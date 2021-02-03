National Hockey League
GP W L OT Pts GF GA Philadelphia 10 7 2 1 15 35 31 Washington 10 6 1 3 15 38 34 Boston 9 6 1 2 14 30 20 Pittsburgh 10 5 4 1 11 30 37 New Jersey 9 4 3 2 10 23 26 Buffalo 10 4 4 2 10 30 32 N.Y. Islanders 9 3 4 2 8 19 24 N.Y. Rangers 9 3 4 2 8 25 26
GP W L OT Pts GF GA Carolina 7 6 1 0 12 22 13 Florida 6 5 0 1 11 22 16 Dallas 7 5 1 1 11 29 17 Tampa Bay 7 5 1 1 11 24 16 Columbus 11 4 4 3 11 27 34 Chicago 11 3 4 4 10 29 35 Nashville 9 4 5 0 8 22 29 Detroit 10 2 6 2 6 20 35
GP W L OT Pts GF GA St. Louis 10 7 2 1 15 36 32 Colorado 11 7 3 1 15 38 24 Minnesota 11 6 5 0 12 30 30 Vegas 7 5 1 1 11 23 17 Anaheim 11 4 5 2 10 19 28 Los Angeles 9 3 4 2 8 26 29 Arizona 9 3 5 1 7 23 26 San Jose 8 3 5 0 6 22 31
GP W L OT Pts GF GA Montreal 10 7 1 2 16 44 27 Toronto 10 7 2 1 15 33 29 Winnipeg 10 6 3 1 13 35 31 Edmonton 12 6 6 0 12 42 43 Vancouver 13 6 7 0 12 45 48 Calgary 9 4 4 1 9 26 23 Ottawa 10 1 8 1 3 24 48 NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. The top four teams in each division will qualify for playoffs under this season’s temporary realignment.
Dallas 6, Columbus 3 Montreal 5, Vancouver 3 Winnipeg 3, Calgary 2 St. Louis 4, Arizona 3 Carolina 4, Chicago 3, SO Colorado 2, Minnesota 1 Anaheim 3, Los Angeles 1 Edmonton 4, Ottawa 2 Buffalo at N.Y. Islanders, ppd New Jersey at Pittsburgh, ppd
Detroit at Tampa Bay, 5:30 p.m. Boston at Philadelphia, 8 p.m. Vegas at San Jose, ppd
Buffalo at N.Y. Islanders, ppd Dallas at Columbus, 7 p.m. Nashville at Florida, 7 p.m. New Jersey at Pittsburgh, ppd Ottawa at Montreal, 7 p.m. Vancouver at Toronto, 7 p.m. Washington at N.Y. Rangers, 7 p.m. Arizona at St. Louis, 8 p.m. Calgary at Winnipeg, 8 p.m. Carolina at Chicago, 8 p.m. Minnesota at Colorado, 9 p.m.
Boston at Philadelphia, 7 p.m. Detroit at Tampa Bay, 7 p.m. Nashville at Florida, 7 p.m. Los Angeles at Vegas, 10 p.m. San Jose at Anaheim, 10 p.m.
National Basketball Association
W L Pct GB Philadelphia 15 6 .714 — Brooklyn 14 9 .609 2 Boston 11 8 .579 3 Toronto 9 12 .429 6 New York 9 13 .409 6½
W L Pct GB Atlanta 10 10 .500 — Charlotte 10 11 .476 ½ Orlando 8 14 .364 3 Miami 7 13 .350 3 Washington 4 13 .235 4½
W L Pct GB Milwaukee 12 8 .600 — Indiana 12 9 .571 ½ Cleveland 10 11 .476 2½ Chicago 8 11 .421 3½ Detroit 5 16 .238 7½
W L Pct GB Memphis 9 7 .563 — Houston 10 9 .526 ½ San Antonio 11 10 .524 ½ Dallas 8 13 .381 3½ New Orleans 7 12 .368 3½
W L Pct GB Utah 16 5 .762 — Denver 12 8 .600 3½ Portland 11 9 .550 4½ Oklahoma City 8 11 .421 7 Minnesota 5 15 .250 10½
W L Pct GB L.A. Clippers 16 6 .727 — L.A. Lakers 16 6 .727 — Phoenix 11 8 .579 3½ Golden State 11 10 .524 4½ Sacramento 9 11 .450 6
Toronto 123, Orlando 108 Brooklyn 124, L.A. Clippers 120 Portland 132, Washington 121 Indiana 134, Memphis 116 Utah 117, Detroit 105 Boston 111, Golden State 107
Indiana at Milwaukee, 7 p.m. Philadelphia at Charlotte, 7 p.m. Dallas at Atlanta, 7:30 p.m. Houston at Oklahoma City, 8 p.m. L.A. Clippers at Cleveland, 8 p.m. New York at Chicago, 8 p.m. Washington at Miami, 8 p.m. Minnesota at San Antonio, 8:30 p.m. Phoenix at New Orleans, 9:30 p.m. Boston at Sacramento, 10 p.m.
Golden State at Dallas, 7:30 p.m. Utah at Atlanta, 7:30 p.m. Portland at Philadelphia, 8 p.m. Houston at Memphis, 9 p.m. Denver at L.A. Lakers, 10 p.m.
Chicago at Orlando, 7 p.m. New Orleans at Indiana, 7 p.m. Milwaukee at Cleveland, 7:30 p.m. Toronto at Brooklyn, 7:30 p.m. Minnesota at Oklahoma City, 8 p.m. Utah at Charlotte, 8 p.m. Washington at Miami, 8 p.m. Detroit at Phoenix, 9 p.m. Boston at L.A. Clippers, 10 p.m.
Men’s college basketball
EAST Duquesne 69, Dayton 64 Maryland 61, Purdue 60 Morgan St. 95, Coppin St. 82 UMBC 75, NJIT 71 SOUTH Clemson 63, North Carolina 50 E. Kentucky 86, Jacksonville St. 82, OT Emmanuel 89, Erskine 55 Georgia 91, Auburn 86 Lee 62, Auburn-Montgomery 56 Lees-Mcrae 116, King (Tenn.) 98 Mississippi 52, Tennessee 50 NC Central 64, SC State 63 Shorter 82, Montevallo 81 Troy 90, Spring Hill 73 MIDWEST Buffalo 78, Ball St. 58 Cent. Oklahoma 87, Lincoln (Mo.) 76 E. Illinois 70, SIU-Edwardsville 61 Hillsdale 83, Cedarville 79, 2OT Illinois 75, Indiana 71, OT Iowa 84, Michigan St. 78 Kansas 74, Kansas St. 51 Kent St. 77, Miami (Ohio) 68 Marquette 70, Butler 67 NW Missouri St. 84, Missouri Southern 74 Notre Dame 79, Wake Forest 58 Ohio 83, Cent. Michigan 69 S.D. Mines 80, CSU-Pueblo 74 Toledo 91, Akron 76 Walsh 95, Ohio Valley 69 West Virginia 76, Iowa St. 72 William Jewell 88, Drury 78 Wisconsin 72, Penn St. 56 SOUTHWEST Arkansas 61, Mississippi St. 45 Baylor 83, Texas 69 FAR WEST Colorado Mesa 63, Westminster (Utah) 60 Nevada 72, UNLV 62 Southern Cal 72, Stanford 66
Women’s college basketball
SOUTH Georgia Tech 76, Syracuse 63 Morgan St. 72, Coppin St. 43 MIDWEST Dayton 59, Saint Louis 52, OT SOUTHWEST Oklahoma St. 82, Kansas 55 Texas State 51, UALR 44 FAR WEST Gonzaga 63, BYU 56 Grand Canyon 71, Tarleton St. 54
College hockey
EAST Boston College 6, Northeastern 2 MIDWEST Michigan Tech 6, Ferris St. 4
Transactions
BASEBALL Major League Baseball American League BOSTON RED SOX — Signed IF/OF Kike Hernandez to a two-year contract. LOS ANGELES ANGELS — Acquired RHP Alex Cobb and cash considerations fro Baltimore in exchange for INF Jahmai Jones. OAKLAND ATHLETICS — Agreed to terms with RHP Deolis Guerra and C Carlos Perez on minor league contracts. TEXAS RANGERS — Signed RHP Spencer Patton to a minor league contract. National League PHILADELPHIA PHILLIES — Agreed to terms with RHPs Bryan Mitchell, David Paulino and Hector Rondon on minor league contracts. PITTSBURGH PIRATES — Agreed to terms with RHPs Jandel Gustave and Chase DeJong on minor league contracts. SAN DIEGO PADRES — Named Erik Greupner chief executive officer and A.J. Preller president of baseball operations and general manager. Minor League Baseball Frontier League EVANSVILLE OTTERS — Signed INF Riley Krane. NEW YORK BOULDERS — Signed RHP Tanner Keist. OTTAWA TITANS — Signed RHP Carter Hayes. SUSSEX COUNTY MINERS — Signed OF Chuck Brown and LHP Micheal Mediavilla. TRI-VALLEY VALLEYCATS — Acquired RHP Erik Manoah from Kansas City Monarchs (American Association) for a player to be named later. TROIS-RIVIERES AIGLES — Signed C/1B Morgan Lofstrom and 3B James Smibert. Released C John Tuttle. BASKETBALL Women’s National Basketball Association NEW YORK LIBERTY — Signed G/F Betnijah Laney. WASHINGTON MYSTICS — Announced F/C La Toya Sanders to return for the 2021 season. FOOTBALL National Football League CHICAGO BEARS — Named Mike Adams assistant defensive backs coach. DENVER BRONCOS — Waived WR Fred Brown, DE Joel Heath, S Alijah Holder, TE Jordan Leggett and T Darrin Paulo. LOS ANGELES RAMS — Signed LS Steven Wirtel to reserve/futures contract. PITTSBURGH STEELERS — Signed OT Aviante Collins to a reserve/futures contract. Canadian Football League CALGARY STAMPEDERS — Signed LS Aaron Crawford, DB Branden Dozier and DL Chris Odom. HAMILTON TIGER-CATS — Signed WR Kahlil Lewis and QBs Jacob Knipp and Austin Simmons. SASKATCHEWAN ROUGHRIDERS — Signed OT Antonio Garcia. TORONTO ARGONAUTS — Re-signed DL Drake Nevis and signed WR Terrell Sinkfield, DB Jamal Peters and DL Khyri Thornton. HOCKEY National Hockey League ANAHEIM DUCKS — Promoted C Isac Lundestrom to the active roster from the taxi squad. Designated C Andrew Agozzino for assignment to the taxi squad. ARIZONA COYOTES — Promoted LW Dryden Hunt to the active roster from the taxi squad. Placed RW Christian Fischer on injured reserve. BUFFALO SABRES — Designated C Arttu Ruotsalainen and RW Karson Kuhlman for assignment to the taxi squad. CALGARY FLAMES — Designated RW Buddy Robinson and D Connor Mackey for assignment to the taxi squad. Promoted C Derek Ryan and D Connor Mackay to the active roster from the taxi squad. CAROLINA HURRICANES — Promoted G Alex Nedeljkovic and C Morgan Geekie to the active roster from the taxi squad. COLORADO AVALANCHE — Promoted RW Keifer Sherwood, G Hunter Miska, D Jacob MacDonald and C Sheldon Dries to the active roster from the taxi squad. Designated C Shane Bowers and G Adam Werner for assignment to the taxi squad. COLUMBUS BLUE JACKETS — Designated G Matiss Kivlenieks for assignment to the taxi squad. Reassigned G Cam Johnson to Cleveland (AHL). DALLAS STARS — Promoted Fs Tanner Kero and Joel L’Esperance to the active roster from the taxi squad. Designated RW Ry Dellandrea for assignment to the taxi squad. EDMONTON OILERS — Designated G Stuart Skinner for assignment to the taxi squad. Promoted D Evan Bouchard to the active roster from the taxi squad. LOS ANGELES KINGS — Promoted RW Arthur Kaliyev, Ds Austin Strand and Mark Alt and C Lias Andersson to the active roster from the taxi squad. Designated LW Bokondji Imama and D Sean Durzi for assignment to the taxi squad. MONTREAL CANADIENS — Designated D Alexander Romanov for assignment to the taxi squad. NASVILLE PREDATORS — Designated RWs Eeli Tolvanen and Mathieu Olivier for assignment to the taxi squad. PITTSBURGH PENGUINS — Designated D Kevin Czuczuman and LW Drew O’Connor for assignment to the taxi squad. Reassigned D William Reilly to Wilkes-Barre/Scranton (AHL). TAMPA BAY LIGHTNING — Designated D Luke Schenn for assignment to the taxi squad. East Coast Hockey League FLORIDA EVERGLADES — Suspended RW Kyle Neuber for five games and fined an undisclosed amount. Released Fs Alec Marsh and J.C. Campagna. INDY FUEL — Returned F Matt Marcinew from loan to Tucson (AHL). Suspended F Derian Plouffe. KANSAS CITY MAVERICKS — Released G Sean Bonar. Returned D Zach Osburn from loan to Tucson (AHL). ORLANDO SOLAR BEARS — Activated Fs Dylan Sadowy and Tyler Bird from commissioner’s exempt list. Activated D Luke McInnis from reserve. Placed Fs Tyler Bird and Aaron Luchuk on reserve. WHEELING NAILERS — Returned F Ryan Scarfo from loan to Tuscon (AHL). Loaned Ds Dominic Cormier and Matt Miller to Wilkes-Barre/Scranton (AHL). WICHITA THUNDER — Activated F John Albert from reserve. Placed F Spencer Dorowicz on reserve. SOCCER Major League Soccer ATLANTA UNITED — Waived F Adam Jahn. COLORADO RAPIDS — Signed G William Yarbrough to a three-year contract with a club option for an additional year. LA GALAXY — Named Dan Calichman, Nick Theslof and Jason Bent assistant coaches. Named Kevin Hartman goalkeeper coach. MINNESOTA UNITED FC — Signed new contracts for MF Jacori Hayes, Ds Brent Kallman, Callum Montgomery and G Adrian Zendejas. SEATTLE SOUNDERS — Signed G Spencer Richey. Loaned G Trey Muse to San Diego Loyalty SC (USL championship). VANCOUVER WHITECAPS — Agreed with W David Milinkovic to a mutual contract termination. COLLEGE DOANE UNIVERSITY — Named Tony Odorisio head mens soccer coach.
