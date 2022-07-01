MILLMONT — Mifflinburg manager Jacob Golomboski had a feeling that Danville would be gunning for his team when the two squads met in Thursday’s American Legion baseball game.
Turned out he was right.
Post 40 tallied three runs in the first inning before pulling away for a 7-2 victory over Post 410 at Field of Dreams.
“Tonight, was Danville’s night, and they are a really good team,” said Mifflinburg manager Jacob Golomboski, whose team beat Danville 7-5 in the first meeting this season last Friday. “They should be proud of the way they played — they had it together tonight.”
Danville (10-2) put three runs on the board in the first by playing some small ball.
First, Jacob Cambria walked before scoring on an error. Matt Masala followed with a single to center and then scored on a passed ball. Finally, Daniel Knight singled and later came home on a double steal.
Post 40 increased its lead in the top of the third with an RBI single from Lane Berkey.
“We started off slow defensively and never really recovered,” said Golomboski. “We scratched for a couple of runs, but Danville answered.”
A two-run single from Lucas Whittaker got Mifflinburg (8-5) on the board in the bottom of the third, but Danville responded with three more runs in the fourth.
Cambria and Matt Masala hit back-to-back RBI doubles for a 6-2 lead before Gatlin Hovenstine followed with another RBI double to complete the scoring for Danville.
“We had several hits, but weren’t able to get it all together,” said Golomboski. “We had a rough outing with our starting pitching (Cyruss Scholvin), but Whittaker threw well in (3.1 innings) of relief.”
Despite the loss to end the regular season, Mifflinburg is still in line at securing a playoff berth. The playoffs are slated to start next week.
“This game aside, I’m proud of the guys’ effort so far this year,” said Golomboski.
Danville 7, Mifflinburg 2
at Mifflinburg
Danville 301 300 0 — 7-8-2
Mifflinburg 002 000 0 — 2-6-2
D Knight, G Benjamin (7) and Benjamin, C Miller. Cyruss Scholvin, Lucas Whittaker (4) and Whittaker, Luke Rokavec (4).
WP: Knight. LP: Scholvin.
Top Danville hitters: Trevor McDonald, run scored; Jacob Cambria, 1-for-4, double, walk, 2 runs, RBI; Matt Masala, 1-for-4, double, 2 runs, RBI; Daniel Knight, 1-for-3, walk, run; Gatlin Hovenstine, 1-for-2, double, 2 walks, RBI, run; Gabriel Benjamin, 1-for-2, 2 walks; Lane Berkey, 1-for-4, RBI; Karson Burns, 1-for-2; Conner Geise, 1-for-2, double, walk.
Top Mifflinburg hitters: Liam Church, 2-for-4, double, run scored; Nathan Chambers, walk, run; Whittaker, 1-for-3, 2 RBI; Lane Hook, 1-for-3, double; Lucas Kurtz, 1-for-3; Maison Irvin, 1-for-3.
