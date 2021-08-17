College football

AP Top 25 Poll

The Associated Press began its college football poll on Oct. 19, 1936, and it is now the longest-running poll of those that award national titles at the end of the season. The preseason poll was started in 1950. A panel of 62 sports writers and broadcasters from around the country votes on the poll weekly. Team, previous rank, conference, points 1 Alabama (0-0) 1 SEC 1,548 (47) 2 Oklahoma (0-0) 6 Big 12 1,462 (6) 3 Clemson (0-0) 3 ACC 1,447 (6) 4 Ohio State (0-0) 2 Big Ten 1,393 (1) 5 Georgia (0-0) 7 SEC 1,364 (3) 6 Texas A&M (0-0) 4 SEC 1,223 7 Iowa State (0-0) 9 Big 12 1,160 8 Cincinnati (0-0) 8 American Athletic 1,014 9 Notre Dame (0-0) 5 ACC 1,009 10 North Carolina (0-0) 18 ACC 999 11 Oregon (0-0) Pac-12 968 12 Wisconsin (0-0) Big Ten 743 13 Florida (0-0) 13 SEC 728 14 Miami (FL) (0-0) 22 ACC 663 15 USC (0-0) 21 Pac-12 660 16 LSU (0-0) SEC 631 17 Indiana (0-0) 12 Big Ten 549 18 Iowa (0-0) 16 Big Ten 513 19 Penn State (0-0) Big Ten 456 20 Washington (0-0) Pac-12 449 21 Texas (0-0) 19 Big 12 350 22 Coastal Carolina (0-0) 14 Sun Belt 232 23 Louisiana-Lafayette (0-0) 15 Sun Belt 208 24 Utah (0-0) Pac-12 176 25 Arizona State (0-0) Pac-12 125 Others receiving votes: Oklahoma State 107, Ole Miss 106, TCU 40, Liberty 36, Auburn 32, North Carolina State 14, Michigan 12, Northwestern 8, Boise State 7, Nevada 7, Brigham Young 6, Ball State 6, Houston 5, Boston College 5, UCF 5, West Virginia 3, UAB 2, Army 2, UCLA 2 Point values in parentheses indicate the number of first place votes.

Major League Baseball

National League

East Division

W L Pct GB Atlanta 63 56 .529 _ Philadelphia 61 57 .517 1½ New York 59 59 .500 3½ Miami 51 68 .429 12 Washington 50 68 .424 12½

Central Division

W L Pct GB Milwaukee 72 47 .605 _ Cincinnati 65 55 .542 7½ St. Louis 61 56 .521 10 Chicago 52 69 .430 21 Pittsburgh 42 77 .353 30

West Division

W L Pct GB San Francisco 77 42 .647 _ Los Angeles 73 46 .613 4 San Diego 67 54 .554 11 Colorado 53 66 .445 24 Arizona 38 81 .319 39

Monday’s Games

Atlanta 12, Miami 2 Cincinnati 14, Chicago Cubs 5 Colorado 6, San Diego 5 L.A. Dodgers 2, Pittsburgh 1 San Francisco 7, N.Y. Mets 5

Tuesday’s Games

Toronto (Manoah 5-1) at Washington (Fedde 4-8), 7:05 p.m. Atlanta (Ynoa 4-2) at Miami (Alcantara 7-10), 7:10 p.m. Chicago Cubs (Hendricks 13-5) at Cincinnati (Gutierrez 8-3), 7:10 p.m. Milwaukee (Burnes 7-4) at St. Louis (Wainwright 11-6), 7:45 p.m. San Diego (TBD) at Colorado (Márquez 10-9), 8:40 p.m. Philadelphia (Gibson 8-4) at Arizona (TBD), 9:40 p.m. N.Y. Mets (Stroman 8-11) at San Francisco (Webb 6-3), 9:45 p.m. Pittsburgh (Crowe 3-7) at L.A. Dodgers (Price 4-1), 10:10 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Chicago Cubs at Cincinnati, 12:35 p.m. San Diego at Colorado, 3:10 p.m. N.Y. Mets at San Francisco, 3:45 p.m. Toronto at Washington, 4:05 p.m. Atlanta at Miami, 7:10 p.m. Milwaukee at St. Louis, 7:45 p.m. Philadelphia at Arizona, 9:40 p.m. Pittsburgh at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.

American League

East Division

W L Pct GB Tampa Bay 72 47 .605 _ Boston 69 51 .575 3½ New York 66 52 .559 5½ Toronto 63 54 .538 8 Baltimore 38 79 .325 33

Central Division

W L Pct GB Chicago 69 50 .580 _ Cleveland 57 60 .487 11 Detroit 58 62 .483 11½ Minnesota 53 66 .445 16 Kansas City 50 67 .427 18

West Division

W L Pct GB Houston 70 48 .593 _ Oakland 68 51 .571 2½ Seattle 63 56 .529 7½ Los Angeles 59 61 .492 12 Texas 42 76 .356 28

Monday’s Games

N.Y. Yankees 2, L.A. Angels 1 Tampa Bay 9, Baltimore 2 Kansas City 7, Houston 6 Chicago White Sox 5, Oakland 2 Minnesota 5, Cleveland 4, 10 innings

Tuesday’s Games

Boston (Houck 0-3) at N.Y. Yankees (Montgomery 4-5), 1:05 p.m., 1st game Boston (Eovaldi 10-7) at N.Y. Yankees (Gil 1-0), 7:05 p.m., 2nd game Toronto (Manoah 5-1) at Washington (Fedde 4-8), 7:05 p.m. Baltimore (Means 5-4) at Tampa Bay (Rasmussen 1-1), 7:10 p.m. L.A. Angels (Bundy 2-9) at Detroit (Mize 6-6), 7:10 p.m. Seattle (Anderson 5-8) at Texas (Howard 0-3), 8:05 p.m. Cleveland (Morgan 1-5) at Minnesota (Ober 1-1), 8:10 p.m. Houston (Valdez 8-3) at Kansas City (Lynch 2-3), 8:10 p.m. Oakland (Bassitt 12-3) at Chicago White Sox (López 1-0), 8:10 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Cleveland at Minnesota, 1:10 p.m. Toronto at Washington, 4:05 p.m. Boston at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m. Baltimore at Tampa Bay, 7:10 p.m. L.A. Angels at Detroit, 7:10 p.m. Seattle at Texas, 8:05 p.m. Houston at Kansas City, 8:10 p.m. Oakland at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.

Minor League Baseball

Triple-A East

Midwest Division

W L Pct. GB Omaha (Kansas City) 49 39 .557 — Toledo (Detroit) 49 40 .551 —½ St. Paul (Minnesota) 48 41 .539 1½ Indianapolis (Pittsburgh) 43 46 .483 6½ Columbus (Cleveland) 40 48 .455 9 Iowa (Chicago Cubs) 39 49 .443 10 Louisville (Cincinnati) 37 52 .416 12½

Northeast Division

W L Pct. GB Buffalo (Toronto) 54 33 .621 — Scranton/Wilkes-Barre (N.Y. Yankees) 51 34 .600 2 Worcester (Boston) 46 42 .523 8½ Lehigh Valley (Philadelphia) 41 46 .471 13 Rochester (Washington) 34 51 .400 19 Syracuse (N.Y. Mets) 34 54 .386 20½

Southeast Division

W L Pct. GB Durham (Tampa Bay) 57 32 .640 — Jacksonville (Miami) 51 39 .567 6½ Gwinnett (Atlanta) 50 40 .556 7½ Nashville (Milwaukee) 50 40 .556 7½ Memphis (St. Louis) 41 49 .456 16½ Norfolk (Baltimore) 37 51 .420 19½ Charlotte (Chicago White Sox) 32 57 .360 25

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday’s Games

Gwinnett at Louisville, 6:30 p.m. Scranton/W-B at Worcester, 6:35 p.m. Buffalo at Syracuse, 6:35 p.m. Jacksonville at Durham, 6:35 p.m. Norfolk at Charlotte, 7:04 p.m. Indianapolis at Toledo, 7:05 p.m. Lehigh Valley at Rochester, 7:05 p.m. Iowa at St. Paul, 8:05 p.m. Columbus at Omaha, 8:05 p.m. Nashville at Memphis, 8:10 p.m.

Double-A Northeast

Northeast Division

W L Pct. GB Portland (Boston) 53 35 .602 — Somerset (N.Y. Yankees) 53 36 .596 —½ New Hampshire (Toronto) 41 45 .477 11 Binghamton (N.Y. Mets) 40 48 .455 13 Reading (Philadelphia) 34 56 .378 20 Hartford (Colorado) 29 60 .326 24½

Southwest Division

W L Pct. GB Akron (Cleveland) 56 33 .629 — Bowie (Baltimore) 53 35 .602 2½ Erie (Detroit) 49 41 .544 7½ Altoona (Pittsburgh) 47 41 .534 8½ Richmond (San Francisco) 44 46 .489 12½ Harrisburg (Washington) 33 56 .371 23

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday’s Games

Binghamton at Portland, 6 p.m. Somerset at Altoona, 6:30 p.m. Erie at Richmond, 6:35 p.m. Harrisburg at Akron, 6:35 p.m. Bowie at Reading, 7:05 p.m. New Hampshire at Hartford, 7:05 p.m.

High-A East

North Division

W L Pct. GB Hudson Valley (N.Y. Yankees) 56 34 .622 — Aberdeen (Baltimore) 47 41 .534 8 Jersey Shore (Philadelphia) 40 49 .449 15½ Wilmington (Washington) 39 51 .433 17 Brooklyn (N.Y. Mets) 34 54 .386 21

South Division

W L Pct. GB Bowling Green (Tampa Bay) 63 27 .700 — Greensboro (Pittsburgh) 58 32 .644 5 Greenville (Boston) 47 42 .528 15½ Hickory (Texas) 40 48 .455 22 Rome (Atlanta) 40 49 .449 22½ Asheville (Houston) 37 50 .425 24½ Winston-Salem (Chicago White Sox) 33 57 .367 30

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday’s Games

Bowling Green at Greensboro, 6:30 p.m. Greenville at Rome, 7 p.m. Winston-Salem at Hickory, 7 p.m. Asheville at Jersey Shore, 7:05 p.m. Brooklyn at Hudson Valley, 7:05 p.m. Wilmington at Aberdeen, 7:05 p.m.

Low-A East

Central Division

W L Pct. GB Carolina (Milwaukee) 53 37 .589 — Down East (Texas) 51 38 .573 1½ Fayetteville (Houston) 39 50 .438 13½ Kannapolis (Chicago White Sox) 26 63 .292 27

North Division

W L Pct. GB Salem (Boston) 52 37 .584 — Delmarva (Baltimore) 48 42 .533 4½ Lynchburg (Cleveland) 46 44 .511 6½ Fredericksburg (Washington) 32 57 .360 20

South Division

W L Pct. GB Charleston (Tampa Bay) 63 25 .716 — Myrtle Beach (Chicago Cubs) 44 45 .494 19½ Columbia (Kansas City) 42 47 .472 21½ Augusta (Atlanta) 39 50 .438 24½

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday’s Games

Salem at Lynchburg, 6:30 p.m. Myrtle Beach at Fayetteville, 6:30 p.m. Down East at Kansas, 7 p.m. Augusta at Carolina, 7 p.m. Fredericksburg at Delmarva, 7:05 p.m. Columbia at Charleston, 7:05 p.m.

Atlantic League

Second Half

North Division

W L Pct. GB Lancaster 6 4 .600 — Southern Maryland 5 5 .500 1 Long Island 5 6 .455 1½ York 3 7 .300 3

South Division

W L Pct. GB Gastonia 7 4 .5636 — High Point 6 5 .545 1 West Virginia 6 5 .545 1 Lexington 4 6 .400 2½

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday’s Games

Lancaster at Long Island, 6:30 p.m. Southern Maryland at York, 6:35 p.m. Gastonia at West Virginia, 6:50 p.m. High Point at Lexington, 7:05 p.m.

Major League Soccer

Eastern Conference

W L T Pts GF GA New England 13 3 4 43 37 23 New York City FC 9 5 4 31 34 18 Nashville 7 2 10 31 31 19 Orlando City 8 4 6 30 28 23 Philadelphia 7 5 7 28 25 19 D.C. United 8 8 3 27 29 26 CF Montréal 7 7 5 26 26 25 Columbus 6 7 6 24 21 24 Atlanta 4 6 9 21 22 25 Chicago 5 9 5 20 21 29 New York 5 9 4 19 22 24 Inter Miami CF 4 9 4 16 15 28 Cincinnati 3 7 7 16 18 30 Toronto FC 3 10 6 15 24 40

Western Conference

W L T Pts GF GA Sporting Kansas City 11 4 4 37 35 20 Seattle 10 3 6 36 32 16 LA Galaxy 11 6 2 35 30 28 Colorado 9 4 4 31 25 17 Minnesota United 7 6 5 26 21 22 Real Salt Lake 6 6 6 24 27 20 Portland 7 9 2 23 25 35 Los Angeles FC 6 8 5 23 24 26 San Jose 5 7 7 22 21 27 FC Dallas 5 8 6 21 23 27 Houston 3 7 9 18 20 28 Vancouver 3 7 8 17 19 28 Austin FC 4 10 4 16 13 21 NOTE: Three points for victory, one point for tie.

Tuesday, August 17

Colorado at LA Galaxy, 10:30 p.m. Minnesota at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.

Wednesday, August 18

D.C. United at New England, 7 p.m. Toronto FC at Atlanta, 7 p.m. CF Montréal at Cincinnati, 7:30 p.m. New York City FC at Philadelphia, 7:30 p.m. Chicago at Miami, 7:30 p.m. Columbus at New York, 8 p.m. Orlando City at Nashville, 8:30 p.m. Portland at Sporting Kansas City, 8:30 p.m. Seattle at FC Dallas, 8:30 p.m. Vancouver at Austin FC, 9 p.m. Houston at Real Salt Lake, 10 p.m.

Friday, August 20

San Jose at LA Galaxy, 10:30 p.m.

Saturday, August 21

Sporting Kansas City at Minnesota, 3:30 p.m. Seattle at Columbus, 5:30 p.m. Chicago at Orlando City, 8 p.m. CF Montréal at Philadelphia, 8 p.m. Atlanta at D.C. United, 8 p.m. Cincinnati at New England, 8 p.m. New York City FC at New York, 8 p.m. Toronto FC at Miami, 8 p.m. FC Dallas at Houston, 8:30 p.m. Portland at Austin FC, 9 p.m. Real Salt Lake at Colorado, 9 p.m. Los Angeles FC at Vancouver, 10 p.m.

Friday, August 27

Cincinnati at Columbus, 6:30 p.m. Toronto FC at CF Montréal, 7:30 p.m. Miami at Orlando City, 8:30 p.m.

Saturday, August 28

Nashville at Atlanta, 3:30 p.m. Chicago at New York, 6 p.m. LA Galaxy at Los Angeles FC, 7 p.m. New England at New York City FC, 7:30 p.m. Philadelphia at D.C. United, 8 p.m. Colorado at Sporting Kansas City, 9 p.m. Minnesota at Houston, 9 p.m.

NWSL

W L T Pts GF GA Portland 9 3 2 29 21 8 North Carolina 7 4 3 24 18 9 Gotham FC 5 2 6 21 14 9 Orlando 5 4 6 21 18 17 Chicago 6 7 2 20 15 21 Washington 5 5 4 19 17 17 Reign FC 6 7 1 19 17 15 Houston 5 6 3 18 17 20 Louisville 4 6 3 15 11 19 Kansas City 1 9 4 7 7 20 NOTE: Three points for victory, one point for tie.

Wednesday, August 18

Chicago at Louisville, 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, August 21

Kansas City at North Carolina, 7 p.m. Gotham FC at Reign FC, 10 p.m.

Sunday, August 22

Orlando at Washington, 5 p.m.

Wednesday, August 25

Louisville at Kansas City, 8 p.m. Gotham FC at Portland, 10:30 p.m. Saturday, August 28 Kansas City at Chicago, 8 p.m.

WNBA

EASTERN CONFERENCE

W L Pct GB Connecticut 15 6 .714 — Chicago 11 10 .524 4 New York 10 12 .455 5½ Washington 8 11 .421 6 Atlanta 6 14 .300 8½ Indiana 4 17 .190 11

WESTERN CONFERENCE

W L Pct GB Las Vegas 16 6 .727 — Seattle 16 6 .727 — Minnesota 13 7 .650 2 Phoenix 10 10 .500 5 Dallas 9 13 .409 7 Los Angeles 7 13 .350 8

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled.

Tuesday’s Games

Minnesota at Connecticut, 7 p.m. Dallas at Chicago, 8 p.m. Indiana at Phoenix, 10 p.m. Washington at Las Vegas, 10 p.m. Atlanta at Los Angeles, 10:30 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Seattle at New York, 7 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Minnesota at Connecticut, 7 p.m. Washington at Phoenix, 10 p.m. Atlanta at Los Angeles, 10:30 p.m.

Transactions

BASEBALL Major League Baseball American League BALTIMORE ORIOLES — Placed 1B Ryan Mountcastle on the 10-day IL. BOSTON RED SOX — Optioned OF Franchy Cordero and C Connor Wong to Worcester (Triple-A East). Added INF Travis Shaw to the active roster. Released INF/OF Marwin Gonzalez. CLEVELAND INDIANS — Recalled RF Daniel Johnson from Columbus (Triple-A East). Optioned LHP Logan Allen to Columbus. CHICAGO WHITE SOX — Placed OF Adam Engel on the 10-day IL, retroactive to August 13. Selected the contract of RHP Mike Wright from Charlotte (Triple-A East) and agreed to terms on a major league contract. Recalled RHP Ryan Burr from Charlotte. Optioned RHP Matt Foster to Charlotte. Designated RHP Zack Burdi for assignment. KANSAS CITY ROYALS — Placed RHP Greg Holland on the 10-day IL, retroactive to August 15. Recalled RHP Joel Payamps from Omaha (Triple-A East). Sent RHP Ronald Bolanos to Arizona Complex League (ACL) on a rehab assignment. LOS ANGELES ANGELS — Agreed to terms with free agent RHP Jimmy Herget on a minor league contract. MINNESOTA TWINS — Recalled INF/OF Nick Gordon from St. Paul (Triple-A East). Optioned OF Trevor Larnach to St. Paul. NEW YORK YANKEES — Reinstated RHP Gerrit Cole from the COVID-19 IL. Returned RHP Brooks Kriske to Scranton/Wilkes-Barre (Triple-A East). Returned OF Clint Frazier from rehab assignment and transferred him to the 60-day IL. SEATTLE MARINERS — Reinstated RHP Paul Sewald from the paternity list. Optioned RHP Yohan Ramirez to Tacoma (Triple-A West). TAMPA BAY RAYS — Sent RHPs J.P. Feyereisen and Ryan Thompson to Florida Complex League (FCL) on rehab assignments. Transferred LHP Jeffrey Springs and RHP D.J. Johnson from the 10-day IL to the 60-day IL. Agreed to terms with RHP David Robertson on a major league contract. Selected the contract of RHP Chris Ellis from Durham (Triple-A East) and agreed to terms on a major league contract. Optioned LHP Ryan Sherriff to Durham. National League ARIZONA DIAMONDBACKS — Sent RHP Noe Ramirez to ACL D-backs (Arizona Complex League) on a rehab assignment. CINCINNATI REDS — Recalled SS Jose Barrero from Louisville (Triple-A East). Placed LF Jesse Winker on the 10-day IL. LOS ANGELES DODGERS — Claimed RHP Evan Phillips off waivers from Tampa Bay. Optioned RHP Edwin Uceta and LHP Darien Nunez to Oklahoma City (Triple-A West). Recalled RHP Andre Jackson from Oklahoma City. Selected the contract of RHP Neftali Feliz from Oklahoma City and agreed to terms on a major league contract. Placed LHP Cole Hamels on the 60-day IL. MIAMI MARLINS — Designated 3B Deven Marrero for assignment. Reinstated RF Jesus Sanchez from the 10-day IL. Sent LHP Shawn Morimando outright to Jacksonville (Triple-A East). NEW YORK METS — Optioned RHP Geoff Hartlieb to Syracuse (Triple-A East). Recalled RHP Trevor Williams and C Patrick Mazeika from Syracuse. PHILADELPHIA PHILLIES — Sent RHP David Paulino outright to Lehigh Valley. PITTSBURGH PIRATES — Returned OF Ka’ai Tom from rehab assignment with Indianapolis (Triple-A East) and reinstated him from the 10-day IL, then designated him for assignment. Designated 1B John Nogowski for assignment. Agreed to terms with free agent LF Yoshi Tsutsugo on a major league contract. ST. LOUIS CARDINALS — Sent CF Scott Hurst outright to Memphis (Triple-A East). SAN DIEGO PADRES — Agreed to terms with RHP Jake Arrieta on a minor league contract. Minor League Frontier League EQUIPE QUEBEC: Released RHP Bret Clarke. JOLIET SLAMMERS: Signed RHP Trevor Charpie to a contract extension. LAKE ERIE CRUSHERS: Signed RHP Tanner Driskill. NEW JERSEY JACKALS: Signed RHP Yeison Medina. WASHINGTON WILD THINGS: Released INF Spencer Henn. BASKETBALL National Basketball Association NBA — Suspended Sacramento F Chimezie Metu one summer league game for punching Dallas F Eugene Omoruyi in the head during a game on August 15. BROOKLYN NETS — Signed F Kessler Edwards to a two-way contract. DETROIT PISTONS — Signed C Luka Garza and F Chris Smith to two-way contracts. MEMPHIS GRIZZLIES — Traded G Eric Bledsoe to Los Angeles Clippers in exchange for C Daniel Oturu, Gs Patrick Beverley and Rajon Rondo. NEW ORLEANS PELICANS — Signed F Herbert Jones. Re-signed C Willy Hernangomez. PHOENIX SUNS — Signed C JaVale McGee. FOOTBALL National Football League ARIZONA CARDINALS — Activated RB James Conner, TE Darrell Daniels, DL Leki Fotu and S Charles Washington from the reserve/COVID-19 list. Signed LB Bryson Young. Waived LB Reggie Walker and T William Sweet. Waived DT Xavier Williams from IR with a settlement. Waived WRs JoJo Ward and Aleva Hifo. Released DL Darius Kilgo and RB Ito Smith. ATLANTA FALCONS — Placed WR J’Mon Moore on IR after clearing waivers. Waived LB George Obinna and G Bryce Hargrove. BALTIMORE RAVENS — Signed QB Kenji Bahar. Waived OLB Aaron Adeoye, CB Davontae Harris and TE Eli Wolf. Placed CBs Iman Marshall and Khalil Dorsey on IR. CHICAGO BEARS — Waived OL Gage Cervenka, DB Dionte Ruffin and WE Jester Weah. CINCINNATI BENGALS — Waived TE Pro Wells, WRs Reece Horn and Riley Lees. CLEVELAND BROWNS — Placed TE Stephen Carlson and WR Ryan Switzer on IR. Waived G Cordel Iwuagwu and LB Montrel Meander. Waived CB Kiondre Thomas with an injury designation. DENVER BRONCOS — Activated LB Baron Browning from the physically unable to perform (PUP) list. DETROIT LIONS — Placed C Evan Boehm on IR. Waived TE Charlie Taumpoepeau with a non-footbally injury designation. Waived RB Michael Warren. GREEN BAY PACKERS — Activated OLB Za’Darius Smith and S Will Redmond from the non-football injury list. Released G/T Jon Dietzen and P Ryan Winslow. HOUSTON TEXANS — Activated CB Bradley Roby from the reserve/COVID_19 list. Waived WR Isaiah Coulter. Waived RB Dontrell Hilliard with an injury designation. JACKSONVILLE JAGUARS — Placed S Josh Evans on the retired list. LAS VEGAS RAIDERS — Released QB Case Cookus, K Dominik Eberle, LS Liam McCullough, RB Bo Scarbrough, WR Caleb Scott, DB De’Vante Bausby and DT Ethan Westbrooks. Activated K Daniel Carlson from the COVID-19 list. LOS ANGELES CHARGERS — Released P Lachlan Edwards, K Alex Kessman and WR Michael Bandy. Signed LS Matt Overton. LOS ANGELES RAMS — Waived K Austin MacGinnis, LB Derrick Moncrief, T Ryan Pope, OLB Max Roberts and DL George Silvanic. Waived DB Dayan Lake from IR with a settlement. MIAMI DOLPHINS — Signed WR Khalil McClain. Waived TE Carson Meier. MINNESOTA VIKINGS — Waived WR Blake Proehl and K Riley Patterson with injury designations. NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS — Released OL Jerald Hawkins. NEW ORLEANS SAINTS — Released K Brett Maher, RB Stevie Scott, CB Prince Amukamara and DE Noah Spence. Placed DB KeiVarae Russell on the COVID-19 list. Placed OT Kyle Murphy on IR. Waived RB Stevie Scott. NEW YORK GIANTS — Acquired DB Keion Crossen from Houston in exchange for a 2023 sixth-round draft pick. Signed QB Brian Lewerke. Waived QB Clayton Thorson with an injury designation. Placed LB T.J. Brunson, G Kyle Murphy and S Joshua Kalu on IR. NEW YORK JETS — Placed K Chris Naggar on waivers. Activated DL Quinnen Williams off the physcially unable to perform (PUP) list. SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS — Released CB Ken WebsterLBs James Burgess Jr., Donald Payne and DL Eddie Vanderdoes. Signed LB Mychal Kendricks. SEATTLE SEAHAWKS — Waived LB Nate Evans, OT, Lukayus McNeil, CB Jordan Miller, DT Walter Palmore, WR Anthony Ratliff-Williams and RB Cameron Scarlett. Signed DE Alex Tchangam. TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS — Placed OL Sadarius Hutcherson on IR. TENNESSEE TITANS — Signed DBs Bradley McDougald and Clayton Geathers. Waived P James Smith, DB Reggie Floyd and TE Deon Yelder. Waived DB Maurice Smith with an injury designation. Placed DB Kevin Peterson on IR. HOCKEY National Hockey League NASHVILLE PREDATORS — Signed G Juuse Saros to a four-year contract. PHILADELPHIA FLYERS — Extended the contract affiliation with Reading Royals (ECHL) through the 2021-22 with an option to renew through 2022-23. LACROSSE National Lacrosse League SAN DIEGO SEALS — Signed F Dane Dobbie. COLLEGE NYU — Named David Thompson head coach men’s and women’s track and field and assistant coach men’s and women’s cross country. ST. AUGUSTINE’S — Named Football associate head coach/wide receivers, Stephen Tate assistant head coach/defensive coordinator/pro liason, Anthony Barbour offensive coordinator/running backs, Daniel Engman video coordinator/inside linebackers, Eric Reid offensive line/liason to football alumni, THIEL — Named Mike Winslow football running backs coach. TUSCULUM — Named Matt Frost head men’s and women’s tennis coach.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.