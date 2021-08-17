College football
AP Top 25 Poll
The Associated Press began its college football poll on Oct. 19, 1936, and it is now the longest-running poll of those that award national titles at the end of the season. The preseason poll was started in 1950. A panel of 62 sports writers and broadcasters from around the country votes on the poll weekly. Team, previous rank, conference, points 1 Alabama (0-0) 1 SEC 1,548 (47) 2 Oklahoma (0-0) 6 Big 12 1,462 (6) 3 Clemson (0-0) 3 ACC 1,447 (6) 4 Ohio State (0-0) 2 Big Ten 1,393 (1) 5 Georgia (0-0) 7 SEC 1,364 (3) 6 Texas A&M (0-0) 4 SEC 1,223 7 Iowa State (0-0) 9 Big 12 1,160 8 Cincinnati (0-0) 8 American Athletic 1,014 9 Notre Dame (0-0) 5 ACC 1,009 10 North Carolina (0-0) 18 ACC 999 11 Oregon (0-0) Pac-12 968 12 Wisconsin (0-0) Big Ten 743 13 Florida (0-0) 13 SEC 728 14 Miami (FL) (0-0) 22 ACC 663 15 USC (0-0) 21 Pac-12 660 16 LSU (0-0) SEC 631 17 Indiana (0-0) 12 Big Ten 549 18 Iowa (0-0) 16 Big Ten 513 19 Penn State (0-0) Big Ten 456 20 Washington (0-0) Pac-12 449 21 Texas (0-0) 19 Big 12 350 22 Coastal Carolina (0-0) 14 Sun Belt 232 23 Louisiana-Lafayette (0-0) 15 Sun Belt 208 24 Utah (0-0) Pac-12 176 25 Arizona State (0-0) Pac-12 125 Others receiving votes: Oklahoma State 107, Ole Miss 106, TCU 40, Liberty 36, Auburn 32, North Carolina State 14, Michigan 12, Northwestern 8, Boise State 7, Nevada 7, Brigham Young 6, Ball State 6, Houston 5, Boston College 5, UCF 5, West Virginia 3, UAB 2, Army 2, UCLA 2 Point values in parentheses indicate the number of first place votes.
Major League Baseball
National League
East Division
W L Pct GB Atlanta 63 56 .529 _ Philadelphia 61 57 .517 1½ New York 59 59 .500 3½ Miami 51 68 .429 12 Washington 50 68 .424 12½
Central Division
W L Pct GB Milwaukee 72 47 .605 _ Cincinnati 65 55 .542 7½ St. Louis 61 56 .521 10 Chicago 52 69 .430 21 Pittsburgh 42 77 .353 30
West Division
W L Pct GB San Francisco 77 42 .647 _ Los Angeles 73 46 .613 4 San Diego 67 54 .554 11 Colorado 53 66 .445 24 Arizona 38 81 .319 39
Monday’s Games
Atlanta 12, Miami 2 Cincinnati 14, Chicago Cubs 5 Colorado 6, San Diego 5 L.A. Dodgers 2, Pittsburgh 1 San Francisco 7, N.Y. Mets 5
Tuesday’s Games
Toronto (Manoah 5-1) at Washington (Fedde 4-8), 7:05 p.m. Atlanta (Ynoa 4-2) at Miami (Alcantara 7-10), 7:10 p.m. Chicago Cubs (Hendricks 13-5) at Cincinnati (Gutierrez 8-3), 7:10 p.m. Milwaukee (Burnes 7-4) at St. Louis (Wainwright 11-6), 7:45 p.m. San Diego (TBD) at Colorado (Márquez 10-9), 8:40 p.m. Philadelphia (Gibson 8-4) at Arizona (TBD), 9:40 p.m. N.Y. Mets (Stroman 8-11) at San Francisco (Webb 6-3), 9:45 p.m. Pittsburgh (Crowe 3-7) at L.A. Dodgers (Price 4-1), 10:10 p.m.
Wednesday’s Games
Chicago Cubs at Cincinnati, 12:35 p.m. San Diego at Colorado, 3:10 p.m. N.Y. Mets at San Francisco, 3:45 p.m. Toronto at Washington, 4:05 p.m. Atlanta at Miami, 7:10 p.m. Milwaukee at St. Louis, 7:45 p.m. Philadelphia at Arizona, 9:40 p.m. Pittsburgh at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.
American League
East Division
W L Pct GB Tampa Bay 72 47 .605 _ Boston 69 51 .575 3½ New York 66 52 .559 5½ Toronto 63 54 .538 8 Baltimore 38 79 .325 33
Central Division
W L Pct GB Chicago 69 50 .580 _ Cleveland 57 60 .487 11 Detroit 58 62 .483 11½ Minnesota 53 66 .445 16 Kansas City 50 67 .427 18
West Division
W L Pct GB Houston 70 48 .593 _ Oakland 68 51 .571 2½ Seattle 63 56 .529 7½ Los Angeles 59 61 .492 12 Texas 42 76 .356 28
Monday’s Games
N.Y. Yankees 2, L.A. Angels 1 Tampa Bay 9, Baltimore 2 Kansas City 7, Houston 6 Chicago White Sox 5, Oakland 2 Minnesota 5, Cleveland 4, 10 innings
Tuesday’s Games
Boston (Houck 0-3) at N.Y. Yankees (Montgomery 4-5), 1:05 p.m., 1st game Boston (Eovaldi 10-7) at N.Y. Yankees (Gil 1-0), 7:05 p.m., 2nd game Toronto (Manoah 5-1) at Washington (Fedde 4-8), 7:05 p.m. Baltimore (Means 5-4) at Tampa Bay (Rasmussen 1-1), 7:10 p.m. L.A. Angels (Bundy 2-9) at Detroit (Mize 6-6), 7:10 p.m. Seattle (Anderson 5-8) at Texas (Howard 0-3), 8:05 p.m. Cleveland (Morgan 1-5) at Minnesota (Ober 1-1), 8:10 p.m. Houston (Valdez 8-3) at Kansas City (Lynch 2-3), 8:10 p.m. Oakland (Bassitt 12-3) at Chicago White Sox (López 1-0), 8:10 p.m.
Wednesday’s Games
Cleveland at Minnesota, 1:10 p.m. Toronto at Washington, 4:05 p.m. Boston at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m. Baltimore at Tampa Bay, 7:10 p.m. L.A. Angels at Detroit, 7:10 p.m. Seattle at Texas, 8:05 p.m. Houston at Kansas City, 8:10 p.m. Oakland at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.
Minor League Baseball
Triple-A East
Midwest Division
W L Pct. GB Omaha (Kansas City) 49 39 .557 — Toledo (Detroit) 49 40 .551 —½ St. Paul (Minnesota) 48 41 .539 1½ Indianapolis (Pittsburgh) 43 46 .483 6½ Columbus (Cleveland) 40 48 .455 9 Iowa (Chicago Cubs) 39 49 .443 10 Louisville (Cincinnati) 37 52 .416 12½
Northeast Division
W L Pct. GB Buffalo (Toronto) 54 33 .621 — Scranton/Wilkes-Barre (N.Y. Yankees) 51 34 .600 2 Worcester (Boston) 46 42 .523 8½ Lehigh Valley (Philadelphia) 41 46 .471 13 Rochester (Washington) 34 51 .400 19 Syracuse (N.Y. Mets) 34 54 .386 20½
Southeast Division
W L Pct. GB Durham (Tampa Bay) 57 32 .640 — Jacksonville (Miami) 51 39 .567 6½ Gwinnett (Atlanta) 50 40 .556 7½ Nashville (Milwaukee) 50 40 .556 7½ Memphis (St. Louis) 41 49 .456 16½ Norfolk (Baltimore) 37 51 .420 19½ Charlotte (Chicago White Sox) 32 57 .360 25
Monday’s Games
No games scheduled
Tuesday’s Games
Gwinnett at Louisville, 6:30 p.m. Scranton/W-B at Worcester, 6:35 p.m. Buffalo at Syracuse, 6:35 p.m. Jacksonville at Durham, 6:35 p.m. Norfolk at Charlotte, 7:04 p.m. Indianapolis at Toledo, 7:05 p.m. Lehigh Valley at Rochester, 7:05 p.m. Iowa at St. Paul, 8:05 p.m. Columbus at Omaha, 8:05 p.m. Nashville at Memphis, 8:10 p.m.
Double-A Northeast
Northeast Division
W L Pct. GB Portland (Boston) 53 35 .602 — Somerset (N.Y. Yankees) 53 36 .596 —½ New Hampshire (Toronto) 41 45 .477 11 Binghamton (N.Y. Mets) 40 48 .455 13 Reading (Philadelphia) 34 56 .378 20 Hartford (Colorado) 29 60 .326 24½
Southwest Division
W L Pct. GB Akron (Cleveland) 56 33 .629 — Bowie (Baltimore) 53 35 .602 2½ Erie (Detroit) 49 41 .544 7½ Altoona (Pittsburgh) 47 41 .534 8½ Richmond (San Francisco) 44 46 .489 12½ Harrisburg (Washington) 33 56 .371 23
Monday’s Games
No games scheduled
Tuesday’s Games
Binghamton at Portland, 6 p.m. Somerset at Altoona, 6:30 p.m. Erie at Richmond, 6:35 p.m. Harrisburg at Akron, 6:35 p.m. Bowie at Reading, 7:05 p.m. New Hampshire at Hartford, 7:05 p.m.
High-A East
North Division
W L Pct. GB Hudson Valley (N.Y. Yankees) 56 34 .622 — Aberdeen (Baltimore) 47 41 .534 8 Jersey Shore (Philadelphia) 40 49 .449 15½ Wilmington (Washington) 39 51 .433 17 Brooklyn (N.Y. Mets) 34 54 .386 21
South Division
W L Pct. GB Bowling Green (Tampa Bay) 63 27 .700 — Greensboro (Pittsburgh) 58 32 .644 5 Greenville (Boston) 47 42 .528 15½ Hickory (Texas) 40 48 .455 22 Rome (Atlanta) 40 49 .449 22½ Asheville (Houston) 37 50 .425 24½ Winston-Salem (Chicago White Sox) 33 57 .367 30
Monday’s Games
No games scheduled
Tuesday’s Games
Bowling Green at Greensboro, 6:30 p.m. Greenville at Rome, 7 p.m. Winston-Salem at Hickory, 7 p.m. Asheville at Jersey Shore, 7:05 p.m. Brooklyn at Hudson Valley, 7:05 p.m. Wilmington at Aberdeen, 7:05 p.m.
Low-A East
Central Division
W L Pct. GB Carolina (Milwaukee) 53 37 .589 — Down East (Texas) 51 38 .573 1½ Fayetteville (Houston) 39 50 .438 13½ Kannapolis (Chicago White Sox) 26 63 .292 27
North Division
W L Pct. GB Salem (Boston) 52 37 .584 — Delmarva (Baltimore) 48 42 .533 4½ Lynchburg (Cleveland) 46 44 .511 6½ Fredericksburg (Washington) 32 57 .360 20
South Division
W L Pct. GB Charleston (Tampa Bay) 63 25 .716 — Myrtle Beach (Chicago Cubs) 44 45 .494 19½ Columbia (Kansas City) 42 47 .472 21½ Augusta (Atlanta) 39 50 .438 24½
Monday’s Games
No games scheduled
Tuesday’s Games
Salem at Lynchburg, 6:30 p.m. Myrtle Beach at Fayetteville, 6:30 p.m. Down East at Kansas, 7 p.m. Augusta at Carolina, 7 p.m. Fredericksburg at Delmarva, 7:05 p.m. Columbia at Charleston, 7:05 p.m.
Atlantic League
Second Half
North Division
W L Pct. GB Lancaster 6 4 .600 — Southern Maryland 5 5 .500 1 Long Island 5 6 .455 1½ York 3 7 .300 3
South Division
W L Pct. GB Gastonia 7 4 .5636 — High Point 6 5 .545 1 West Virginia 6 5 .545 1 Lexington 4 6 .400 2½
Monday’s Games
No games scheduled
Tuesday’s Games
Lancaster at Long Island, 6:30 p.m. Southern Maryland at York, 6:35 p.m. Gastonia at West Virginia, 6:50 p.m. High Point at Lexington, 7:05 p.m.
Major League Soccer
Eastern Conference
W L T Pts GF GA New England 13 3 4 43 37 23 New York City FC 9 5 4 31 34 18 Nashville 7 2 10 31 31 19 Orlando City 8 4 6 30 28 23 Philadelphia 7 5 7 28 25 19 D.C. United 8 8 3 27 29 26 CF Montréal 7 7 5 26 26 25 Columbus 6 7 6 24 21 24 Atlanta 4 6 9 21 22 25 Chicago 5 9 5 20 21 29 New York 5 9 4 19 22 24 Inter Miami CF 4 9 4 16 15 28 Cincinnati 3 7 7 16 18 30 Toronto FC 3 10 6 15 24 40
Western Conference
W L T Pts GF GA Sporting Kansas City 11 4 4 37 35 20 Seattle 10 3 6 36 32 16 LA Galaxy 11 6 2 35 30 28 Colorado 9 4 4 31 25 17 Minnesota United 7 6 5 26 21 22 Real Salt Lake 6 6 6 24 27 20 Portland 7 9 2 23 25 35 Los Angeles FC 6 8 5 23 24 26 San Jose 5 7 7 22 21 27 FC Dallas 5 8 6 21 23 27 Houston 3 7 9 18 20 28 Vancouver 3 7 8 17 19 28 Austin FC 4 10 4 16 13 21 NOTE: Three points for victory, one point for tie.
Tuesday, August 17
Colorado at LA Galaxy, 10:30 p.m. Minnesota at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.
Wednesday, August 18
D.C. United at New England, 7 p.m. Toronto FC at Atlanta, 7 p.m. CF Montréal at Cincinnati, 7:30 p.m. New York City FC at Philadelphia, 7:30 p.m. Chicago at Miami, 7:30 p.m. Columbus at New York, 8 p.m. Orlando City at Nashville, 8:30 p.m. Portland at Sporting Kansas City, 8:30 p.m. Seattle at FC Dallas, 8:30 p.m. Vancouver at Austin FC, 9 p.m. Houston at Real Salt Lake, 10 p.m.
Friday, August 20
San Jose at LA Galaxy, 10:30 p.m.
Saturday, August 21
Sporting Kansas City at Minnesota, 3:30 p.m. Seattle at Columbus, 5:30 p.m. Chicago at Orlando City, 8 p.m. CF Montréal at Philadelphia, 8 p.m. Atlanta at D.C. United, 8 p.m. Cincinnati at New England, 8 p.m. New York City FC at New York, 8 p.m. Toronto FC at Miami, 8 p.m. FC Dallas at Houston, 8:30 p.m. Portland at Austin FC, 9 p.m. Real Salt Lake at Colorado, 9 p.m. Los Angeles FC at Vancouver, 10 p.m.
Friday, August 27
Cincinnati at Columbus, 6:30 p.m. Toronto FC at CF Montréal, 7:30 p.m. Miami at Orlando City, 8:30 p.m.
Saturday, August 28
Nashville at Atlanta, 3:30 p.m. Chicago at New York, 6 p.m. LA Galaxy at Los Angeles FC, 7 p.m. New England at New York City FC, 7:30 p.m. Philadelphia at D.C. United, 8 p.m. Colorado at Sporting Kansas City, 9 p.m. Minnesota at Houston, 9 p.m.
NWSL
W L T Pts GF GA Portland 9 3 2 29 21 8 North Carolina 7 4 3 24 18 9 Gotham FC 5 2 6 21 14 9 Orlando 5 4 6 21 18 17 Chicago 6 7 2 20 15 21 Washington 5 5 4 19 17 17 Reign FC 6 7 1 19 17 15 Houston 5 6 3 18 17 20 Louisville 4 6 3 15 11 19 Kansas City 1 9 4 7 7 20 NOTE: Three points for victory, one point for tie.
Wednesday, August 18
Chicago at Louisville, 7:30 p.m.
Saturday, August 21
Kansas City at North Carolina, 7 p.m. Gotham FC at Reign FC, 10 p.m.
Sunday, August 22
Orlando at Washington, 5 p.m.
Wednesday, August 25
Louisville at Kansas City, 8 p.m. Gotham FC at Portland, 10:30 p.m. Saturday, August 28 Kansas City at Chicago, 8 p.m.
WNBA
EASTERN CONFERENCE
W L Pct GB Connecticut 15 6 .714 — Chicago 11 10 .524 4 New York 10 12 .455 5½ Washington 8 11 .421 6 Atlanta 6 14 .300 8½ Indiana 4 17 .190 11
WESTERN CONFERENCE
W L Pct GB Las Vegas 16 6 .727 — Seattle 16 6 .727 — Minnesota 13 7 .650 2 Phoenix 10 10 .500 5 Dallas 9 13 .409 7 Los Angeles 7 13 .350 8
Monday’s Games
No games scheduled.
Tuesday’s Games
Minnesota at Connecticut, 7 p.m. Dallas at Chicago, 8 p.m. Indiana at Phoenix, 10 p.m. Washington at Las Vegas, 10 p.m. Atlanta at Los Angeles, 10:30 p.m.
Wednesday’s Games
Seattle at New York, 7 p.m.
Thursday’s Games
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.