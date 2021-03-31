MIFFLINBURG — Lewisburg got hard-fought wins from Zach Higgins at No. 2 singles and from the No. 1 doubles team of Chen Chen Gu and Devin DeCosmo to take a 3-2 victory over Mifflinburg in the Heartland Athletic Conference Division I matchup Tuesday.
First, Higgins defeated Ethan Dreese 7-6 (10-8) and 7-5; and then Gu and DeCosmo beat Kellen Beck and Adam Snayberger, 6-4, 6-4.
The other win for Lewisburg (2-1) came from Evan Cecchini at No. 1 singles. He beat Gabe Greb 6-0, 6-1.
Not to be outdone, Mifflinburg (1-3) got impressive wins from Aaron Hackenburg, who beat Henry Schumacher, 6-4, 5-7, 10-6 (super tiebreak).
Also for the Wildcats, the No. 2 doubles team of Braden Dietrich and Daytona Walter took a 4-6, 6-4, 10-8 (super tiebreak) win over Julian Alabackoff and Matt Rawson.
Both teams are scheduled to be back in action at 4 p.m. Thursday. Lewisburg will play at Milton while Mifflinburg hosts Jersey Shore.
Lewisburg 3, Mifflinburg 2at MifflinburgSingles
1. Evan Cecchini (L) def. Gabe Greb, 6-0, 6-1. 2. Zach Higgins (L) def. Ethan Dreese, 7-6 (10-8), 7-5. 3. Aaron Hackenburg (M) def. Henry Schumacher, 6-4, 5-7, 10-6 (super tiebreaker).
Doubles
1. Chen Chen Gu-Devin DeCosmo (L) def. Kellen Beck-Adam Snayberger, 6-4, 6-4. 2. Braden Dietrich-Daytona Walter (M) def. Julian Alabackoff-Matt Rawson, 7-5, 4-6, 10-8 (super tiebreaker).
Softball
Loyalsock 10
Warrior Run 0 (5 inn.)
LOYALSOCK TOWNSHIP — The Lancers’ Marissa Helmrich no-hit the Defenders in the HAC-II matchup.
Summer McNulty had three hits for the Lancers.
The Defenders next play at Bloomsburg at 4:30 p.m. Thursday.
Loyalsock 10, Warrior Run 0 (5 innings)at Loyalsock
Warrior Run 000 00 — 0-0-6 Loyalsock 210 52 — 10-8-0 WP: Marissa Helmrich. LP: Kaelyn Watson. Loyalsock: Summer McNulty, 3 hits.
Shikellamy 10
Milton 0 (5 inn.)
SUNBURY — The Braves scored four runs in the second inning to cruise the shutout victory over the Black Panthers in HAC-I action.
Milton (0-1 overall and HAC-I), which was no-hit in the game, is scheduled to play at Central Mountain at 4:30 p.m. Thursday.
Other scores: Bloomsburg 14, Southern Columbia 3 Midd-West 7, Shamokin 3
Baseball
Hughesville 22
Warrior Run 3 (5 inn.)
TURBOTVILLE — The Spartans scored six runs in both the second and fifth innings to beat the Defenders in the HAC-II contest.
Warrior Run (0-1 overall and HAC-II) scored three runs in the third inning, but the Defenders were held to a single hit in the contest — a single by Ryan Foura — as Hughesville (2-0, 1-0) pounded out 24 hits to score its 22 runs.
Warrior Run next plays at Milton at 4:30 p.m. April 7.
Hughesville 22, Warrior Run 3 (5 innings)at Warrior Run
Hughesville 364 36— 22-24-3 Warrior Run 003 00—3-1-4 Eli Olshefskie, Devin Swank (3) and Brenden Knight. Michael Buck, Mason Sheesley (2), Logan Shrawder (3) and Aiden Lewis. W—Olshefskie, (1-0). L—Buck, (0-1). Hughesville: Coen Riegner 2-for-3, 2 RBI, 5 runs scored; Clayton Poust 3-for-4, HR, triple, 5 RBI, 4 runs; Swank 2-for-3, 2 HR, 4 RBI, 2 runs; Carter Cowburn 4-for-4, HR, double, 4 RBI, 4 runs; Knight 3-for-5, 2 RBI, run; Dylon Pequignot 2-for-4, RBI; Dylan Farnsworth 2-for-3, double, 2 RBI, run; Jackson Bower 4-for-4, 4 runs, RBI; Gage Thomas double. Warrior Run: Ryan Foura 1-for-2.
Bloomsburg 13
Milton 6
BLOOMSBURG — The Panthers scored five runs in the fourth inning to break a tied game and take the HAC-II victory over the Black Panthers.
Ethan Rowe batted 3-for-4, doubled three times and scored twice, plus Carter Lilley hit a double and a triple and scored twice as part of a 2-for-4 day.
Milton (0-1) will next host Hughesville at 4:30 p.m. April 5.
Bloomsburg 13, Milton 6at Bloomsburg
Milton 240 000 0 — 6-9-6 Bloomsburg 312 520 x — 13-11-2 Ethan Rowe, Colton Rearick, Gehrig Baker, Luke Goodwin, Wyatt Parker and Dylan Reiff. Bik Kane and L. Bowers. WP: Kane. LP: Rowe. Milton: Rowe, 3-for-4, 3 doubles, 2 runs scored; Carter Lilley, 2-for-4, double, triple, 2 runs; Chase Hoffman, single, run; Dylan Reiff, 2-for-3, walk. Bloomsburg: D. Guzevich, single, run scored; A. Mottern, single, 2 runs; M. Petock, 3-for-5, run; Frey, 3-for-4, 2 runs; Beagle, double; Rasmusen, single, 2 runs.
Other scores:
Southern Columbia 9, Shikellamy 4
Track and field
Mifflinburg at Williamsport
WILLIAMSPORT — The HAC-I meet between the Wildcats and the host Millionaires was postponed. The make-up date is TBA.
