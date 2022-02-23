COAL TOWNSHIP — Meadowbrook Christian’s boys basketball team had an upset in the making, but Lourdes Regional had other plans.

The No. 4-seeded Red Raiders came back from a double-digit halftime deficit to edge the No. 5 Lions, 61-55, in a District 4 Class A first-round matchup Tuesday.

With a game-high 24 points from Ashton Canelo and 14 from Michael Smith, Meadowbrook (17-10) led 37-24 at the half.

But Lourdes, which was led by three players in double figures including a team-high 19 from Tyler Novak, outscored the Lions 25-6 in the final period to take the victory.

Lourdes next faces the winner of today’s first-round matchup between No. 1 Saint John Neumann and No. 8 Millville at a site and time to be determined.

District 4 Class A first roundNo. 4 Lourdes Regional 61, No. 5 Meadowbrook Chr. 55at Lourdes Regional

Meadowbrook 21 16 12 6 — 55 Lourdes Reg. 8 16 12 25 — 61

Meadowbrook Christian (17-10) 55

Jacob Bair 4 0-0 8, Ashton Canelo 9 5-7 24, Michael Smith 4 5-6 14, Noah Smith 0 1-2 1, Jacob Reed 3 0-2 8. Totals: 20 11-17 55.

3-point goals:

Reed 2, Canelo, M. Smith.

Lourdes Regional 61

Casen Sandri 3 0-0 6, Shaun Potter 4 1-2 11, Tyler Novak 6 3-7 19, Owen Sandri 2 1-2 5, Max Reiprish 5 2-2 12, Mike Keer 1 1-2 3, Austin Lamonica 2 0-0 5. Totals: 25 8-15 61.

3-point goals:

Novak 4, Potter 2.

Other scores:

Class A Northumberland Chr. 66, Bucktail 45 NP-Liberty 47, Sullivan County 25 Class 3A Mount Carmel 53, South Williamsport 51 Class 5A Central Mountain 68, Shikellamy 53 Girls Class A Northumberland Chr. 61, Montgomery 11 Class 2A Southern Columbia 54, Canton 28 NE Bradford 47, Muncy 44 Mount Carmel 47, E. Juniata 26 S. Williamsport 42, Millville 36 Class 5A Williamsport 48, Delaware Valley 14

