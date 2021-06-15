Major League Baseball
National League
East Division
W L Pct GB New York 33 25 .569 _ Philadelphia 32 32 .500 4 Atlanta 30 33 .476 5½ Washington 28 35 .444 7½ Miami 29 37 .439 8
Central Division
W L Pct GB Chicago 38 28 .576 _ Milwaukee 38 28 .576 _ Cincinnati 33 31 .516 4 St. Louis 33 33 .500 5 Pittsburgh 23 42 .354 14½
West Division
W L Pct GB San Francisco 41 25 .621 _ Los Angeles 40 26 .606 1 San Diego 38 30 .559 4 Colorado 26 41 .388 15½ Arizona 20 47 .299 21½
Monday’s Games
Washington 3, Pittsburgh 2 N.Y. Mets 5, Chicago Cubs 2 Colorado 3, San Diego 2 St. Louis 4, Miami 2 Cincinnati 10, Milwaukee 2 San Francisco 5, Arizona 2 L.A. Dodgers 3, Philadelphia 1
Tuesday’s Games
Pittsburgh (Anderson 3-6) at Washington (Corbin 3-5), 7:05 p.m. Chicago Cubs (Mills 2-0) at N.Y. Mets (Walker 5-2), 7:10 p.m. Boston (Rodríguez 5-4) at Atlanta (Davidson 0-0), 7:20 p.m. Cincinnati (Castillo 2-9) at Milwaukee (Anderson 2-4), 8:10 p.m. Miami (Rogers 7-3) at St. Louis (Kim 1-4), 8:15 p.m. San Diego (Darvish 6-2) at Colorado (González 2-4), 8:40 p.m. Arizona (TBD) at San Francisco (TBD), 9:45 p.m. Philadelphia (Eflin 2-5) at L.A. Dodgers (Urías 9-2), 10:10 p.m.
American League
East Division
W L Pct GB Tampa Bay 43 24 .642 _ Boston 40 27 .597 3 Toronto 33 31 .516 8½ New York 33 32 .508 9 Baltimore 22 43 .338 20
Central Division
W L Pct GB Chicago 41 25 .621 _ Cleveland 35 28 .556 4½ Kansas City 30 35 .462 10½ Detroit 27 39 .409 14 Minnesota 26 40 .394 15
West Division
W L Pct GB Oakland 41 27 .603 _ Houston 37 28 .569 2½ Los Angeles 33 33 .500 7 Seattle 33 35 .485 8 Texas 25 41 .379 15
Monday’s Games
Boston 2, Toronto 1 Cleveland 4, Baltimore 3 Tampa Bay 5, Chicago White Sox 2 Detroit 10, Kansas City 3 Oakland 8, L.A. Angels 5 Seattle 4, Minnesota 3
Tuesday’s Games
N.Y. Yankees (Montgomery 3-1) at Toronto (Ryu 5-4), 7:07 p.m. Baltimore (Harvey 3-7) at Cleveland (Quantrill 0-2), 7:10 p.m. Boston (Rodríguez 5-4) at Atlanta (Davidson 0-0), 7:20 p.m. Detroit (Mize 3-4) at Kansas City (Minor 5-3), 8:10 p.m. Tampa Bay (McClanahan 2-1) at Chicago White Sox (Keuchel 5-1), 8:10 p.m. Texas (Gibson 4-0) at Houston (McCullers Jr. 3-1), 8:10 p.m. L.A. Angels (Heaney 4-3) at Oakland (Montas 6-6), 9:40 p.m. Minnesota (Happ 3-2) at Seattle (Flexen 5-3), 10:10 p.m.
Minor League Baseball
Triple-A East
Midwest Division
W L Pct. GB Omaha (Kansas City) 25 10 .714 — Toledo (Detroit) 19 16 .543 6 Indianapolis (Pittsburgh) 18 17 .514 7 St. Paul (Minnesota) 17 19 .472 8½ Columbus (Cleveland) 15 20 .429 10 Louisville (Cincinnati) 12 23 .343 13 Iowa (Chicago Cubs) 11 23 .324 13½
Northeast Division
W L Pct. GB Scranton/Wilkes-Barre (N.Y. Yankees) 23 11 .676 — Worcester (Boston) 23 13 .639 1 Lehigh Valley (Philadelphia) 18 18 .500 6 Buffalo (Toronto) 17 17 .500 6 Rochester (Washington) 14 22 .389 10 Syracuse (N.Y. Mets) 11 25 .306 13
Southeast Division
W L Pct. GB Durham (Tampa Bay) 24 11 .686 — Nashville (Milwaukee) 24 11 .686 — Jacksonville (Miami) 21 14 .600 3 Gwinnett (Atlanta) 18 18 .500 6½ Memphis (St. Louis) 15 21 .417 9½ Norfolk (Baltimore) 13 20 .394 10 Charlotte (Chicago White Sox) 13 22 .371 11
Monday’s Games
No Games Scheduled
Tuesday’s Games
Lehigh Valley at Worcester, 6:35 p.m. Jacksonville at Charlotte, 7:04 p.m. Syracuse at Scranton W/B, 7:05 p.m. Durham at Norfolk, 7:05 p.m. Buffalo at Rochester, 7:05 p.m. Memphis at Indianapolis, 7:05 p.m. Nashville at Gwinnett, 7:05 p.m. Toledo at Columbus, 7:05 p.m. Iowa at St. Paul, 8:05 p.m. Louisville at Omaha, 8:05 p.m.
Double-A Northeast
Northeast Division
W L Pct. GB Somerset (N.Y. Yankees) 22 13 .629 — Portland (Boston) 20 16 .556 2½ New Hampshire (Toronto) 14 21 .400 8 Binghamton (N.Y. Mets) 11 24 .314 11 Hartford (Colorado) 11 25 .306 11½ Reading (Philadelphia) 10 26 .278 12½
Southwest Division
W L Pct. GB Bowie (Baltimore) 25 9 .735 — Erie (Detroit) 23 12 .657 2½ Altoona (Pittsburgh) 22 13 .629 3½ Akron (Cleveland) 20 14 .588 5 Richmond (San Francisco) 21 15 .583 5 Harrisburg (Washington) 12 23 .343 13½
Monday’s Games
No Games Scheduled
Tuesday’s Games
Reading at Harrisburg, 6:30 p.m. Hartford at New Hampshire, 6:35 p.m. Akron at Bowie, 6:35 p.m. Portland at Binghamton, 6:35 p.m. Richmond at Somerset, 7:05 p.m. Altoona at Erie, 7:05 p.m.
High-A East
North Division
W L Pct. GB Aberdeen (Baltimore) 20 14 .588 — Hudson Valley (N.Y. Yankees) 20 14 .588 — Wilmington (Washington) 18 16 .529 2 Jersey Shore (Philadelphia) 15 19 .441 5 Brooklyn (N.Y. Mets) 10 23 .303 9½
South Division
W L Pct. GB Bowling Green (Tampa Bay) 24 12 .667 — Greensboro (Pittsburgh) 20 16 .556 4 Greenville (Boston) 19 17 .528 5 Rome (Atlanta) 19 17 .528 5 Winston-Salem (Chicago White Sox) 17 19 .472 7 Asheville (Houston) 15 20 .429 8½ Hickory (Texas) 13 23 .361 11
Monday’s Games
No Games Scheduled
Tuesday’s Games
Hickory at Greenville, 2:05 p.m. Aberdeen at Asheville, 6:35 p.m. Greensboro at Winston-Salem, 7 p.m. Bowling Green at Rome, 7 p.m. Brooklyn at Wilmington, 7:05 p.m. Jersey Shore at Hudson Valley, 7:05 p.m.
National Basketball Association
Playoffs
CONFERENCE SEMIFINALS
(Best-of-7)
x-if necessary
Eastern Conference
Brooklyn 2, Milwaukee 2
Saturday, June 5: Brooklyn 115, Milwaukee 107 Monday, June 7: Brooklyn 125, Milwaukee 86 Thursday, June 10: Milwaukee 86, Brooklyn 83 Sunday, June 13: Milwaukee 107, Brooklyn 96 Tuesday, June 15: Milwaukee at Brooklyn, 8:30 p.m. Thursday, June 17: Brooklyn at Milwaukee, 8:30 p.m. x-Saturday, June 19: Milwaukee at Brooklyn, TBD Philadelphia 2, Atlanta 2 Sunday, June 6: Atlanta 128, Philadelphia, 124 Tuesday, June 8: Philadelphia 118, Atlanta 102 Friday, June 11: Philadelphia 127, Atlanta 111 Monday, June 14: Atlanta 103, Philadelphia 100 Wednesday, June 16: Atlanta at Philadelphia, 7:30 p.m. Friday, June 18: Philadelphia at Atlanta, 7:30 p.m. x-Sunday, June 20: Atlanta at Philadelphia, TBD
Western Conference
Phoenix 4, Denver 0
Monday, June 7: Phoenix 122, Denver 105 Wednesday, June 9: Phoenix 123, Denver 98 Friday, June 11: Phoenix 116, Denver 102 Sunday, June 13: Phoenix 125, Denver 118 Utah 2, L.A. Clippers 2 Tuesday, June 8: Utah 112, L.A. Clippers 109 Thursday, June 10: Utah 117, L.A. Clippers 111 Saturday, June 12: L.A. Clippers 132, Utah 106 Monday, June 14: L.A. Clippers 118, Utah 104 Wednesday, June 16: L.A. Clippers at Utah, 10 p.m. Friday, June 18: Utah at L.A. Clippers, 10 p.m. x-Sunday, June 20: L.A. Clippers at Utah, TBD
National Hockey League
Playoffs
CONFERENCE FINALS
(Best-of-7; x-if necessary)
Vegas 1, Montreal 0
Monday, June 14: Vegas 4, Montreal 1 Wednesday, June 16: Montreal at Vegas, 9 p.m. Friday, June 18: Vegas at Montreal, 8 p.m. Sunday, June 20: Vegas at Montreal, 8 p.m. x-Tuesday, June 22: Montreal at Vegas, TBA x-Thursday, June 24: Vegas at Montreal, TBA x-Saturday, June 26: Montreal at Vegas, TBA
N.Y. Islanders 1, Tampa Bay 0
Sunday, June 13: N.Y. Islanders 2, Tampa Bay 1 Tuesday, June 15: N.Y. Islanders at Tampa Bay, 8 p.m. Thursday, June 17: Tampa Bay at N.Y. Islanders, 8 p.m. Saturday, June 19: Tampa Bay at N.Y. Islanders, 8 p.m. x-Monday, June 21: N.Y. Islanders at Tampa Bay, TBA x-Wednesday, June 23: Tampa Bay at N.Y. Islanders, TBA x-Friday, June 25: N.Y. Islanders at Tampa Bay, TBA
WNBA
EASTERN CONFERENCE
W L Pct GB Connecticut 8 3 .727 — New York 6 4 .600 1½ Atlanta 5 6 .455 3 Washington 4 6 .400 3½ Chicago 4 7 .364 4 Indiana 1 11 .083 7½
WESTERN CONFERENCE
W L Pct GB Seattle 10 2 .833 — Las Vegas 8 3 .727 1½ Phoenix 5 6 .455 4½ Dallas 5 6 .455 4½ Minnesota 4 5 .444 4½ Los Angeles 4 5 .444 4½
Monday’s Games
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.