LEWISBURG — The Bucknell men’s basketball team lost to the University of Pennsylvania, 73-68, in its home opener on Sunday afternoon at Sojka Pavilion.
Bison senior Andrew Funk scored a career-high 32 points, including sinking seven 3-pointers, but it was not enough to overcome the Quakers.The Orange and Blue are now 0-2 on the season, while Penn improved to 1-2.
The Bison shot 38.7 percent (24-62) for the game and 35.5 percent (11-31) from beyond the arc. The Quakers hit just above that mark at 41 percent (25-61) from the field and 45.5 percent (10-22) from 3-point range. Bucknell was also 9-of-11 from the the foul line, with eight of those makes occurring during the first 20 minutes of action.
It was a close contest throughout, as neither team led by more than seven points. The Quakers led 34-32 at the half, but Funk hit three triples in the first 4 minutes, 14 seconds of the second half to give the Bison their biggest lead of the game, 43-37.
The score went back-and forth, and a driving lay-up by Bison junior Xander Rice tied the score at 60 with 3:46 left on the clock. Penn’s Jordan Dingle drew a foul on the next possession and made a pair at the foul line, then followed that with a driving lay-up after a Bison turnover to make the score 64-60 in favor of the visitors.
Bucknell would get as close as three, courtesy of an Alex Timmerman three-pointer with nine seconds remaining, but Penn was solid at the line, going 13-for-15 over the course of the contest and hung on for the win.
Amazingly, 30 of Funk’s 32 points came on three-point plays. In the first half, he scored 15 on three made threes and added six more points at the line after twice being fouled on three point attempts. In addition to his three threes to open the second stanza, Funk then scored on a driving lay-up in which he was also fouled and converted the traditional three-point play. After one more make from beyond the arc, the streak of three-point plays ended at 10, as his last bucket of the night was a pull-up jumper from just outside the paint. For the night, Funk was 9-for-17 from the field, 7-for-13 from three, and made all seven of his free throw attempts, while playing 35:59 of the 40-minute contest.
In total, the game saw 12 lead changes, and the Bison were in front 58-56 with just over four minutes remaining. Bucknell’s largest lead of the game was at 43-37 after opening the second half on an 11-3 scoring run. The Quakers outscored the Bison 15-8 over the next seven minutes to regain the lead, and the Bison trailed the rest of the way following a pair of Dingle free throws with 3:30 to play.
First-year Elvin Edmonds IV scored 10 points, while Timmerman scored seven to go with four rebounds. Rice had six points, four assists and four rebounds, while sophomore Andre Screen had four points and a game-high nine rebounds.
Dingle led the Quakers with 24 points, while Jelani Williams scored 17 points and had a team-high 8 rebounds.
Bucknell is back at Sojka Pavilion on Wednesday, Nov. 17 to host Rider. Wednesday’s matchup tips off at 7 p.m. and will be broadcast on ESPN+.
