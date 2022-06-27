Baseball Glance
AMERICAN LEAGUEEast Division W L Pct GB
New York 53 20 .726 _ Boston 42 31 .575 11 Tampa Bay 40 32 .556 12½ Toronto 40 32 .556 12½ Baltimore 34 40 .459 19½
Central Division W L Pct GB
Minnesota 41 33 .554 _ Cleveland 36 32 .529 2 Chicago 34 37 .479 5½ Detroit 28 44 .389 12 Kansas City 26 45 .366 13½
West Division W L Pct GB
Houston 45 27 .625 _ Texas 34 37 .479 10½ Los Angeles 35 40 .467 11½ Seattle 34 40 .459 12 Oakland 25 49 .338 21 ___
NATIONAL LEAGUEEast Division W L Pct GB
New York 47 27 .635 _ Atlanta 42 32 .568 5 Philadelphia 39 35 .527 8 Miami 33 38 .465 12½ Washington 27 48 .360 20½
Central Division W L Pct GB
Milwaukee 42 33 .560 _ St. Louis 41 34 .547 1 Pittsburgh 29 43 .403 11½ Chicago 28 45 .384 13 Cincinnati 25 47 .347 15½
West Division W L Pct GB
Los Angeles 45 26 .634 _ San Diego 45 30 .600 2 San Francisco 39 33 .542 6½ Arizona 33 41 .446 13½ Colorado 31 42 .425 15 ___
AMERICAN LEAGUESaturday’s Games
Houston 3, N.Y. Yankees 0 Tampa Bay 6, Pittsburgh 5 Baltimore 6, Chicago White Sox 2 Texas 3, Washington 2 Milwaukee 5, Toronto 4 Oakland 9, Kansas City 7 Boston 4, Cleveland 2 Minnesota 6, Colorado 0 Detroit 6, Arizona 3 Seattle 5, L.A. Angels 3
Sunday’s Games
Tampa Bay 4, Pittsburgh 2 Chicago White Sox 4, Baltimore 3 Oakland 5, Kansas City 3 Milwaukee 10, Toronto 3 Boston 8, Cleveland 3 Minnesota 6, Colorado 3 N.Y. Yankees 6, Houston 3, 10 innings Washington 6, Texas 4 L.A. Angels 2, Seattle 1 Arizona 11, Detroit 7
Monday’s Games
Oakland (Blackburn 6-3) at N.Y. Yankees (Montgomery 3-1), 7:05 p.m. Boston (Seabold 0-0) at Toronto (Gausman 5-6), 7:07 p.m. Minnesota (Gray 3-1) at Cleveland (McKenzie 4-5), 7:10 p.m. Texas (Pérez 5-2) at Kansas City (Bubic 1-4), 8:10 p.m. Chicago White Sox (Giolito 4-4) at L.A. Angels (Syndergaard 4-6), 9:38 p.m. Baltimore (Wells 5-4) at Seattle (Kirby 2-2), 10:10 p.m.
Tuesday’s Games
Minnesota at Cleveland, 1:10 p.m., 1st game Oakland at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m. Boston at Toronto, 7:07 p.m. Houston at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m. Milwaukee at Tampa Bay, 7:10 p.m. Minnesota at Cleveland, 7:10 p.m., 2nd game Texas at Kansas City, 8:10 p.m. Chicago White Sox at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m. Detroit at San Francisco, 9:45 p.m. Baltimore at Seattle, 10:10 p.m. ___
NATIONAL LEAGUESaturday’s Games
Tampa Bay 6, Pittsburgh 5 St. Louis 5, Chicago Cubs 3 Texas 3, Washington 2 N.Y. Mets 5, Miami 3 Milwaukee 5, Toronto 4 San Francisco 9, Cincinnati 2 Minnesota 6, Colorado 0 Atlanta 5, L.A. Dodgers 3 Detroit 6, Arizona 3 Philadelphia 4, San Diego 2
Sunday’s Games
Miami 3, N.Y. Mets 2 Tampa Bay 4, Pittsburgh 2 Milwaukee 10, Toronto 3 Minnesota 6, Colorado 3 Washington 6, Texas 4 Chicago Cubs 6, St. Louis 5, 10 innings Cincinnati 10, San Francisco 3 Philadelphia 8, San Diego 5 Arizona 11, Detroit 7 L.A. Dodgers 5, Atlanta 3, 11 innings
Monday’s Games
Pittsburgh (TBD) at Washington (Fedde 5-5), 7:05 p.m. Miami (López 5-3) at St. Louis (Wainwright 5-5), 7:45 p.m. L.A. Dodgers (Anderson 8-0) at Colorado (Kuhl 4-5), 8:40 p.m.
Tuesday’s Games
Atlanta at Philadelphia, 7:05 p.m. Pittsburgh at Washington, 7:05 p.m. Houston at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m. Milwaukee at Tampa Bay, 7:10 p.m. Miami at St. Louis, 7:45 p.m. Cincinnati at Chicago Cubs, 8:05 p.m. L.A. Dodgers at Colorado, 8:40 p.m. San Diego at Arizona, 9:40 p.m. Detroit at San Francisco, 9:45 p.m.
SoccerMLS GlanceEastern ConferenceW L T Pts GF GA
Philadelphia 7 1 8 29 22 12 New York City FC 8 4 3 27 27 13 CF Montréal 8 6 2 26 30 28 New York 7 5 5 26 26 19 Orlando City 7 6 4 25 20 23 New England 6 5 6 24 27 26 Cincinnati 7 7 2 23 23 26 Inter Miami CF 6 7 3 21 17 25 Charlotte FC 6 9 2 20 17 21 Atlanta 5 6 4 19 23 22 Toronto FC 5 8 3 18 23 30 Columbus 4 5 6 18 18 17 D.C. United 4 9 2 14 18 27 Chicago 3 8 5 14 14 22
Western ConferenceW L T Pts GF GA
Los Angeles FC 10 3 3 33 32 17 Real Salt Lake 8 4 5 29 20 19 Austin FC 8 4 4 28 31 20 FC Dallas 7 4 5 26 26 17 Nashville 7 5 5 26 22 19 LA Galaxy 7 5 3 24 18 16 Seattle 7 6 2 23 23 17 Houston 6 7 3 21 20 19 Vancouver 6 8 3 21 18 28 Colorado 5 7 4 19 17 21 Portland 4 6 7 19 25 26 Minnesota United 5 8 3 18 17 19 Sporting Kansas City 4 10 4 16 16 32 San Jose 3 7 6 15 25 34 NOTE: Three points for victory, one point for tie. ___
Friday, June 24
Cincinnati 1, Orlando City 0 Saturday, June 25 Seattle 3, Sporting Kansas City 0 Nashville 3, D.C. United 1 CF Montréal 2, Charlotte FC 1 Toronto FC 2, Atlanta 1 Houston 2, Chicago 0 Miami 2, Minnesota 1 FC Dallas 2, Austin FC 2, tie Columbus 0, Real Salt Lake 0, tie LA Galaxy at San Jose ppd. Portland 3, Colorado 0
Sunday, June 26
Los Angeles FC 2, New York 0 Philadelphia 2, New York City FC 1 New England 0, Vancouver 0, tie
Wednesday, June 29
New York City FC at Cincinnati, 7:30 p.m. Columbus at Toronto FC, 7:30 p.m. Philadelphia at Chicago, 8 p.m. CF Montréal at Seattle, 10 p.m. FC Dallas at Los Angeles FC, 10:30 p.m. Houston at Portland, 10:30 p.m. Minnesota at LA Galaxy, 10:30 p.m.
Thursday, June 30
Austin FC at Charlotte FC, 7 p.m. Atlanta at New York, 8 p.m.
Saturday, July 2
Seattle at Toronto FC, 7:30 p.m. Los Angeles FC at Vancouver, 10 p.m.
Sunday, July 3
Atlanta at New York City FC, 5 p.m. Philadelphia at Columbus, 7:30 p.m. Cincinnati at New England, 7:30 p.m. Real Salt Lake at Minnesota, 8 p.m. New York at Sporting Kansas City, 8 p.m. Charlotte FC at Houston, 8:30 p.m. Portland at Nashville, 8:30 p.m. Chicago at San Jose, 9 p.m.
Monday, July 4
D.C. United at Orlando City, 7 p.m. Austin FC at Colorado, 9 p.m. Miami at FC Dallas, 9 p.m. CF Montréal at LA Galaxy, 10:30 p.m.
BasketballWNBA GlanceEASTERN CONFERENCE W L Pct GB
Chicago 13 5 .722 — Connecticut 13 6 .684 ½ Washington 12 9 .571 2½ Atlanta 8 10 .444 5 New York 8 10 .444 5 Indiana 5 14 .263 8½
WESTERN CONFERENCE W L Pct GB
Las Vegas 13 4 .765 — Seattle 11 7 .611 2½ Dallas 9 10 .474 5 Los Angeles 7 10 .412 6 Phoenix 7 12 .368 7 Minnesota 5 14 .263 9 ___
Saturday’s Games
Phoenix 83, Dallas 72 Los Angeles 85, Seattle 77 Washington 87, Las Vegas 86, OT
Sunday’s Games
Connecticut 72, Atlanta 61 Chicago 88, Minnesota 85
Monday’s Games
Indiana at Phoenix, 10 p.m. Las Vegas at Los Angeles, 10:30 p.m.
Tuesday’s Games
Atlanta at Washington, 7 p.m. Dallas at Minnesota, 8 p.m.
Wednesday’s Games
Connecticut at Chicago, 12 p.m. Indiana at Phoenix, 10 p.m. Las Vegas at Seattle, 10 p.m.
TransactionsBASEBALLMajor League BaseballAmerican League
HOUSTON ASTROS — Reinstated INF Jeremy Pena from the 10-day IL. Optioned OF Chas McCormick to Sugar Land (PCL). KANSAS CITY ROYALS — Placed RHP Josh Staumont on the 15-day IL, retroactive to June 23. Recalled RHPs Jackson Kowar and Matt Peacock from Omaha (IL). Optioned LHP Foster Griffin to Omaha. LOS ANGELES ANGELS — Recalled LHP Jose Suarez from Salt Lake (PCL). Optioned RHP Janson Junk to Salt Lake. MINNESOTA TWINS — Placed RHP Joe Smith on the 15-day IL, retroactive to June 24. Recalled LHP Jovani Moran from St. Paul (IL). OAKLAND ATHLETICS — Optioned LHP Jared Koenig to Las Vegas (PCL). Recalled LHP Sam Selman to Las Vegas. TAMPA BAY RAYS — Reinstated SS Wander Franco from the IL. Optioned 2B Jonathan Aranda to Durham (IL). TEXAS RANGERS — Activated OF Steven Duggar. Reinstated RHP Glenn Otto from the IL. Recalled RHP Josh Sborz from Round Rock (PCL). Placed RHP Matt Bush on the 15-day IL, retroactive to June 25. Designated RHP Demarcus Evans for assignment. Optioned LHP Taylor Hearn and INF Ezequiel Duran to Round Rock.
National League
ARIZONA DIAMONDBACKS — Selected the contract of LHP Dallas Keuchel from Rookie ACL Diamondbacks. Designated RHP Ryan Weiss for assignment. Optioned RHP Sean Poppen to Reno (PCL). MIAMI MARLINS — Selected the contract of INF Erik Gonzalez from Jacksonville (IL). Designated C Willians Astudillo for assignment. MILWAUKEE BREWERS — Placed OF Hunter Renfroe on the 10-day IL, retroactive to June 23. Recalled OF/INF Pablo Reyes from Nashville (IL). PHILADELPHIA PHILLIES — Agreed to terms with LHP Jace Fry on a minor league contract. Placed OF Bryce Harper on the 10-day IL. Recalled OF Mickey Moniak from Lehigh Valley (IL). SAN FRANCISCO GIANTS — Recalled INF/C Yermin Mercedes from Sacramento (PCL). Placed INF Brandon Crawford on the 10-day IL, retroactive to June 25.
BASKETBALLWomen’s National Basketball Association
