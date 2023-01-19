Basketball
NBA Glance
EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic Division
W L Pct GB
Boston 33 12 .733 —
Philadelphia 28 16 .636 4½
Brooklyn 27 16 .628 5
New York 25 21 .543 8½
Toronto 20 25 .444 13
Southeast Division
W L Pct GB
Miami 25 21 .543 —
Atlanta 23 22 .511 1½
Washington 19 26 .422 5½
Orlando 16 28 .364 8
Charlotte 12 34 .261 13
Central Division
W L Pct GB
Milwaukee 29 16 .644 —
Cleveland 28 18 .609 1½
Indiana 23 23 .500 6½
Chicago 20 24 .455 8½
Detroit 12 35 .255 18
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Southwest Division
W L Pct GB
Memphis 31 13 .705 —
New Orleans 26 19 .578 5½
Dallas 24 22 .522 8
San Antonio 14 31 .311 17½
Houston 10 35 .222 21½
Northwest Division
W L Pct GB
Denver 32 13 .711 —
Utah 24 24 .500 9½
Oklahoma City 22 23 .489 10
Minnesota 22 24 .478 10½
Portland 21 23 .477 10½
Pacific Division
W L Pct GB
Sacramento 25 18 .581 —
Golden State 22 22 .500 3½
L.A. Clippers 23 24 .489 4
Phoenix 21 24 .467 5
L.A. Lakers 20 25 .444 6
___
Tuesday's Games
Milwaukee 130, Toronto 122
San Antonio 106, Brooklyn 98
Denver 122, Portland 113
Philadelphia 120, L.A. Clippers 110
Wednesday's Games
Washington 116, New York 105
Atlanta 130, Dallas 122
Miami 124, New Orleans 98
Memphis 115, Cleveland 114
Oklahoma City 126, Indiana 106
Charlotte 122, Houston 117
Utah 126, L.A. Clippers 103
Denver 122, Minnesota 118
Sacramento 116, L.A. Lakers 111
Thursday's Games
Chicago at Detroit, 3 p.m.
Golden State at Boston, 7:30 p.m.
Toronto at Minnesota, 8 p.m.
Brooklyn at Phoenix, 10 p.m.
Philadelphia at Portland, 10 p.m.
Friday's Games
New Orleans at Orlando, 7 p.m.
Golden State at Cleveland, 7:30 p.m.
Miami at Dallas, 7:30 p.m.
New York at Atlanta, 7:30 p.m.
L.A. Clippers at San Antonio, 8 p.m.
Brooklyn at Utah, 9 p.m.
Indiana at Denver, 9 p.m.
Memphis at L.A. Lakers, 10 p.m.
Oklahoma City at Sacramento, 10 p.m.
Saturday's Games
Boston at Toronto, 5 p.m.
Orlando at Washington, 7 p.m.
Charlotte at Atlanta, 7:30 p.m.
Milwaukee at Cleveland, 7:30 p.m.
Houston at Minnesota, 8 p.m.
Indiana at Phoenix, 9 p.m.
Philadelphia at Sacramento, 10 p.m.
Hockey
NHL Glance
EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Boston 44 35 5 4 74 170 95
Toronto 45 27 11 7 61 152 121
Tampa Bay 43 29 13 1 59 157 124
Florida 46 21 20 5 47 152 158
Buffalo 43 21 19 3 45 163 150
Detroit 43 18 17 8 44 134 149
Ottawa 44 20 21 3 43 131 143
Montreal 45 19 23 3 41 120 163
Metropolitan Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Carolina 44 27 9 8 62 141 120
New Jersey 44 29 12 3 61 156 116
N.Y. Rangers 45 25 13 7 57 144 120
Washington 47 24 17 6 54 150 133
Pittsburgh 44 22 15 7 51 143 135
N.Y. Islanders 46 23 19 4 50 137 128
Philadelphia 45 19 19 7 45 127 145
Columbus 44 13 29 2 28 111 172
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Central Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Winnipeg 45 29 15 1 59 149 118
Dallas 46 26 13 7 59 159 124
Minnesota 43 25 14 4 54 138 120
Colorado 43 23 17 3 49 135 122
Nashville 44 21 17 6 48 122 128
St. Louis 45 22 20 3 47 141 160
Arizona 44 14 25 5 33 119 161
Chicago 42 12 26 4 28 98 157
Pacific Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Vegas 45 28 15 2 58 147 130
Seattle 44 26 14 4 56 161 139
Los Angeles 46 25 15 6 56 154 157
Edmonton 46 25 18 3 53 169 152
Calgary 46 21 16 9 51 144 140
Vancouver 44 18 23 3 39 152 178
San Jose 46 14 23 9 37 142 175
Anaheim 45 12 28 5 29 105 190
NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.
Tuesday's Games
Minnesota 4, Washington 2
Montreal 4, Winnipeg 1
Philadelphia 5, Anaheim 2
Toronto 5, Florida 4, OT
Nashville 2, Columbus 1
Chicago 4, Buffalo 3, OT
Edmonton 5, Seattle 2
Arizona 4, Detroit 3, SO
Wednesday's Games
Ottawa 5, Pittsburgh 4, OT
Boston 4, N.Y. Islanders 1
Colorado 4, Calgary 1
Tampa Bay 5, Vancouver 2
San Jose 5, Dallas 3
Thursday's Games
Anaheim at Columbus, 7 p.m.
Boston at N.Y. Rangers, 7 p.m.
Chicago at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.
Florida at Montreal, 7 p.m.
Minnesota at Carolina, 7 p.m.
Winnipeg at Toronto, 7 p.m.
N.Y. Islanders at Buffalo, 7:30 p.m.
Nashville at St. Louis, 8 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Edmonton, 9 p.m.
Washington at Arizona, 9 p.m.
Detroit at Vegas, 10 p.m.
New Jersey at Seattle, 10 p.m.
Dallas at Los Angeles, 10:30 p.m.
Friday's Games
Ottawa at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.
Colorado at Vancouver, 10 p.m.
Saturday's Games
Anaheim at Buffalo, 12:30 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Calgary, 3 p.m.
Minnesota at Florida, 6 p.m.
Philadelphia at Detroit, 7 p.m.
San Jose at Columbus, 7 p.m.
Toronto at Montreal, 7 p.m.
Winnipeg at Ottawa, 7 p.m.
Carolina at N.Y. Islanders, 7:30 p.m.
Arizona at Dallas, 8 p.m.
Chicago at St. Louis, 8 p.m.
Los Angeles at Nashville, 8 p.m.
Colorado at Seattle, 10 p.m.
Edmonton at Vancouver, 10 p.m.
Washington at Vegas, 10 p.m.
AHL Glance
EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Hershey 37 25 8 3 1 54 111 90
Providence 37 22 8 5 2 51 109 98
Charlotte 37 19 14 2 2 42 102 112
WB/Scranton 35 18 12 2 3 41 103 90
Lehigh Valley 37 18 14 3 2 41 105 111
Bridgeport 38 16 15 6 1 39 128 135
Hartford 36 14 13 3 6 37 99 110
Springfield 38 16 17 1 4 37 106 115
North Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Toronto 36 25 9 1 1 52 134 114
Utica 36 19 11 5 1 44 115 109
Rochester 34 19 13 1 1 40 112 116
Syracuse 35 17 13 2 3 39 131 120
Laval 38 15 18 4 1 35 135 142
Belleville 37 15 18 3 1 34 124 137
Cleveland 36 14 17 3 2 33 119 139
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Central Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Texas 36 22 8 4 2 50 138 96
Milwaukee 37 21 14 0 2 44 130 111
Rockford 37 20 13 2 2 44 126 117
Manitoba 35 19 13 2 1 41 108 111
Iowa 36 18 14 2 2 40 109 109
Grand Rapids 37 15 19 1 2 33 101 138
Chicago 35 13 18 3 1 30 102 133
Pacific Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Coachella Valley 35 25 6 3 1 54 133 96
Calgary 36 25 10 1 0 51 135 89
Abbotsford 36 22 11 2 1 47 127 107
Colorado 37 22 12 3 0 47 110 93
Ontario 35 20 14 0 1 41 110 97
Tucson 37 15 18 4 0 34 118 136
San Jose 39 16 21 0 2 34 96 136
Henderson 40 15 22 0 3 33 104 111
Bakersfield 35 13 19 2 1 29 96 113
San Diego 38 11 27 0 0 22 100 145
NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.
Tuesday's Games
Lehigh Valley 3, Cleveland 1
Manitoba 2, Chicago 0
Ontario 7, Colorado 3
Wednesday's Games
Lehigh Valley 2, Cleveland 1
Toronto 6, Belleville 5
Laval 5, Rochester 2
Syracuse 3, WB/Scranton 2
Chicago 6, Manitoba 2
Grand Rapids 5, Rockford 2
Springfield 2, Milwaukee 1
Colorado 5, Ontario 2
Bakersfield 5, San Diego 1
Calgary 3, Abbotsford 2
Henderson 4, Tucson 1
Thursday's Games
No games scheduled
Friday's Games
Hershey at Laval, 7 p.m.
Providence at Hartford, 7 p.m.
Rochester at Bridgeport, 7 p.m.
Syracuse at Utica, 7 p.m.
Lehigh Valley at WB/Scranton, 7:05 p.m.
Toronto at Belleville, 7:05 p.m.
Milwaukee at Iowa, 8 p.m.
Springfield at Rockford, 8 p.m.
Bakersfield at Tucson, 10 p.m.
Calgary at Abbotsford, 10 p.m.
San Diego at San Jose, 10 p.m.
Saturday's Games
Texas at Manitoba, 3 p.m.
Toronto at Laval, 3 p.m.
Cleveland at Charlotte, 4 p.m.
Rochester at Hartford, 6 p.m.
Milwaukee at Iowa, 7 p.m.
Springfield at Grand Rapids, 7 p.m.
Utica at Syracuse, 7 p.m.
WB/Scranton at Bridgeport, 7 p.m.
Hershey at Belleville, 7:05 p.m.
Chicago at Rockford, 8 p.m.
Bakersfield at Tucson, 9 p.m.
Coachella Valley at Ontario, 9 p.m.
Calgary at Abbotsford, 10 p.m.
Henderson at Colorado, 10:05 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.