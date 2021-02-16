National Basketball Association

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division

W L Pct GB Philadelphia 18 10 .643 — Brooklyn 17 12 .586 1½ Boston 13 13 .500 4 New York 14 15 .483 4½ Toronto 12 15 .444 5½

Southeast Division

W L Pct GB Charlotte 13 15 .464 — Miami 11 16 .407 1½ Atlanta 11 16 .407 1½ Orlando 10 18 .357 3 Washington 8 17 .320 3½

Central Division

W L Pct GB Milwaukee 16 11 .593 — Indiana 14 14 .500 2½ Chicago 11 15 .423 4½ Cleveland 10 19 .345 7 Detroit 8 19 .296 8

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Southwest Division

W L Pct GB San Antonio 16 11 .593 — Memphis 11 11 .500 2½ Dallas 13 15 .464 3½ New Orleans 11 15 .423 4½ Houston 11 16 .407 5

Northwest Division

W L Pct GB Utah 23 5 .821 — Portland 16 10 .615 6 Denver 15 11 .577 7 Oklahoma City 11 15 .423 11 Minnesota 7 20 .259 15½

Pacific Division

W L Pct GB L.A. Lakers 21 7 .750 — L.A. Clippers 21 8 .724 ½ Phoenix 17 9 .654 3 Golden State 15 13 .536 6 Sacramento 12 15 .444 8½

Monday’s Games

Washington 131, Houston 119 Chicago 120, Indiana 112, OT New York 123, Atlanta 112 Utah 134, Philadelphia 123 Brooklyn 136, Sacramento 125 L.A. Clippers 125, Miami 118 Golden State 129, Cleveland 98

Tuesday’s Games

Denver at Boston, 7 p.m. San Antonio at Detroit, ppd L.A. Lakers at Minnesota, 8 p.m. New Orleans at Memphis, 8 p.m. Portland at Oklahoma City, 8 p.m. Toronto at Milwaukee, 8 p.m. Brooklyn at Phoenix, 10:30 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Chicago at Charlotte, 7 p.m. New York at Orlando, 7 p.m. Atlanta at Boston, 7:30 p.m. Houston at Philadelphia, 7:30 p.m. Denver at Washington, 8 p.m. Indiana at Minnesota, 8 p.m. San Antonio at Cleveland, 8 p.m. Detroit at Dallas, 9 p.m. Oklahoma City at Memphis, 9 p.m. Portland at New Orleans, 9 p.m. Miami at Golden State, 10 p.m. Utah at L.A. Clippers, 10 p.m.

National Hockey League

East Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA Boston 14 10 2 2 22 42 30 Philadelphia 13 8 3 2 18 46 41 N.Y. Islanders 14 7 4 3 17 35 34 Washington 13 6 4 3 15 47 51 Pittsburgh 13 7 5 1 15 43 47 N.Y. Rangers 13 4 6 3 11 31 34 New Jersey 9 4 3 2 10 23 26 Buffalo 11 4 5 2 10 31 35

Central Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA Tampa Bay 14 10 3 1 21 54 32 Florida 13 9 2 2 20 44 40 Carolina 13 10 3 0 20 50 36 Chicago 17 8 5 4 20 50 51 Columbus 17 7 6 4 18 50 60 Dallas 12 5 3 4 14 40 34 Nashville 15 6 9 0 12 36 52 Detroit 17 4 10 3 11 35 54

West Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA Vegas 13 10 2 1 21 41 28 St. Louis 16 9 5 2 20 52 49 Arizona 15 7 6 2 16 40 42 Colorado 12 7 4 1 15 38 25 Anaheim 16 6 7 3 15 32 42 San Jose 14 6 7 1 13 38 51 Minnesota 11 6 5 0 12 30 30 Los Angeles 13 4 6 3 11 40 44

North Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA Toronto 16 11 3 2 24 58 44 Montreal 15 9 4 2 20 52 39 Winnipeg 15 9 5 1 19 53 43 Edmonton 17 9 8 0 18 60 58 Calgary 15 8 6 1 17 44 40 Vancouver 19 7 11 1 15 57 71 Ottawa 17 4 12 1 9 40 69 NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. The top four teams in each division will qualify for playoffs under this season’s temporary realignment.

Monday’s Games

Arizona 1, St. Louis 0 N.Y. Islanders 3, Buffalo 1 Florida 6, Tampa Bay 4 Carolina 7, Columbus 3 Ottawa 6, Toronto 5, OT Chicago 3, Detroit 2, OT Winnipeg 6, Edmonton 5 Calgary 4, Vancouver 3, OT San Jose 3, Anaheim 2 New Jersey at Boston, ppd Nashville at Dallas, ppd

Tuesday’s Games

N.Y. Islanders at Buffalo, 7 p.m. New Jersey at N.Y. Rangers, 7 p.m. Washington at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m. Nashville at Dallas, 8:30 p.m. Colorado at Vegas, 10 p.m. Minnesota at Los Angeles, 10 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Florida at Carolina, 5 p.m. Ottawa at Toronto, 7 p.m. Chicago at Detroit, 7:30 p.m. Vancouver at Calgary, 10 p.m. Winnipeg at Edmonton, 10 p.m.

Men’s college basketball

EAST Daemen 103, D’Youville 69 SOUTH Chattanooga 53, ETSU 51 E. Kentucky 83, Tennessee Tech 72 Florida St. 81, Virginia 60 Longwood 83, Hampton 73 Presbyterian 75, SC-Upstate 65 Stephen F. Austin 89, New Orleans 79 MIDWEST Murray St. 86, SIU-Edwardsville 57 Trevecca Nazarene 59, Ohio Dominican 55 Truman St. 75, S. Indiana 72 FAR WEST Idaho St. 84, George Fox 59 Washington 65, Washington St. 63

Women’s college basketball

EAST Creighton 42, Georgetown 41 Fairleigh Dickinson 71, Wagner 46 SOUTH Gardner-Webb 66, Winthrop 50 Jacksonville St. 73, E. Kentucky 55 Kentucky 88, Florida 80 MIDWEST DePaul 82, Seton Hall 76 FAR WEST San Diego 82, Pepperdine 59 Stanford 63, Oregon 61 UNLV 80, San Diego St. 65

College hockey

MIDWEST Michigan St. 2, Arizona St. 1

Tennis

Australian Open results

Results Tuesday from Australian Open at Melbourne Park (seedings in parentheses): Men’s Singles Quarterfinals Aslan Karatsev, Russia, def. Grigor Dimitrov (18), Bulgaria, 2-6, 6-4, 6-1, 6-2. Women’s Singles Quarterfinals Naomi Osaka (3), Japan, def. Hsieh Su-wei, Taiwan, 6-2, 6-2. Men’s Doubles Quarterfinals Ivan Dodig, Croatia, and Filip Polasek (9), Slovakia, def. Matthew Ebden and John-Patrick Smith, Australia, 6-4, 2-6, 6-4. Nikola Mektic and Mate Pavic (2), Croatia, def. Nicolas Mahut and Pierre-Hugues Herbert (8), France, 6-4, 4-6, 7-6 (3). Women’s Doubles Quarterfinals Darija Jurak, Croatia, and Nina Stojanovic, Serbia, def. Aleksandra Krunic, Serbia, and Martina Trevisan, Italy, 6-7 (3), 6-3, 6-2. Nicole Melichar, United States, and Demi Schuurs (4), Netherlands, def. Caty McNally and Coco Gauff, United States, 7-6 (4), 6-1. Elise Mertens, Belgium, and Aryna Sabalenka (2), Belarus, def. Shuko Aoyama and Ena Shibahara (7), Japan, 6-2, 6-0. Barbora Krejcikova and Katerina Siniakova (3), Czech Republic, def. Sharon Fichman, Canada, and Giuliana Olmos, Mexico, 7-5, 5-7, 6-2. Mixed Doubles Third Round Desirae Krawczyk, United States, and Joe Salisbury, Britain, def. Marcelo Melo, Brazil, and Vera Zvonareva, Russia, 6-4, 6-4.

Transactions

BASEBALL Major League Baseball American League CLEVELAND INDIANS — Agreed to terms with OF Billy Hamilton on a minor league contract. MINNESOTA TWINS — Agreed to terms with LHP Andrew Vasquez, RHPs Matt Canterino, Tom Hackimer, Robinson Leyer, Ryan Mason, Chandler Shepherd and Josh Winder, Cs Alex Isola and Kyle Schmidt, 3Bs Drew Maggi and Jose Miranda and 1Bs Aaron Sabato, Chris Williams and Zander Wiel. TORONTO BLUE JAYS — Traded OF Derek Fisher to Milwaukee in exchange for cash considerations and a player to be named later. National League ATLANTA BRAVES — Agreed to terms with INF Jason Kipnis on a minor league contract. CHICAGO CUBS — Named Jared Banner vice president of special projects in the baseball operations department. COLORADO ROCKIES — Agreed to terms with C.J. Cron on a minor league contract. LOS ANGELES DODGERS — Agreed to terms with C Austin Barnes on a two-year contract. Agreed to terms with RHP Jimmy Nelson on a minor league contract. PHILADELPHIA PHILLIES — Agreed to terms with OF Travis Jankowski on a minor league contract. FOOTBALL National Football League ARIZONA CARDINALS — Named Kelly Jones chief people officer. WASHINGTON FOOTBALL TEAM — Named Chris Polian director of professional personnel. HOCKEY National Hockey League NASHVILLE PREDATORS — Assigned D Frederic Alard to Chicago (AHL). NEW JERSEY DEVILS — Recalled G Aaron Dell from his conditioning loan. Reassigned G Gilles Senn and D Josh Jacobs from the taxi squad to Binghamton (AHL). SOCCER Major League Soccer COLUMBUS CREW SC — Acquired $175,000 in general allocation money, $150,000 in 2021 GAM and $25,000 in 2022 GAM from Orlando City SC in exchange for an international roster slot. HOUSTON DYNAMO FC — Re-signed M Boniek Garcia. LOS ANGELES GALAXY — Signed D Oniel Fisher. SAN JOSE EARTHQUAKES — Acquired M Eric Remedi from Atlanta United FC in exchange for $200,000 of 2022 general allocation money. COLLEGE NOTRE DAME — Promoted Brian Polian to football associate head coach and Mike Elston to football recruiting and run game coordinator.

