LEWISBURG — The PIAA Swimming and Diving Championships begin today at Bucknell University’s Kinney Natatorium, and several Lewisburg swimmers will be in action during the four-day event.
The Class 2A competition is contested today and Thursday, with the Class 3A events held Friday and Saturday.
Today, however, will be a busy day for Lewisburg’s contingent.
Junior Kimmy Shannon will be competing in the 200 freestyle and 200 medley relays as well as the 200 IM, an event she won as a freshman, in the preliminaries this morning.
Shannon swims in Heat 3 of the 200 IM at 8:52 a.m. Her time of 2:08.19 places her eighth in the field. The finals of the event are at 3:57 p.m.
The Green Dragons’ 200 medley and 200 freestyle relay teams will also take to the pool this morning at 8:10 and 9:35 a.m., respectively.
Lewisburg’s 200 medley team of Shannon, Jilliane Donner, Emma Hopkinson and Emma Gerlinski swim in Heat 2, while the 200 free relay team of the same four swimmers compete in Heat 1.
And on Thursday at 7:58 a.m., Shannon will begin her quest for her third consecutive PIAA gold medal in the 500 free. Shannon’s District 4 winning time of 4:57.88 is first in the field. She will swim her preliminary race at 7:58 a.m., with the finals following at 5:25.
On the boys side, those competing for Lewisburg today are junior Mason Ordonez, senior Mitchell Malusis and the Dragons’ 200 medley relay team.
The medley relay, consisting of Ordonez, Malusis, Miles Fassero and Aidan Gross, swim in Heat 4 of the prelims at 10:43 a.m.
Ordonez then swims in Heat 3 of the 200 free at 11:12 a.m. before Malusis competes in Heat 1 of the 100 butterfly at 11:55.
The final event for Ordonez is the 100 free, which he will compete in on Thursday’s Heat 4 at 10:20 a.m. The finals are at 7:55.
