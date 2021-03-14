MECHANICSBURG — Lewisburg senior Caleb Leaman took sixth Saturday at the PIAA Class 2A Diving Championships at Chambersburg High.
Only district champions advanced to the state diving competition.
Leaman held onto sixth place after the preliminary rounds, a position he held through the semifinals and finals. Leaman finished with 306.1 points.
Upper Moreland junior Brandon Bush won the state title with 396.35 points.
Leaman’s best dive was an inward one-and-one-half sommersault, for which he received 35.2 points.
