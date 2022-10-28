Football
NFL GlanceAMERICAN CONFERENCEEast W L T Pct PF PA
Buffalo 5 1 0 .833 176 81 N.Y. Jets 5 2 0 .714 159 137 Miami 4 3 0 .571 147 165 New England 3 4 0 .429 155 146
South W L T Pct PF PA
Tennessee 4 2 0 .667 115 128 Indianapolis 3 3 1 .500 113 140 Jacksonville 2 5 0 .286 155 137 Houston 1 4 1 .250 106 137
North W L T Pct PF PA
Baltimore 5 3 0 .625 208 183 Cincinnati 4 3 0 .571 173 132 Cleveland 2 5 0 .286 168 186 Pittsburgh 2 5 0 .286 107 162
West W L T Pct PF PA
Kansas City 5 2 0 .714 223 172 L.A. Chargers 4 3 0 .571 164 189 Las Vegas 2 4 0 .333 163 150 Denver 2 5 0 .286 100 115
NATIONAL CONFERENCEEast W L T Pct PF PA
Philadelphia 6 0 0 1.000 161 105 N.Y. Giants 6 1 0 .857 150 130 Dallas 5 2 0 .714 134 104 Washington 3 4 0 .429 125 156
South W L T Pct PF PA
Atlanta 3 4 0 .429 163 171 Tampa Bay 3 5 0 .375 146 151 Carolina 2 5 0 .286 124 149 New Orleans 2 5 0 .286 175 200
North W L T Pct PF PA
Minnesota 5 1 0 .833 139 118 Chicago 3 4 0 .429 126 132 Green Bay 3 4 0 .429 128 146 Detroit 1 5 0 .167 146 194
West W L T Pct PF PA
Seattle 4 3 0 .571 183 186 L.A. Rams 3 3 0 .500 104 126 Arizona 3 4 0 .429 156 176 San Francisco 3 4 0 .429 145 133 ___
Thursday’s Games
Baltimore 27, Tampa Bay 22
Sunday’s Games
Denver vs Jacksonville at London, GBR, 9:30 a.m. Arizona at Minnesota, 1 p.m. Carolina at Atlanta, 1 p.m. Chicago at Dallas, 1 p.m. Las Vegas at New Orleans, 1 p.m. Miami at Detroit, 1 p.m. New England at N.Y. Jets, 1 p.m. Pittsburgh at Philadelphia, 1 p.m. Tennessee at Houston, 4:05 p.m. N.Y. Giants at Seattle, 4:25 p.m. San Francisco at L.A. Rams, 4:25 p.m. Washington at Indianapolis, 4:25 p.m. Green Bay at Buffalo, 8:20 p.m. Open: Kansas City, L.A. Chargers
Monday’s Games
Cincinnati at Cleveland, 8:15 p.m.
Thursday, Nov. 3
Philadelphia at Houston, 8:15 p.m.
Sunday, Nov. 6
Buffalo at N.Y. Jets, 1 p.m. Carolina at Cincinnati, 1 p.m. Green Bay at Detroit, 1 p.m. Indianapolis at New England, 1 p.m. L.A. Chargers at Atlanta, 1 p.m. Las Vegas at Jacksonville, 1 p.m. Miami at Chicago, 1 p.m. Minnesota at Washington, 1 p.m. Seattle at Arizona, 4:05 p.m. L.A. Rams at Tampa Bay, 4:25 p.m. Tennessee at Kansas City, 8:20 p.m. Open: Cleveland, Denver, Pittsburgh, Dallas, N.Y. Giants, San Francisco
Monday, Nov. 7
Baltimore at New Orleans, 8:15 p.m.
BasketballNBA GlanceEASTERN CONFERENCEAtlantic Division W L Pct GB
Boston 3 1 .750 — New York 3 1 .750 — Toronto 3 2 .600 ½ Brooklyn 1 4 .200 2½ Philadelphia 1 4 .200 2½
Southeast Division W L Pct GB
Atlanta 3 1 .750 — Washington 3 1 .750 — Charlotte 2 2 .500 1 Miami 2 4 .333 2 Orlando 0 5 .000 3½
Central Division W L Pct GB
Milwaukee 3 0 1.000 — Cleveland 3 1 .750 ½ Chicago 3 2 .600 1 Indiana 1 4 .200 3 Detroit 1 4 .200 3
WESTERN CONFERENCESouthwest Division W L Pct GB
New Orleans 3 1 .750 ½ Memphis 4 1 .800 — San Antonio 3 2 .600 1 Dallas 2 2 .500 1½ Houston 1 4 .200 3
Northwest Division W L Pct GB
Portland 4 1 .800 — Utah 4 1 .800 — Minnesota 3 2 .600 1 Denver 3 2 .600 1 Oklahoma City 2 3 .400 2
Pacific Division W L Pct GB
Phoenix 3 1 .750 — Golden State 3 2 .600 ½ L.A. Clippers 2 3 .400 1½ Sacramento 0 4 .000 3 L.A. Lakers 0 4 .000 3 ___
Wednesday’s Games
Atlanta 118, Detroit 113 Cleveland 103, Orlando 92 Toronto 119, Philadelphia 109 Milwaukee 110, Brooklyn 99 Minnesota 134, San Antonio 122 New York 134, Charlotte 131, OT Chicago 124, Indiana 109 Utah 109, Houston 101 Miami 119, Portland 98 Denver 110, L.A. Lakers 99
Thursday’s Games
Oklahoma City 118, L.A. Clippers 110 Dallas 129, Brooklyn 125, OT Golden State 123, Miami 110 Memphis 125, Sacramento 110
Friday’s Games
Atlanta at Detroit, 7 p.m. Charlotte at Orlando, 7 p.m. Cleveland at Boston, 7:30 p.m. Indiana at Washington, 7:30 p.m. Philadelphia at Toronto, 7:30 p.m. L.A. Lakers at Minnesota, 8 p.m. New York at Milwaukee, 8 p.m. Chicago at San Antonio, 8:30 p.m. Utah at Denver, 9 p.m. Houston at Portland, 10 p.m. New Orleans at Phoenix, 10 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
Miami at Sacramento, 6 p.m. Golden State at Charlotte, 7 p.m. Indiana at Brooklyn, 7:30 p.m. Atlanta at Milwaukee, 8 p.m. Philadelphia at Chicago, 8 p.m. Memphis at Utah, 9 p.m. Oklahoma City at Dallas, 9 p.m.
Sunday’s Games
New Orleans at L.A. Clippers, 3 p.m. Golden State at Detroit, 6 p.m. New York at Cleveland, 6 p.m. Washington at Boston, 6 p.m. Minnesota at San Antonio, 7 p.m. Orlando at Dallas, 7:30 p.m. Houston at Phoenix, 9 p.m. Denver at L.A. Lakers, 9:30 p.m.
HockeyNHL GlanceEASTERN CONFERENCEAtlantic Division GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Boston 8 7 1 0 14 35 21 Florida 8 4 3 1 9 24 25 Toronto 8 4 3 1 9 22 22 Buffalo 7 4 3 0 8 25 19 Ottawa 7 4 3 0 8 27 22 Detroit 7 3 2 2 8 23 23 Tampa Bay 8 4 4 0 8 24 25 Montreal 8 4 4 0 8 20 23
Metropolitan Division GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Philadelphia 7 5 2 0 10 21 17 Carolina 6 4 1 1 9 20 14 Pittsburgh 7 4 2 1 9 30 21 New Jersey 7 4 3 0 8 23 22 Washington 8 4 4 0 8 25 26 N.Y. Rangers 8 3 3 2 8 22 26 N.Y. Islanders 7 3 4 0 6 22 18 Columbus 8 3 5 0 6 25 33
WESTERN CONFERENCE Central Division GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Dallas 8 5 2 1 11 25 15 Colorado 7 4 2 1 9 25 21 Chicago 7 4 3 0 8 25 23 Winnipeg 7 4 3 0 8 22 21 Minnesota 7 3 3 1 7 26 30 Nashville 8 3 4 1 7 22 26 St. Louis 6 3 3 0 6 14 18 Arizona 6 2 4 0 4 19 29
Pacific Division GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Vegas 8 6 2 0 12 26 16 Calgary 6 5 1 0 10 22 17 Edmonton 8 5 3 0 10 31 26 Seattle 9 3 4 2 8 30 33 Los Angeles 9 4 5 0 8 32 39 San Jose 10 3 7 0 6 21 30 Vancouver 8 1 5 2 4 23 34 Anaheim 7 1 5 1 3 16 32 NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.
Wednesday’s Games
N.Y. Islanders 3, N.Y. Rangers 0 Edmonton 3, St. Louis 1 Tampa Bay 4, Anaheim 2
Thursday’s Games
Montreal 3, Buffalo 2 Boston 5, Detroit 1 Minnesota 4, Ottawa 2 Philadelphia 4, Florida 3 Nashville 6, St. Louis 2 Dallas 2, Washington 0 Edmonton 6, Chicago 5 Vancouver 5, Seattle 4 San Jose 4, Toronto 3, OT Winnipeg 6, Los Angeles 4
Friday’s Games
Anaheim at Vegas, 6 p.m. Boston at Columbus, 7 p.m. Colorado at New Jersey, 7 p.m. N.Y. Islanders at Carolina, 7 p.m. Pittsburgh at Vancouver, 10 p.m. Winnipeg at Arizona, 10:30 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
N.Y. Rangers at Dallas, 2 p.m. Ottawa at Florida, 4 p.m. Tampa Bay at San Jose, 4:30 p.m. Carolina at Philadelphia, 7 p.m. Chicago at Buffalo, 7 p.m. Minnesota at Detroit, 7 p.m. Montreal at St. Louis, 7 p.m. Toronto at Los Angeles, 7 p.m. Colorado at N.Y. Islanders, 7:30 p.m. Washington at Nashville, 8 p.m. Edmonton at Calgary, 10 p.m. Pittsburgh at Seattle, 10 p.m.
Sunday’s Games
