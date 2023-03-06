College
WrestlingSaturdayLock Haven at MAC ChampionshipsNote:
For Lock Haven at 174 pounds, Tyler Stoltzfus (Mifflinburg, Pa./Saint Joseph’s Academy) battled back to the third-place match with a win over Rider’s Michael Wilson, before wrapping up third and his spot at the national tournament with a 4-2 decision over Sal Perrine of Ohio.
BaseballWestern Michigan 9, Bucknell 5Note:
Sean Keys and Kyle Lyons collected two hits apiece, but Western Michigan rallied in the late innings to defeat Bucknell 9-5 on Sunday afternoon at World War Memorial Stadium. The Bison fell to 2-8 in a grueling early season road schedule, and now they can look forward to a run of home games starting with Wednesday’s Depew Field opener against Marist.
SaturdayGame 1: Chestnut Hill 8, Lock Haven 6Game 2: Lock Haven 4, Chestnut Hill 2Notes:
In game 1 for Lock Haven, Lewisburg Area High School grad Andrew Ramirez reached base on an error to score a run, and later in the fourth he hit an RBI double. In game 2 Ramirez scored a run in the win for the Bald Eagles.
MLB Spring Training GlanceAMERICAN LEAGUE W L Pct.
Boston 6 0 1.000 Kansas City 9 2 .818 Houston 5 2 .714 Toronto 6 3 .667 NY Yankees 6 4 .600 LA Angels 5 4 .556 Chicago WSox 5 4 .556 Texas 6 5 .545 Detroit 5 5 .500 Seattle 5 5 .500 Cleveland 4 5 .444 Minnesota 4 6 .400 Baltimore 3 5 .375 Tampa Bay 3 5 .375 Oakland 2 7 .222
NATIONAL LEAGUE W L Pct.
LA Dodgers 5 2 .714 St. Louis 5 3 .625 Chicago Cubs 6 4 .600 San Diego 6 4 .600 Philadelphia 5 4 .556 NY Mets 5 5 .500 Atlanta 4 4 .500 Cincinnati 4 5 .444 Colorado 4 5 .444 Arizona 4 6 .400 Milwaukee 4 6 .400 Washington 3 5 .375 Pittsburgh 2 5 .286 San Francisco 3 8 .273 Miami 1 7 .125
Saturday’s Games
Atlanta (ss) 3, Baltimore 2 Houston 4, Boston 4 Atlanta (ss) 7, Minnesota 5 St. Louis 9, Washington 6 Tampa Bay 14, N.Y. Yankees 10 Philadelphia 4, Pittsburgh 3 Toronto 18, Detroit 5 N.Y. Mets 15, Miami 4 Chicago Cubs 2, L.A. Angels 0 Arizona (ss) 9, San Francisco (ss) 5 Cleveland 4, Oakland (ss) 4 Kansas City (ss) 12, Cincinnati (ss) 6 Chicago White Sox 5, Texas 4 Colorado 7, Seattle 1 San Diego 5, Arizona (ss) 4 Milwaukee 14, San Francisco (ss) 2 Cincinnati (ss) 10, Oakland (ss) 9 L.A. Dodgers 7, Kansas City (ss) 6
Sunday’s Games
Baltimore 5, Tampa Bay 2 Minnesota (ss) 6, Detroit 2 Boston 4, Miami 1 N.Y. Yankees 10, Atlanta 6 N.Y. Mets 7, St. Louis 1 Houston 6, Washington 2 Pittsburgh 5, Minnesota (ss) 2 Toronto 16, Philadelphia 4 Texas 7, L.A. Angels (ss) 5 Arizona 6, Cleveland 4 L.A. Dodgers 8, Chicago White Sox 4 Kansas City 5, San Francisco 1 Chicago Cubs 6, Colorado 5 L.A. Angels (ss) 8, Cincinnati (ss) 5 Seattle 6, Milwaukee 1 San Diego 10, Oakland (ss) 3 Cincinnati (ss) 12, Oakland (ss) 4
Monday’s Games
Detroit vs. Boston at Fort Myers, Florida, 1:05 p.m. Houston vs. St. Louis at Sarasota, Florida, 1:05 p.m. Miami vs. Tampa Bay at St. Petersburg, Florida, 1:05 p.m. Philadelphia vs. Baltimore at Sarasota, Florida, 1:05 p.m. Arizona vs. Kansas City at Surprise, Arizona, 3:05 p.m. San Diego vs. L.A. Dodgers at Phoenix, Arizona, 3:05 p.m. Chicago Cubs vs. Seattle at Peoria, Arizona, 3:10 p.m. Cleveland vs. L.A. Angels at Tempe, Arizona, 3:10 p.m. Texas vs. Colorado (ss) at Scottsdale, Arizona, 3:10 p.m. Pittsburgh vs. N.Y. Yankees at Tampa, Florida, 6:35 p.m. Colorado (ss) vs. Cincinnati at Goodyear, Arizona, 8:05 p.m.
Tuesday’s Games
Baltimore vs. Minnesota at Fort Myers, Florida, 1:05 p.m. Toronto vs. Pittsburgh at Bradenton, Florida, 1:05 p.m. St. Louis vs. Detroit at Lakeland, Florida, 1:05 p.m. Tampa Bay vs. Philadelphia at Clearwater, Florida, 1:05 p.m. Washington vs. Miami at Sarasota, Florida, 1:10 p.m. Chicago Cubs vs. Texas at Surprise, Arizona, 3:05 p.m. Milwaukee vs. Chicago White Sox at Phoenix, Arizona, 3:05 p.m. San Francisco vs. Cincinnati at Goodyear, Arizona, 3:05 p.m. Oakland vs. Arizona at Scottsdale, Arizona, 3:10 p.m. L.A. Angels vs. San Diego at Peoria, Arizona, 3:10 p.m. Boston vs. Atlanta at North Port, Florida, 6:05 p.m. N.Y. Mets vs. Houston at Palm Beach, Florida, 6:05 p.m.
BasketballNBA GlanceEASTERN CONFERENCEAtlantic Division W L Pct GB
Boston 45 20 .692 — Philadelphia 41 22 .651 3 New York 39 27 .591 6½ Brooklyn 36 28 .563 8½ Toronto 32 33 .492 13
Southeast Division W L Pct GB
Miami 34 31 .523 — Atlanta 32 32 .500 1½ Washington 30 34 .469 3½ Orlando 27 38 .415 7 Charlotte 20 46 .303 14½
Central Division W L Pct GB
Milwaukee 46 18 .719 — Cleveland 40 26 .606 7 Indiana 29 36 .446 17½ Chicago 29 36 .446 17½ Detroit 15 49 .234 31
WESTERN CONFERENCESouthwest Division W L Pct GB
Memphis 38 24 .613 — Dallas 33 32 .508 6½ New Orleans 31 33 .484 8 San Antonio 16 49 .246 23½ Houston 15 49 .234 24
Northwest Division W L Pct GB
Denver 45 19 .703 — Minnesota 34 32 .515 12 Utah 31 34 .477 14½ Oklahoma City 30 34 .469 15 Portland 30 34 .469 15
Pacific Division W L Pct GB
Sacramento 37 26 .587 — Phoenix 36 29 .554 2 Golden State 34 31 .523 4 L.A. Clippers 33 33 .500 5½ L.A. Lakers 31 34 .477 7
Saturday’s Games
Toronto 116, Washington 109, OT Cleveland 114, Detroit 90 Houston 122, San Antonio 110 Miami 117, Atlanta 109 Philadelphia 133, Milwaukee 130 Minnesota 138, Sacramento 134
Sunday’s Games
Phoenix 130, Dallas 126 Indiana 125, Chicago 122 L.A. Lakers 113, Golden State 105 Brooklyn 102, Charlotte 86 Portland 122, Orlando 119 Houston 142, San Antonio 110 Oklahoma City 129, Utah 119 Milwaukee 117, Washington 111 New York 131, Boston 129, 2OT Memphis at L.A. Clippers, 10 p.m.
Monday’s Games
Boston at Cleveland, 7 p.m. Philadelphia at Indiana, 7 p.m. Portland at Detroit, 7 p.m. Atlanta at Miami, 7:30 p.m. Toronto at Denver, 9 p.m. New Orleans at Sacramento, 10 p.m.
Tuesday’s Games
Milwaukee at Orlando, 7 p.m. Washington at Detroit, 7 p.m. Charlotte at New York, 7:30 p.m. Philadelphia at Minnesota, 7:30 p.m. Brooklyn at Houston, 8 p.m. Golden State at Oklahoma City, 8 p.m. Utah at Dallas, 8:30 p.m. Memphis at L.A. Lakers, 10 p.m.
Wednesday’s Games
