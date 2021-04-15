Baseball
JERSEY SHORE — A gem thrown by Cade Dressler and an eight-run burst in the fourth and fifth innings propelled Mifflinburg to an 11-2 Heartland Athletic Conference Division I victory over Jersey Shore on Wednesday.
A two-run single by Colin Miller keyed the five-run fourth inning, which also featured two errors and a Lucas Whittaker fielder’s choice to bring runs home.
And then in a three-run fifth, Mifflinburg (2-1 overall and HAC-I) got bases-loaded walks from Whittaker and Andrew Diehl along with a Tanner Zimmerman groundout RBI.
That was more than enough for Cade Dressler, who struck out 10 in the victory.
Mifflinburg next hosts Shikellamy today at 4:30 p.m.
Mifflinburg 11, Jersey Shore 2At Jersey Shore
Mifflinburg 100 531 1 – 11-6-2 Jersey Shore 000 020 0 – 2-5-6 Cade Dressler, Troy Dressler (5), Zeb Hufnagle (7) and Lucas Whittaker, Ethan Shoemaker (6). Connor Griffin, Owen Anderson (4), Tyler Bauder (4), Gage Martzell (5) and Bauder. WP: C. Dressler. LP: Griffin. Mifflinburg: Colin Miller, 1-for-5, 2 RBI, 2 runs scored; Liam Church, walk; Zach Wertman, 1-for-5, RBI; C. Dressler, 2-for-5, 2 runs; Gavin Martin, walk, run; T. Dressler, 2 walks, 2 runs, RBI; Whittaker, walk, 2 RBI; Andrew Diehl, 2-for-3, double, walk, RBI, 2 runs; Tanner Zimmerman, RBI; Brady Struble, run; Cannon Griffith, run. Jersey Shore: Anderson, 1-for-3, double, run scored; Karter Peacock, 1-for-4, 2 RBI; Brandon Laubach, 1-for-4; Cayden Hess, 2-for-3, run.
Central Mountain 1
Lewisburg 0
MILL HALL — The Green Dragons fell in the pitcher’s duel against the Wildcats, who managed to push a run across in the fifth inning to take the HAC-I victory.
A triple by Peyton Ray Johnson and then an RBI single by Aidan Major gave Central Mountain the win. Major also got the win on the mound after he struck out 10 Lewisburg batters.
Josh Heath had the lone hit for the Green Dragons (2-4 overall), who next play at Loyalsock at 4:30 p.m. Friday.
Central Mountain 1, Lewisburg 0At Central Mountain
Lewisburg 000 000 0 – 0-1-0 Cen. Mtn. 000 010 x – 1-7-0 Owen Arndt, Josh Heath (6) and Shea Girton. Aidan Major, Ashton Probst (7) and Cy Probst. WP: Major. LP: Arndt. Lewisburg: Heath, 1-for-3; Arndt, 2 walks; Joel Myers, walk; Max Mitchell, walk. Central Mountain: Peyton Ray Johnson, 2-for-3, triple, run scored; Major, 1-for-2, RBI; C. Probst, 1-for-1; Landyn Carson, 1-for-2; Cru Stover, 2-for-3, double.
Milton 14
Mount Carmel 10
MOUNT CARMEL — A two-run single by Luke Reitz, plus RBI singles from Chase Hoffman, Quinn Keister and Austin Gainer led to a five-run first inning and an eventual slugfest victory by the Black Panthers over the Red Tornadoes in HAC-II action.
Hoffman finished the game 2-for-3 with a double, two walks, two RBI and four runs scored, plus Reitz had a 2-for-4 day that included a double and two RBI. Keister and Gainer both added 2-for-3 days to lead Milton (2-4), which next plays at Loyalsock at 4:30 p.m. Friday.
Milton 14, Mount Carmel 10At Mount Carmel
Milton 502 204 1 – 14-15-1 Mt. Carmel 201 042 1 – 10-10-0 Ethan Rowe, Luke Reitz (5) and Aidan Keiser. Stellar, O’Hearn (1), Bettleyon (4) and Bronkoski. WP: Reitz. LP: Bettleyon. Milton: Rowe, 1-for-3, walk, 2 runs scored; Chase Hoffman, 2-for-3, double, 2 walks, 4 runs, 2 RBI; Dylan Reiff, 2-for-5, double, RBI, run; Quinn Keister, 2-for-3, double, RBI, 2 runs; Luke Goodwin, 2-for-2, double, RBI, run; Austin Gainer, 2-for-3, walk, 3 RBI, 3 runs; Reitz, 2-for-4, double, 2 RBI, run; Keiser, 1-for-3, RBI; Mason Rowe, RBI; Trent Strous, 1-fo-4, RBI. Mount Carmel: Stellar, 2-for-3, double, 3 runs scored; Sandri, 2-for-2, double, 4 RBI, 4 runs; Dowkus, 2-for-4, 2 doubles, 2 RBI, run; Lokitis, 2-for-4, double, 3 RBI, run; McDonald, 1-for-3; Bronkoski, 1-for-3, run.
Warrior Run at Loyalsock
LOYALSOCK TOWNSHIP — The HAC-II contest was postponed and rescheduled for today at 4:30 p.m.
Softball
Midd-West 10
Mifflinburg 9 (10 inn.)
MIFFLINBURG — The Mustangs handed the Wildcats yet another loss by posting a four-run 10th inning to take the HAC-I macthup.
Brook Karchner led Mifflinburg (1-5, 1-4 HAC-I) with a 2-for-6 day that included a double and a two-run home run in the 10th inning. In addition, Emilie Miller had three hits and three runs scored for the Wildcats.
Mifflinburg next hosts Central Mountain today at 4 p.m.
Midd-West 10, Mifflinburg 9 (10 innings)at Mifflinburg
Midd-West 000 003 300 4 — 10-17-2 Mifflinburg 111 102 000 3 — 9-13-0 Lorna Oldt, Bella Parra (5) and Mckennin Voss. Paige Stewart and Evelyn Osborne. WP: Parra. LP: Stewart. Midd-West: Rachel Keister, 3-for-6, 2 runs scored; Alanna Keister, 2-for-6, 3 runs; Sarah Shupp, 4-for-6, double, 2 runs, 4 RBI; Storm Wilt, 2-for-5, RBI; Teagan Schreffler, 2-for-5, HR (6th, 2 on), 2 runs, 3 RBI. Mifflinburg: Evelyn Osborne, 2-for-5, 2 RBI; Brook Karchner, 2-for-6, double, HR (10th, 1 on), 2 RBI; Jaden Keister, 2-for-5, double; Camryn Murrey, 2-for-5, double; Emilie Miller, 3-for-5, double, 3 runs; Chloe Hanselman, 2 runs.
Boys tennis
Milton 3
Hughesville 2
HUGHESVILLE — Singles wins by Brodey Scoggins and Seth Yoder helped lead the Black Panthers to the HAC-II victory over the Spartans.
Scoggins had one of the tougher wins for Milton (5-3) bas he beat Mikey Dylina 6-2, 7-5 in the No. 2 singles spot. And at No. 2 doubles, the Camden Scoggins and Jaydon Cottage fell in a three-setter 2-6, 6-4, 6-2.
Milton next plays at Bloomsburg at 4 p.m. today.
Milton 3 Hughesville 2at HughesvilleSingles
1. Logan Burns (H) def Jamir Wilt, 6-1, 6-2. 2. Brodey Scoggins (M) def Mikey Dylina, 6-2, 7-5. 3. Seth Yoder (M) def Austin Young, 6-2, 6-1.
Doubles
1. Conner Smith-Jose Oyola (M) def Mason Thomas-Chase Michael, 6-2, 6-4. 2. Austin McNeon-Landon Corbin (H) def Camden Scoggins-Jaydon Cottage, 2-6, 6-4, 6-2.
Mifflinburg 4
Shikellamy 1
MIFFLINBURG — Gabe Greb’s tiebreaker win at No. 1 singles helped paved the way for the Wildcats’ HAC-I win over the Braves.
Greb defeated CJ Doebler, 7-6 (7-5), 6-2. In addition, Mifflinburg (4-5) got a win from Ethan Dreese at No. 2 singles as well as forfeit wins from both doubles teams.
Mifflinburg plays at Central Mountain at 4 p.m. today.
Mifflinburg 4, Shikellamy 1 at Mifflinburg
Singles
1. Gabe Greb (Miff) def. CJ Doebler, 7-5 Tiebreaker, 6-2. 2. Ethan Dreese(Miff) def. Micah Stahl, 6-1, 6-0. 3. Luke Fatool (Shik) def. Aaron Hackenburg, 6-3, 6-2.
Doubles
