COAL TOWNSHIP — Meadowbrook Christian’s boys basketball team had an upset in the making, but Lourdes Regional had other plans.
The No. 4-seeded Red Raiders came back from a double-digit halftime deficit to edge the No. 5 Lions, 61-55, in a District 4 Class A first-round matchup Tuesday.
With a game-high 24 points from Ashton Canelo and 14 from Michael Smith, Meadowbrook (17-10) led 37-24 at the half.
But Lourdes, which was led by three players in double figures including a team-high 19 from Tyler Novak, outscored the Lions 25-6 in the final period to take the victory.
Lourdes next faces the winner of today’s first-round matchup between No. 1 Saint John Neumann and No. 8 Millville at a site and time to be determined.
District 4 Class A first roundNo. 4 Lourdes Regional 61, No. 5 Meadowbrook Chr. 55at Lourdes Regional
Meadowbrook 21 16 12 6 — 55 Lourdes Reg. 8 16 12 25 — 61
Meadowbrook Christian (17-10) 55
Jacob Bair 4 0-0 8, Ashton Canelo 9 5-7 24, Michael Smith 4 5-6 14, Noah Smith 0 1-2 1, Jacob Reed 3 0-2 8. Totals: 20 11-17 55.
3-point goals:
Reed 2, Canelo, M. Smith.
Lourdes Regional 61
Casen Sandri 3 0-0 6, Shaun Potter 4 1-2 11, Tyler Novak 6 3-7 19, Owen Sandri 2 1-2 5, Max Reiprish 5 2-2 12, Mike Keer 1 1-2 3, Austin Lamonica 2 0-0 5. Totals: 25 8-15 61.
3-point goals:
Novak 4, Potter 2.
Other scores:
