PITTSFORD, N.Y. – The Susquehanna University men’s outdoor track & field team posted a 12th-place finish in the 32-team field at the two-day 2021 All-Atlantic Region Track & Field Conference Outdoor Championships. Susquehanna recorded eight finishes ranked in the Top 10 in the Mideast region while first-year Joey Masser, a graduate of Shamokin Area High School, set the school record in the decathlon.
Masser broke the school record in the decathlon as he tallied 6,008 points for third place. He won four of the 10 events (100m, 110m hurdles, high jump, and long jump) while finishing second in the shot put. Masser surpassed the previous record of 5,788 set by Scott Haldeman at the 2005 Middle Atlantic Conference Championships. His performance in the decathlon ranks third in the Mideast region.
Masser’s time of 15.18 in the 110m hurdles ranks fourth in the region and sixth all-time at Susquehanna.
Sophomore Chance Singleton collected a fourth-place finish in the 100m with a time of 10.98. Singleton finished fifth in the preliminaries in 11.04.
Junior Jack Warehime also picked up a fourth-place finish, taking fourth in the 1,500m with a personal record of 3:55.39. Warehime’s time ranks third all-time at Susquehanna and seventh in the region.
Sophomore Isaiah Blatt notched a sixth-place finish in the pole vault with a mark of 4.53m while junior Keefer Goodspeed, a Warrior Run High School grad, placed seventh with a height of 4.38m.
The foursome of sophomore Ian Dyson, first-year Andrew Rooney, a graduate of Mount Carmel High School, Warehime, and Singleton took seventh in the 4x400m relay with a time of 3:25.27. Their time ranks 10th in the region.
Masser added an eighth-place finish in the long jump with a mark of 6.97m, which ranks fourth all-time at Susquehanna and seventh regionally, while junior Curtis Anthony tallied an eighth-place finish in the javelin with a distance of 45.82m.
First-year Tyler Hauk notched a 13th-place finish in the discus with a throw of 40.07m while Rooney added a 14th-place finish in the 800m, crossing the finish line in 2:11.89.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.