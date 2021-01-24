LEWISBURG – The Patriot League men’s and women’s basketball games between Bucknell and Colgate scheduled for Saturday, Jan. 23 and Sunday, Jan. 24 have been postponed due to positive COVID-19 tests with the Bucknell men’s and women’s basketball programs, the athletic department at Bucknell announced Saturday.
The two men’s basketball games and two women’s basketball games between the Bison and Raiders will be rescheduled following discussions with the two schools and the Patriot League office.
The Bucknell men’s and women’s basketball games against Lehigh scheduled for Saturday, Jan. 30, and Sunday, Jan. 31 will also be postponed with scheduling adjustments to be announced at a later date.
