Major League Baseball

National League

East Division

W L Pct GB New York 33 25 .569 _ Philadelphia 32 32 .500 4 Atlanta 30 33 .476 5½ Washington 28 35 .444 7½ Miami 29 37 .439 8

Central Division

W L Pct GB Chicago 38 28 .576 _ Milwaukee 38 28 .576 _ Cincinnati 33 31 .516 4 St. Louis 33 33 .500 5 Pittsburgh 23 42 .354 14½

West Division

W L Pct GB San Francisco 41 25 .621 _ Los Angeles 40 26 .606 1 San Diego 38 30 .559 4 Colorado 26 41 .388 15½ Arizona 20 47 .299 21½

Monday’s Games

Washington 3, Pittsburgh 2 N.Y. Mets 5, Chicago Cubs 2 Colorado 3, San Diego 2 St. Louis 4, Miami 2 Cincinnati 10, Milwaukee 2 San Francisco 5, Arizona 2 L.A. Dodgers 3, Philadelphia 1

Tuesday’s Games

Pittsburgh (Anderson 3-6) at Washington (Corbin 3-5), 7:05 p.m. Chicago Cubs (Mills 2-0) at N.Y. Mets (Walker 5-2), 7:10 p.m. Boston (Rodríguez 5-4) at Atlanta (Davidson 0-0), 7:20 p.m. Cincinnati (Castillo 2-9) at Milwaukee (Anderson 2-4), 8:10 p.m. Miami (Rogers 7-3) at St. Louis (Kim 1-4), 8:15 p.m. San Diego (Darvish 6-2) at Colorado (González 2-4), 8:40 p.m. Arizona (TBD) at San Francisco (TBD), 9:45 p.m. Philadelphia (Eflin 2-5) at L.A. Dodgers (Urías 9-2), 10:10 p.m.

American League

East Division

W L Pct GB Tampa Bay 43 24 .642 _ Boston 40 27 .597 3 Toronto 33 31 .516 8½ New York 33 32 .508 9 Baltimore 22 43 .338 20

Central Division

W L Pct GB Chicago 41 25 .621 _ Cleveland 35 28 .556 4½ Kansas City 30 35 .462 10½ Detroit 27 39 .409 14 Minnesota 26 40 .394 15

West Division

W L Pct GB Oakland 41 27 .603 _ Houston 37 28 .569 2½ Los Angeles 33 33 .500 7 Seattle 33 35 .485 8 Texas 25 41 .379 15

Monday’s Games

Boston 2, Toronto 1 Cleveland 4, Baltimore 3 Tampa Bay 5, Chicago White Sox 2 Detroit 10, Kansas City 3 Oakland 8, L.A. Angels 5 Seattle 4, Minnesota 3

Tuesday’s Games

N.Y. Yankees (Montgomery 3-1) at Toronto (Ryu 5-4), 7:07 p.m. Baltimore (Harvey 3-7) at Cleveland (Quantrill 0-2), 7:10 p.m. Boston (Rodríguez 5-4) at Atlanta (Davidson 0-0), 7:20 p.m. Detroit (Mize 3-4) at Kansas City (Minor 5-3), 8:10 p.m. Tampa Bay (McClanahan 2-1) at Chicago White Sox (Keuchel 5-1), 8:10 p.m. Texas (Gibson 4-0) at Houston (McCullers Jr. 3-1), 8:10 p.m. L.A. Angels (Heaney 4-3) at Oakland (Montas 6-6), 9:40 p.m. Minnesota (Happ 3-2) at Seattle (Flexen 5-3), 10:10 p.m.

Minor League Baseball

Triple-A East

Midwest Division

W L Pct. GB Omaha (Kansas City) 25 10 .714 — Toledo (Detroit) 19 16 .543 6 Indianapolis (Pittsburgh) 18 17 .514 7 St. Paul (Minnesota) 17 19 .472 8½ Columbus (Cleveland) 15 20 .429 10 Louisville (Cincinnati) 12 23 .343 13 Iowa (Chicago Cubs) 11 23 .324 13½

Northeast Division

W L Pct. GB Scranton/Wilkes-Barre (N.Y. Yankees) 23 11 .676 — Worcester (Boston) 23 13 .639 1 Lehigh Valley (Philadelphia) 18 18 .500 6 Buffalo (Toronto) 17 17 .500 6 Rochester (Washington) 14 22 .389 10 Syracuse (N.Y. Mets) 11 25 .306 13

Southeast Division

W L Pct. GB Durham (Tampa Bay) 24 11 .686 — Nashville (Milwaukee) 24 11 .686 — Jacksonville (Miami) 21 14 .600 3 Gwinnett (Atlanta) 18 18 .500 6½ Memphis (St. Louis) 15 21 .417 9½ Norfolk (Baltimore) 13 20 .394 10 Charlotte (Chicago White Sox) 13 22 .371 11

Monday’s Games

No Games Scheduled

Tuesday’s Games

Lehigh Valley at Worcester, 6:35 p.m. Jacksonville at Charlotte, 7:04 p.m. Syracuse at Scranton W/B, 7:05 p.m. Durham at Norfolk, 7:05 p.m. Buffalo at Rochester, 7:05 p.m. Memphis at Indianapolis, 7:05 p.m. Nashville at Gwinnett, 7:05 p.m. Toledo at Columbus, 7:05 p.m. Iowa at St. Paul, 8:05 p.m. Louisville at Omaha, 8:05 p.m.

Double-A Northeast

Northeast Division

W L Pct. GB Somerset (N.Y. Yankees) 22 13 .629 — Portland (Boston) 20 16 .556 2½ New Hampshire (Toronto) 14 21 .400 8 Binghamton (N.Y. Mets) 11 24 .314 11 Hartford (Colorado) 11 25 .306 11½ Reading (Philadelphia) 10 26 .278 12½

Southwest Division

W L Pct. GB Bowie (Baltimore) 25 9 .735 — Erie (Detroit) 23 12 .657 2½ Altoona (Pittsburgh) 22 13 .629 3½ Akron (Cleveland) 20 14 .588 5 Richmond (San Francisco) 21 15 .583 5 Harrisburg (Washington) 12 23 .343 13½

Monday’s Games

No Games Scheduled

Tuesday’s Games

Reading at Harrisburg, 6:30 p.m. Hartford at New Hampshire, 6:35 p.m. Akron at Bowie, 6:35 p.m. Portland at Binghamton, 6:35 p.m. Richmond at Somerset, 7:05 p.m. Altoona at Erie, 7:05 p.m.

High-A East

North Division

W L Pct. GB Aberdeen (Baltimore) 20 14 .588 — Hudson Valley (N.Y. Yankees) 20 14 .588 — Wilmington (Washington) 18 16 .529 2 Jersey Shore (Philadelphia) 15 19 .441 5 Brooklyn (N.Y. Mets) 10 23 .303 9½

South Division

W L Pct. GB Bowling Green (Tampa Bay) 24 12 .667 — Greensboro (Pittsburgh) 20 16 .556 4 Greenville (Boston) 19 17 .528 5 Rome (Atlanta) 19 17 .528 5 Winston-Salem (Chicago White Sox) 17 19 .472 7 Asheville (Houston) 15 20 .429 8½ Hickory (Texas) 13 23 .361 11

Monday’s Games

No Games Scheduled

Tuesday’s Games

Hickory at Greenville, 2:05 p.m. Aberdeen at Asheville, 6:35 p.m. Greensboro at Winston-Salem, 7 p.m. Bowling Green at Rome, 7 p.m. Brooklyn at Wilmington, 7:05 p.m. Jersey Shore at Hudson Valley, 7:05 p.m.

National Basketball Association

Playoffs

CONFERENCE SEMIFINALS

(Best-of-7)

x-if necessary

Eastern Conference

Brooklyn 2, Milwaukee 2

Saturday, June 5: Brooklyn 115, Milwaukee 107 Monday, June 7: Brooklyn 125, Milwaukee 86 Thursday, June 10: Milwaukee 86, Brooklyn 83 Sunday, June 13: Milwaukee 107, Brooklyn 96 Tuesday, June 15: Milwaukee at Brooklyn, 8:30 p.m. Thursday, June 17: Brooklyn at Milwaukee, 8:30 p.m. x-Saturday, June 19: Milwaukee at Brooklyn, TBD Philadelphia 2, Atlanta 2 Sunday, June 6: Atlanta 128, Philadelphia, 124 Tuesday, June 8: Philadelphia 118, Atlanta 102 Friday, June 11: Philadelphia 127, Atlanta 111 Monday, June 14: Atlanta 103, Philadelphia 100 Wednesday, June 16: Atlanta at Philadelphia, 7:30 p.m. Friday, June 18: Philadelphia at Atlanta, 7:30 p.m. x-Sunday, June 20: Atlanta at Philadelphia, TBD

Western Conference

Phoenix 4, Denver 0

Monday, June 7: Phoenix 122, Denver 105 Wednesday, June 9: Phoenix 123, Denver 98 Friday, June 11: Phoenix 116, Denver 102 Sunday, June 13: Phoenix 125, Denver 118 Utah 2, L.A. Clippers 2 Tuesday, June 8: Utah 112, L.A. Clippers 109 Thursday, June 10: Utah 117, L.A. Clippers 111 Saturday, June 12: L.A. Clippers 132, Utah 106 Monday, June 14: L.A. Clippers 118, Utah 104 Wednesday, June 16: L.A. Clippers at Utah, 10 p.m. Friday, June 18: Utah at L.A. Clippers, 10 p.m. x-Sunday, June 20: L.A. Clippers at Utah, TBD

National Hockey League

Playoffs

CONFERENCE FINALS

(Best-of-7; x-if necessary)

Vegas 1, Montreal 0

Monday, June 14: Vegas 4, Montreal 1 Wednesday, June 16: Montreal at Vegas, 9 p.m. Friday, June 18: Vegas at Montreal, 8 p.m. Sunday, June 20: Vegas at Montreal, 8 p.m. x-Tuesday, June 22: Montreal at Vegas, TBA x-Thursday, June 24: Vegas at Montreal, TBA x-Saturday, June 26: Montreal at Vegas, TBA

N.Y. Islanders 1, Tampa Bay 0

Sunday, June 13: N.Y. Islanders 2, Tampa Bay 1 Tuesday, June 15: N.Y. Islanders at Tampa Bay, 8 p.m. Thursday, June 17: Tampa Bay at N.Y. Islanders, 8 p.m. Saturday, June 19: Tampa Bay at N.Y. Islanders, 8 p.m. x-Monday, June 21: N.Y. Islanders at Tampa Bay, TBA x-Wednesday, June 23: Tampa Bay at N.Y. Islanders, TBA x-Friday, June 25: N.Y. Islanders at Tampa Bay, TBA

WNBA

EASTERN CONFERENCE

W L Pct GB Connecticut 8 3 .727 — New York 6 4 .600 1½ Atlanta 5 6 .455 3 Washington 4 6 .400 3½ Chicago 4 7 .364 4 Indiana 1 11 .083 7½

WESTERN CONFERENCE

W L Pct GB Seattle 10 2 .833 — Las Vegas 8 3 .727 1½ Phoenix 5 6 .455 4½ Dallas 5 6 .455 4½ Minnesota 4 5 .444 4½ Los Angeles 4 5 .444 4½

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled. Tuesday’s Games Seattle at Indiana, 7 p.m. Chicago at Minnesota, 9 p.m. New York at Las Vegas, 10 p.m. Wednesday’s Games Phoenix at Los Angeles, 10:30 p.m. Thursday’s Games Atlanta at Washington, 7 p.m. Seattle at Indiana, 7 p.m. Connecticut at Chicago, 8 p.m. Minnesota at Dallas, 8 p.m. New York at Las Vegas, 10 p.m. Major League Soccer Eastern Conference W L T Pts GF GA New England 5 1 2 17 11 7 Philadelphia 4 2 2 14 9 5 Orlando City 3 1 3 12 8 4 New York City FC 3 2 2 11 13 7 CF Montréal 3 3 2 11 10 9 Columbus 3 2 2 11 7 6 Nashville 2 0 5 11 9 6 Atlanta 2 1 4 10 9 7 New York 3 4 0 9 10 10 D.C. United 3 5 0 9 8 11 Inter Miami CF 2 4 2 8 8 13 Toronto FC 1 4 2 5 8 12 Chicago 1 5 1 4 4 11 Cincinnati 1 4 1 4 6 15 Western Conference W L T Pts GF GA Seattle 5 0 3 18 14 3 Sporting Kansas City 5 2 2 17 16 11 LA Galaxy 5 2 0 15 11 11 Colorado 4 2 1 13 12 8 Houston 3 3 2 11 11 12 San Jose 3 5 0 9 11 12 Portland 3 4 0 9 9 11 Real Salt Lake 2 1 3 9 9 7 Los Angeles FC 2 3 2 8 8 9 Austin FC 2 4 2 8 6 9 Vancouver 2 4 1 7 6 9 Minnesota United 2 4 1 7 6 11 FC Dallas 1 3 3 6 8 11 NOTE: Three points for victory, one point for tie. Friday, June 18 Nashville at New York, 8 p.m. Vancouver at Real Salt Lake, 10 p.m. Saturday, June 19 Chicago at Columbus, 7:30 p.m. Colorado at Cincinnati, 7:30 p.m. Orlando City at Toronto FC, 7:30 p.m. New England at New York City FC, 7:30 p.m. Miami at D.C. United, 8 p.m. Minnesota at FC Dallas, 8:30 p.m. San Jose at Austin FC, 9 p.m. Seattle at LA Galaxy, 9 p.m. Sporting Kansas City at Portland, 10:30 p.m. Houston at Los Angeles FC, 11 p.m. Sunday, June 20 Philadelphia at Atlanta, 2 p.m. Tuesday, June 22 San Jose at Orlando City, 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, June 23 New York at New England, 7 p.m. Columbus at Philadelphia, 7:30 p.m. Atlanta at New York City FC, 7:30 p.m. Austin FC at Minnesota, 8 p.m. Cincinnati at Chicago, 8 p.m. D.C. United at CF Montréal, 8 p.m. Colorado at Sporting Kansas City, 8:30 p.m. Portland at Houston, 8:30 p.m. Toronto FC at Nashville, 8:30 p.m. Real Salt Lake at Seattle, 10 p.m. FC Dallas at Los Angeles FC, 10:30 p.m. LA Galaxy at Vancouver, 10:30 p.m. Transactions Major League Baseball American League BALTIMORE ORIOLES — Optioned RHP Travis Lakins Sr. to Norfolk (Triple-A East). Recalled RHP Dean Kremer from Norfolk. BOSTON RED SOX — Acquired RHP Yacksel Rios from Seattle in exchange for cash considerations. Designated RHP Ryan Weber for assignment. Recalled 2B Michael Chavis from Worcester (Triple-A East). CLEVELAND INDIANS — Recalled LHP Kyle Nelson from Columbus (Triple-A East). Placed RHP Shane Bieber on the 10-day IL. DETROIT TIGERS — Reinstated RHP Michael Fulmer from the 10-day IL. Optioned 2B Isaac Paredes to Toledo (Triple-A East). KANSAS CITY ROYALS — Placed LF Andrew Benintendi on the 10-day IL. Recalled CF Edward Olivares from Omaha (Triple-A East). MINNESOTA TWINS — Reinstated 2B Luis Arraez and RHP Kenta Maeda from the 10-day IL. Placed RHP Michael Pineda and CF Rob Refsnyder on the 10-day IL. SEATTLE MARINERS — Traded SS Andres Mesa to Texas. Optioned RHP Yohan Ramirez to Tacoma (Triple-A West). Recalled C Luis Torrens from Tacoma. TAMPA BAY RAYS — Optioned 2B Mike Brosseau to Durham (Triple-A East). Reinstated 1B Ji-Man Choi from the 10-day IL. TEXAS RANGERS — Acquired SS Andres Mesa from Seattle as the player to be named later in the December 15, 2020 trade involving RHP Rafael Montero. National League ARIZONA DIAMONDBACKS — Recalled RHP Corbin Martin from Reno (Triple-A West). Optioned RHP Jon Cuplantier to Reno. COLORADO ROCKIES — Sent 2B Chris Owings to Albuquerque (Triple-A West) on a rehab assignment. MIAMI MARLINS — Selected the contract of RHP Luis Madero from Jacksonville (Triple-A East). Placed SS Jose Devers on the 10-day IL. Transferred 2B Brian Anderson from the 10-day IL to the 60-day IL. MILWAUKEE BREWERS — Optioned RHP Patrick Weigel to Nashville (Triple-A East). Added RHP Hunter Strickland to the active roster. NEW YORK METS — Recalled RHP Sean-Reid Foley from Syracuse (Triple-A East). Designated RHP Jacob Barnes for assignment. PHILADELPHIA PHILLIES — Recalled LHP Bailey Falter from Lehigh Valley (Triple-A East). Optioned RHP Enyel De Los Santos to Lehigh Valley. ST. LOUIS CARDINALS — Agreed to terms with RHP Pual Schwendel on a minor league contract. Minor League Baseball Frontier League EVANSVILLE OTTERS — Released RHP Anthony Arias. SCHAUMBURG BOOMERS — Traded C Gian Martellini to New York (Frontier League). FOOTBALL National Football League CHICAGO BEARS — Waived TE Dorian Clark. DALLAS COWBOYS — Cleared WR Stephen Guidry off waivers and placed on IR. HOUSTON TEXANS — Signed LS Mitchell Fraboni. KANSAS CITY CHIEFS — Signed OT Wyatt Miller. MIAMI DOLPHINS — Signed LB Jerome Baker to a three-year contract extension. Signed OL Jermaine Eluemunor. Waived OT Timon Parris. PHILADELPHIA EAGLES — Signed QB Nick Mullens. SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS — Cleared OT Justine Skule off waivers and placed on IR. SEATTLE SEAHAWKS — Signed CB Will Sunderland. Waived S Ladarius Wiley. HOCKEY Minor League Hockey East Coast Hockey League FLORIDA EVERBLADES — Activated F John McCarron from reserve. Placed D Cody Sol on reserve. FORT WAYNE KOMETS — Activated Fs Oliver Cooper and Alan Lyszczarczyk from reserve. Placed Fs Shawn Szydlowski and Zach Pochiro on reserve. WICHITA THUNDER — Activated D Sean Allen from reserve. Placed D Dean Stewart on reserve. SOCCER Major League Soccer FC DALLAS — Signed F Facundo Quignon to a two-and-a-half-year contract, pending receipt of his P1 visa and international transfer certificate. COLLEGE EAST CAROLINA — Named Tamoria Holmes assistant women’s basketball coach.

