MONTGOMERY — Warrior Run rallied for three runs in the top of the seventh inning to take a 6-3 nonleague victory over Montgomery on Wednesday.
Griffen Harrington led off the seventh with a triple to right. An error on a single hit by Isaiah Betz allowed Harrington to score the go-ahead run.
Later in the inning, Isaiah Betz scored on a groundout by Aden Lewis before the Defenders (3-2) tacked on another insurance run on a squeeze bunt by James Keifer to bring home Landon Polcyn.
Betz and Stone Allison both batted 2-for-4 to lead Warrior Run. Harrington also drew three walks and scored twice for the Defenders.
Warrior Run next hosts Lewisburg at 4:30 p.m. Friday.
Warrior Run 6, Montgomery 3
at Montgomery
Warrior Run 010 011 3 — 6-7-4
Montgomery 000 201 0 — 3-5-2
Landon Polcyn, Aden Lewis (3), Griffen Harrington (4) and Lewis, Gabe Engel (3). P. Bennett, N. Gearhart (4), P. Persing (6), L. Dietrich (7) and C. Hall.
WP: Harrington. LP: Dietrich.
Top Warrior Run hitters: Mason Sheesley, 1-for-5, RBI; Harrington, 1-for-1, triple, 3 walks, 2 runs scored; Isaiah Betz, 2-for-4, 2 RBI, run; Polcyn, 2 walks, 2 runs; Stone Allison, 2-for-4; Lewis, 1-for-4, 2 RBI, run; James Keifer, walk, RBI.
Top Montgomery hitters: Bennett, run scored; Gearhart, 1-for-2, double, walk, 2 runs, RBI; Persing, 2-for-3, RBI; Dietrich, 1-for-3; G. Moore, walk; J. Hanford, 1-for-2.
Jersey Shore 16,
Milton 12
MILTON — Luke Goodwin homered twice and drove in a total of six runs, but it wasn’t enough as the Black Panthers fell to the Bulldogs in the Heartland-I contest.
Milton (2-3 overall) went ahead 8-6 in the fourth thanks to a two-run homer by Goodwin, but Jersey Shore (1-6) bounced back in a big way with nine runs in the sixth.
Gage Martzall hit a two-run home run to key the sixth and put the Bulldogs up 15-8.
The Black Panthers rallied in the bottom of the sixth behind a three-run homer from Logan Shrawder to cut their deficit to three runs, but the hosts couldn’t get any closer.
Goodwin finished the game 3-for-4 with six RBI and three runs scored, plus Shrawder drove in a total of four runs and Aiden Keiser added a 2-for-5 day that included two runs scored.
Milton next plays at Danville today at 4:30 p.m.
Jersey Shore 16, Milton 12
At Milton
Jersey Shore 040 209 1 – 16-10-4
Milton 221 304 0 – 12-9-6
Tyler Bauder, Connor Griffin (5) and Gideon Dapp. Gehrig Baker, Brayden Gower (2), Logan Shrawder (6), Luke Goodwin (6) and Aiden Keiser.
WP: Griffin. LP: Gower.
Top Jersey Shore hitters: Brady DePasqua, 2-for-5, walk, 3 runs scored; Griffin, 1-for-4, HR (2nd, grand slam), 5 RBI, 2 runs; Bauder, 1-for-3, double, 3 walks, 2 runs, RBI; Gage Martzall, 2-for-4, HR (6th, 1 on), double, walk, 2 RBI, walk; Dapp, walk, run; Zach Myers, walk, run, RBI; Ian Carlin, walk; Enders, 3-for-4, double, walk, 4 runs; Collin Berguson, walk, run; M. Winter, 1-for-1, double, 2 RBI, run.
Top Milton hitters: Monty Fisher, 1-for-5, 2 runs scored; Ethan Rhodes, 2 walks, 3 runs; Keiser, 2-for-5, 2 runs; Goodwin, 3-for-4, 2 HR (3rd, solo; 4th, 2 on), walk, 6 RBI, 3 runs; Shrawder, 1-for-4, HR (6th, 2 on), walk, 4 RBI, run; Chase Lytle, 2 walks; Gower, 2-for-3, run; Isaiah Day, walk.
Shikellamy 4,
Lewisburg 3 (9 innings)
SUNBURY — The Braves scored twice in the bottom of the ninth inning to beat the Green Dragons in the Heartland-I matchup.
Lewisburg (4-3, 1-1 HAC-I) took a 3-2 lead in the top of the ninth on an RBI single by Landen Wagner. Ryan Metta-Rogan scored on the base hit.
Shikellamy (2-4, 2-2) however responded with a pair of runs in the bottom half of the ninth, with the winning run coming on a one-out RBI single from Mark Culp.
Logan Heyman batted 2-for-4 in the game to lead Lewisburg, which next plays at Warrior Run at 4:30 p.m. Friday.
Shikellamy 4, Lewisburg 3
at Shikellamy
Lewisburg 000 100 101 — 3-6-2
Shikellamy 000 002 002 — 4-11-1
Max Mitchell, Nathaniel Gabel, Max Pfirman (9) and Shea Girton. Brayden Lytle, Cohen Boyer (7), Mark Culp (8) and Culp, Nate Strausser (8).
WP: Culp. LP: Gabel.
Top Lewisburg hitters: Landen Wagner, 1-for-4, walk, RBI; Cohen Hoover, 1-for-5, run; Girton, RBI; Mitchell, walk; Michael Casale, 1-for-3, walk; Jack Blough, run; Logan Heyman, 2-for-4; Ryan Metta-Rogan, 1-for-2, 2 walks, run; Derek Asche, walk, RBI.
Top Shikellamy hitters: Boyer, 1-for-4; Strausser, 1-for-1, RBI; Culp, 2-for-5, RBI; Brady Wilson, 2-for-3, double, walk, run; Lytle, 1-for-4, double, RBI, run; Connor Nickey, 1-for-4; Luke Beyer, 1-for-4, double; Kayden McCluskey, 1-for-1, run; Andrew Bottiger, walk, run; Logan Fisher, 1-for-4.
Boys lacrosse
North Pocono 10,
Mifflinburg 8
MIFFLINBURG – The Trojans exploded for five goals in the fourth quarter to come back and beat the Wildcats in a nonleague contest at Mifflinburg Area Intermediate School.
Noah Rodichok had himself a game for Mifflinburg (1-5). He scored five goals on the day to help give the Wildcats a 7-4 lead after the second quarter.
Emmanuel Ulrich, Brady Wohlheiter and Gabe Collare tallied the other goals for Mifflinburg, plus goalkeeper Eli Brouse made 24 saves to give the Wildcats a chance at the win.
Mifflinburg next hosts cross-county rival Lewisburg today at 4:30 p.m.
Boys tennis
Lewisburg 4,
Central Mountain 1
MILL HALL — Eddie Monaco IV suffered his first loss of the season, but the rest of the Green Dragons came out on the winning end to lead Lewisburg past the Wildcats in the Heartland-I matchup and keep the team undefeated on the season.
Monaco was shut out by David Lindsay, 6-0, 6-0, but Greyson Azeredo picked up a dominting 6-3, 6-1 win at No. 3 singles for Lewisburg (8-0).
The Green Dragons also picked up some pretty tough victories as well on the day against Central Mountain.
Will Cecchini won a super tiebreaker at No. 2 singles, plus both doubles teams won three-set thrillers after each duo fell in its respective first sets.
Lewisburg’s undefeated record will be put to the test today when the team plays at Williamsport at 4 p.m.
Lewisburg 4, Central Mountain 1
at Central Mountain
Singles
1. David Lindsay (CM) def. Eddie Monaco IV, 6-0, 6-0.
2. Will Cecchini (L) def. Asher Talbot, 5-7, 6-4, 10-3 (super tiebreak).
3. Greyson Azeredo (L) def. Joe McCloskey, 6-3, 6-1.
Doubles
1. Alexey Rosenberg-Sarthak Vishwakarma (L) def. Nate Brinker-Joe Caimi, 0-6, 6-3, 7-5.
2. Daniel Ren-Grant Rowe (L) def. Tim Brinker-Nick Piergalini, 4-6, 6-2, 7-5.
Shikellamy 3,
Milton 2
MILTON — The Black Panthers won both doubles contests, but the Braves swept all three singles matches to take the Heartland-I victory.
Gaven Russell and Tyler Geiswite picked up a 6-1, 6-1 win at No. 1 doubles for Milton (0-8), and the No. 2 team of Talen Hoffer and Deven Shoemaker won their match 6-2, 6-2.
Milton next hosts Mifflinburg at 11 a.m. Saturday.
Shikellamy 3, Milton 2
at Milton
Singles
1. Jack Weaver (S) def. Trace Witter, 6-3, 6-0.
2. Micah Moyer (S) def. Keegan Gill, 6-4, 6-1.
3. Luke Fatool (S) def. Hagan Hanselman-Reigel, 6-1, 6-1.
Doubles
1. Gaven Russell-Tyler Geiswite (M) def. Nick Cooper-Griffin Snyder, 6-1, 6-1.
2. Talen Hoffer-Deven Shoemaker (M) def. Trey Bartholomew-Kori Gales, 6-2, 6-2.
Loyalsock 5,
Mifflinburg 0
LOYALSOCK TOWNSHIP — The Wildcats won some games on the day against the Lancers, but Loyalsock still took the Heartland-II win by shutout. Mifflinburg falls to 0-8.
Loyalsock 5, Mifflinburg 0
at Loyalsock
Singles
1. Jett Pulizzi (L) def. Matthew Blake, 6-0, 6-1.
2. Logan Hammond (L) def. Kaleb Sauers, 6-1, 6-1.
3. Colby Peters (L) def. Jacob Post, 6-0, 6-1.
Doubles
1. Ian Allen-Austin Schwarzer (L) def. Andrew Blake-Reese Conklin, 6-2, 6-4.
2. Aadi Patel-Ben Cappel (L) def. Clay Groff-Ryan Sauers, 6-1, 7-5.
