WILLIAMSPORT — Highlighted by Cameron Milheim's championship at 138 pounds, it was a banner year for area wrestlers at the PIAA Class 2A Northeast Regional wrestling tournament at Williamsport Area High School on Saturday. In addition to Milheim, the Warrior Run freshman standout, eight other area wrestlers finished in the top four and will advance to the state tournament which begins on Thursday morning at the Giant Center in Hershey.
Milheim's brother, Kaden, will join his brother in Hershey after finishing second at 126. Mifflinburg will take the largest contingent to Hershey with Brady Struble (4th at 113), Troy Bingaman (3rd at 160), and Emmanuel Ulrich (runner-up at 285). Lewisburg advanced Jace Gessner (4th at 106) and Kaiden Wagner (runner-up at 145). Meadowbrook Christian School will take two wrestlers to the state tournament for the first time with Cade Wirnsberger (runner-up at 138) and Gunner Treibley (4th at 285). Milton's Cale Bastian (215) and Nathan Rauch (285) both lost in the blood round of consolations and came up one win short of reaching the state tournament.
Benton broke Southern Columbia's four-year stranglehold on the regional team title and won its first championship, 101-88, over District 2 power Lackawanna Trail.
Milheim and Wirnsberger faced off in the finals for the third straight weekend and, like the first two meetings, one takedown was the difference. This time Milheim was the one who converted. He grabbed Wirnsberger's leg at the edge of the mat with 11 seconds left in the second period and brought him to the mat for the critical two points and then fought off the MCS junior in the third period for a 4-2 win. Milheim had beaten Wirnsberger, 3-1, in their Central Sectional final while Wirnsberger prevailed, 3-1, in their district final last week.
"Cade is a really smart wrestler but I just try to get to my offense as much as I can against him," Milheim said. "Getting a takedown is huge against him."
Milheim reached the final with a dramatic 8-7 win over Wyoming Area's heralded freshman Anthony Evanitsky (ranked No. 5) in the morning semifinals. Milheim's winning takedown came with one second remaining in the bout.
"I pushed the pace the whole match against him and I felt him gas at the end," Milheim said. "I found my offense at the end and got the takedown."
Milheim said that the fact that this state tournament will be a family affair will make it even better.
"Making it as a freshman is awesome and having my brother make it to Hershey for the first time is very cool," he said. "It's going to be a lot of fun. I grew up watching these tournaments and it was my dream to get to the state tournament with him."
Milheim is 38-8 this season.
Kaden Milheim had an equally spectacular path to the 126-pound final, getting a last second takedown of Benton's Dylan Granahan to pull out a 4-3 win. In the finals, Milheim lost to Muncy's Scott Johnson, 5-2. Milheim lost to Johnson in the district finals last week, 6-3.
The Warrior Run junior will carry a 40-6 record into the state tournament.
Lewisburg's Wagner was shut down by No. 1 ranked Conner Harer of Montgomery for the second straight week, losing a a 10-4 decision. Wagner reached the final by mahoring Line Mountain's Mason Leshock, 9-0, in the semifinals.
Wagner is 32-4 this season.
The Green Dragons Gessner, whose fourth place finish at the regional last year but didn't qualify for the Super Regional in Pottsville, earned his first trip to Hershey with another fourth place at 106. He fell to Sullivan County's Colton Wade, the eventual champion, 7-0, in the semifinals but rebounded with an 11-1 major over District 2 champion Lexi Schecterly of Lake Lehman before dropping a 4-0 decision to C.J. Carr of Wyalusing in the consolation finals.
Gessner is 33-7 this season.
Treibley assured the Lions of two state qualifiers by winning three straight in the consolation bracket on Saturday. He beat Athens Josh Nittinger, 4-1, and then pinned Berwick's Bruce Hartman in the second period before getting by Milton's Nathan Rauch, 6-4, in the blood round.
Treibley is 36-9 this season.
Wirnsberger reached his final against Milheim by blanking Southern Columbia's Kole Biscoe, 4-0. He'll carry a 38-3 record into the state tournament.
Mifflinburg's Ulrich, who handed Muncy's Austin Johnson his first career loss in their district final last week, couldn't match that effort in their finals meeting this time. A second period reversal by the sensational freshman was the difference in a 3-2. Ulrich reached his third consecutive regional final by pinning Williamson's Kade Sottolano in the semifinals.
Ulrich is 29-3 this season.
Like Lewisburg's Gessner, Mifflinburg's Bingaman was one win away from a trip to Hershey last season but finally earned his first spot in the Giant Center when he blanked Jersey Shore's Tyler Bauder, 5-0, in the blood round. Bingaman fell to Muncy's Ty Nixon, 5-2 in the semifinals. He beat Towanda's Bryant Green, 7-1, in the consolation finals.
Bingaman is 34-7 this season.
Struble was pinned in the semifinals by Montoursville's Brandon Wentzel but majored Lackawanna Trail's Cole Henry, the District 2 champion, 13-0, in the blood round to punch his ticket. He was edged by Danville's Blake Sassaman, 4-3, in the battle for third.
Struble is 31-8 this season.
