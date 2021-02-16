National Basketball Association
EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic Division
W L Pct GB Philadelphia 18 10 .643 — Brooklyn 17 12 .586 1½ Boston 13 13 .500 4 New York 14 15 .483 4½ Toronto 12 15 .444 5½
Southeast Division
W L Pct GB Charlotte 13 15 .464 — Miami 11 16 .407 1½ Atlanta 11 16 .407 1½ Orlando 10 18 .357 3 Washington 8 17 .320 3½
Central Division
W L Pct GB Milwaukee 16 11 .593 — Indiana 14 14 .500 2½ Chicago 11 15 .423 4½ Cleveland 10 19 .345 7 Detroit 8 19 .296 8
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Southwest Division
W L Pct GB San Antonio 16 11 .593 — Memphis 11 11 .500 2½ Dallas 13 15 .464 3½ New Orleans 11 15 .423 4½ Houston 11 16 .407 5
Northwest Division
W L Pct GB Utah 23 5 .821 — Portland 16 10 .615 6 Denver 15 11 .577 7 Oklahoma City 11 15 .423 11 Minnesota 7 20 .259 15½
Pacific Division
W L Pct GB L.A. Lakers 21 7 .750 — L.A. Clippers 21 8 .724 ½ Phoenix 17 9 .654 3 Golden State 15 13 .536 6 Sacramento 12 15 .444 8½
Monday’s Games
Washington 131, Houston 119 Chicago 120, Indiana 112, OT New York 123, Atlanta 112 Utah 134, Philadelphia 123 Brooklyn 136, Sacramento 125 L.A. Clippers 125, Miami 118 Golden State 129, Cleveland 98
Tuesday’s Games
Denver at Boston, 7 p.m. San Antonio at Detroit, ppd L.A. Lakers at Minnesota, 8 p.m. New Orleans at Memphis, 8 p.m. Portland at Oklahoma City, 8 p.m. Toronto at Milwaukee, 8 p.m. Brooklyn at Phoenix, 10:30 p.m.
Wednesday’s Games
Chicago at Charlotte, 7 p.m. New York at Orlando, 7 p.m. Atlanta at Boston, 7:30 p.m. Houston at Philadelphia, 7:30 p.m. Denver at Washington, 8 p.m. Indiana at Minnesota, 8 p.m. San Antonio at Cleveland, 8 p.m. Detroit at Dallas, 9 p.m. Oklahoma City at Memphis, 9 p.m. Portland at New Orleans, 9 p.m. Miami at Golden State, 10 p.m. Utah at L.A. Clippers, 10 p.m.
National Hockey League
East Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA Boston 14 10 2 2 22 42 30 Philadelphia 13 8 3 2 18 46 41 N.Y. Islanders 14 7 4 3 17 35 34 Washington 13 6 4 3 15 47 51 Pittsburgh 13 7 5 1 15 43 47 N.Y. Rangers 13 4 6 3 11 31 34 New Jersey 9 4 3 2 10 23 26 Buffalo 11 4 5 2 10 31 35
Central Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA Tampa Bay 14 10 3 1 21 54 32 Florida 13 9 2 2 20 44 40 Carolina 13 10 3 0 20 50 36 Chicago 17 8 5 4 20 50 51 Columbus 17 7 6 4 18 50 60 Dallas 12 5 3 4 14 40 34 Nashville 15 6 9 0 12 36 52 Detroit 17 4 10 3 11 35 54
West Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA Vegas 13 10 2 1 21 41 28 St. Louis 16 9 5 2 20 52 49 Arizona 15 7 6 2 16 40 42 Colorado 12 7 4 1 15 38 25 Anaheim 16 6 7 3 15 32 42 San Jose 14 6 7 1 13 38 51 Minnesota 11 6 5 0 12 30 30 Los Angeles 13 4 6 3 11 40 44
North Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA Toronto 16 11 3 2 24 58 44 Montreal 15 9 4 2 20 52 39 Winnipeg 15 9 5 1 19 53 43 Edmonton 17 9 8 0 18 60 58 Calgary 15 8 6 1 17 44 40 Vancouver 19 7 11 1 15 57 71 Ottawa 17 4 12 1 9 40 69 NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. The top four teams in each division will qualify for playoffs under this season’s temporary realignment.
Monday’s Games
Arizona 1, St. Louis 0 N.Y. Islanders 3, Buffalo 1 Florida 6, Tampa Bay 4 Carolina 7, Columbus 3 Ottawa 6, Toronto 5, OT Chicago 3, Detroit 2, OT Winnipeg 6, Edmonton 5 Calgary 4, Vancouver 3, OT San Jose 3, Anaheim 2 New Jersey at Boston, ppd Nashville at Dallas, ppd
Tuesday’s Games
N.Y. Islanders at Buffalo, 7 p.m. New Jersey at N.Y. Rangers, 7 p.m. Washington at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m. Nashville at Dallas, 8:30 p.m. Colorado at Vegas, 10 p.m. Minnesota at Los Angeles, 10 p.m.
Wednesday’s Games
Florida at Carolina, 5 p.m. Ottawa at Toronto, 7 p.m. Chicago at Detroit, 7:30 p.m. Vancouver at Calgary, 10 p.m. Winnipeg at Edmonton, 10 p.m.
Men’s college basketball
EAST Daemen 103, D’Youville 69 SOUTH Chattanooga 53, ETSU 51 E. Kentucky 83, Tennessee Tech 72 Florida St. 81, Virginia 60 Longwood 83, Hampton 73 Presbyterian 75, SC-Upstate 65 Stephen F. Austin 89, New Orleans 79 MIDWEST Murray St. 86, SIU-Edwardsville 57 Trevecca Nazarene 59, Ohio Dominican 55 Truman St. 75, S. Indiana 72 FAR WEST Idaho St. 84, George Fox 59 Washington 65, Washington St. 63
Women’s college basketball
EAST Creighton 42, Georgetown 41 Fairleigh Dickinson 71, Wagner 46 SOUTH Gardner-Webb 66, Winthrop 50 Jacksonville St. 73, E. Kentucky 55 Kentucky 88, Florida 80 MIDWEST DePaul 82, Seton Hall 76 FAR WEST San Diego 82, Pepperdine 59 Stanford 63, Oregon 61 UNLV 80, San Diego St. 65
College hockey
MIDWEST Michigan St. 2, Arizona St. 1
Tennis
Australian Open results
