 .692 — Memphis 17 9 .654 1 Dallas 13 13 .500 5 San Antonio 8 18 .308 10 Houston 8 18 .308 10
Northwest Division W L Pct GB
Denver 16 10 .615 — Portland 14 12 .538 2 Utah 15 14 .517 2½ Minnesota 13 13 .500 3 Oklahoma City 11 15 .423 5
Pacific Division W L Pct GB
Phoenix 16 11 .593 — Sacramento 14 11 .560 1 L.A. Clippers 15 13 .536 1½ Golden State 14 13 .519 2 L.A. Lakers 11 15 .423 4½ ___
Saturday’s Games
San Antonio 115, Miami 111 L.A. Clippers 114, Washington 107 Brooklyn 136, Indiana 133 Cleveland 110, Oklahoma City 102 Chicago 144, Dallas 115 Golden State 123, Boston 107 Denver 115, Utah 110 Portland 124, Minnesota 118
Sunday’s Games
New Orleans 129, Phoenix 124, OT L.A. Lakers 124, Detroit 117 New York 112, Sacramento 99 Philadelphia 131, Charlotte 113 Orlando 111, Toronto 99 Houston 97, Milwaukee 92 Atlanta 123, Chicago 122, OT
Monday’s Games
Brooklyn at Washington, 7 p.m. Miami at Indiana, 7 p.m. Atlanta at Memphis, 8 p.m. Cleveland at San Antonio, 8:30 p.m. Oklahoma City at Dallas, 8:30 p.m. Minnesota at Portland, 10 p.m. Boston at L.A. Clippers, 10:30 p.m.
Tuesday’s Games
Sacramento at Philadelphia, 7 p.m. Golden State at Milwaukee, 7:30 p.m. Phoenix at Houston, 8 p.m. New Orleans at Utah, 9 p.m. Boston at L.A. Lakers, 10 p.m.
Wednesday’s Games
Atlanta at Orlando, 7 p.m. Detroit at Charlotte, 7 p.m. Golden State at Indiana, 7 p.m. New York at Chicago, 7:30 p.m. Sacramento at Toronto, 7:30 p.m. Miami at Oklahoma City, 8 p.m. Portland at San Antonio, 8 p.m. Cleveland at Dallas, 9 p.m. Washington at Denver, 9 p.m. Minnesota at L.A. Clippers, 10 p.m.
HockeyNHL GlanceEASTERN CONFERENCEAtlantic Division GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Boston 26 21 4 1 43 103 58 Toronto 29 18 5 6 42 93 70 Tampa Bay 27 17 9 1 35 95 82 Detroit 27 13 8 6 32 84 86 Florida 29 13 12 4 30 98 98 Montreal 27 13 12 2 28 82 96 Buffalo 28 12 14 2 26 109 103 Ottawa 27 11 14 2 24 83 89
Metropolitan Division GP W L OT Pts GF GA
New Jersey 27 21 5 1 43 100 63 Carolina 27 15 6 6 36 80 73 Pittsburgh 28 16 8 4 36 100 83 N.Y. Islanders 29 17 12 0 34 92 80 N.Y. Rangers 29 14 10 5 33 89 82 Washington 30 14 12 4 32 91 91 Philadelphia 29 9 13 7 25 73 99 Columbus 27 10 15 2 22 80 111
WESTERN CONFERENCECentral Division GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Winnipeg 27 18 8 1 37 91 73 Dallas 28 16 7 5 37 105 81 Colorado 26 14 10 2 30 82 74 Minnesota 27 14 11 2 30 86 84 Nashville 25 12 11 2 26 67 78 St. Louis 28 12 15 1 25 84 108 Arizona 26 9 13 4 22 75 99 Chicago 26 7 15 4 18 62 94
Pacific Division GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Vegas 29 20 8 1 41 98 77 Seattle 27 16 8 3 35 96 85 Los Angeles 31 15 11 5 35 106 112 Edmonton 28 16 12 0 32 102 97 Calgary 28 13 11 4 30 86 87 Vancouver 28 12 13 3 27 97 109 San Jose 30 9 16 5 23 93 110 Anaheim 28 7 18 3 17 70 120 NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.
Saturday’s Games
Ottawa 3, Nashville 2 Dallas 3, Detroit 2, OT Tampa Bay 4, Florida 1 Pittsburgh 3, Buffalo 1 Los Angeles 4, Montreal 2 Carolina 3, N.Y. Islanders 0 Toronto 5, Calgary 4, OT Minnesota 3, Vancouver 0
Sunday’s Games
Colorado 3, St. Louis 2, OT Columbus 6, Los Angeles 5, OT Seattle 5, Florida 2 Washington 5, Winnipeg 2 Arizona 5, Philadelphia 4, OT Boston at Vegas, 8 p.m.
Monday’s Games
Calgary at Montreal, 7 p.m. Dallas at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m. New Jersey at N.Y. Rangers, 7 p.m. Anaheim at Ottawa, 7:30 p.m. Edmonton at Minnesota, 8 p.m. Nashville at St. Louis, 8 p.m.
Tuesday’s Games
Anaheim at Toronto, 7 p.m. Carolina at Detroit, 7 p.m. Columbus at Florida, 7 p.m. Dallas at New Jersey, 7 p.m. Los Angeles at Buffalo, 7 p.m. N.Y. Islanders at Boston, 7 p.m. Seattle at Tampa Bay, 7 p.m. Edmonton at Nashville, 8 p.m. Vegas at Winnipeg, 8 p.m. Philadelphia at Colorado, 9 p.m. Washington at Chicago, 9 p.m. Arizona at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.
Wednesday’s Games
Montreal at Ottawa, 7 p.m. Detroit at Minnesota, 7:30 p.m. Vancouver at Calgary, 10 p.m.
AHL GlanceEASTERN CONFERENCEAtlantic Division GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Hershey 25 17 5 2 1 37 74 61 Providence 24 15 4 3 2 35 73 64 Bridgeport 24 14 6 4 0 32 88 73 WB/Scranton 21 12 6 1 2 27 67 51 Charlotte 24 12 9 2 1 27 70 77 Lehigh Valley 22 11 9 1 1 24 64 64 Springfield 24 9 10 1 4 23 65 68 Hartford 22 7 10 1 4 19 51 68
North Division GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Toronto 24 14 8 1 1 30 80 75 Rochester 23 12 9 1 1 26 74 81 Cleveland 22 11 8 1 2 25 84 90 Syracuse 23 10 9 2 2 24 89 84 Belleville 24 11 12 1 0 23 85 95 Utica 20 8 8 3 1 20 57 62 Laval 25 8 13 3 1 20 83 100
WESTERN CONFERENCECentral DivisionGP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Milwaukee 23 15 7 0 1 31 81 62 Texas 24 13 7 2 2 30 88 68 Rockford 22 12 7 1 2 27 82 72 Iowa 23 11 8 2 2 26 70 72 Manitoba 20 11 6 2 1 25 61 61 Grand Rapids 23 10 12 1 0 21 67 90 Chicago 20 6 12 2 0 14 51 82
Pacific Division GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Colorado 24 15 7 2 0 32 70 58 Calgary 22 15 6 1 0 31 91 58 Ontario 22 14 7 0 1 29 68 55 Coachella Valley 19 12 4 3 0 27 71 57 Abbotsford 22 12 8 1 1 26 78 73 San Jose 23 12 10 0 1 25 65 72 Tucson 21 10 7 4 0 24 64 68 Bakersfield 22 9 12 1 0 19 63 73 Henderson 25 9 15 0 1 19 63 75 San Diego 24 6 18 0 0 12 59 87 NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.
Saturday’s Games
Laval 7, Belleville 4 Rochester 4, Toronto 3 Hartford 4, Grand Rapids 0 Hershey 3, Cleveland 2 Providence 3, Bridgeport 2 Syracuse 5, Utica 1 Lehigh Valley 6, Charlotte 1 Springfield 2, Milwaukee 0 Iowa 3, Rockford 2 Texas 6, Chicago 1 Ontario 3, Tucson 2 Henderson 3, Colorado 2 Bakersfield 5, Coachella Valley 4 Manitoba 2, Abbotsford 1
Sunday’s Games
Calgary 5, San Diego 2 Bridgeport 5, Providence 2 Cleveland 6, Hershey 5 Bakersfield at San Jose, 8 p.m.
Monday’s Games
No games scheduled
Tuesday’s Games
Rockford at Iowa, 8 p.m. Manitoba at Calgary, 9 p.m. Coachella Valley at Tucson, 9:30 p.m.
Wednesday’s Games
