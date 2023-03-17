LEWISBURG — It came down to the last turn as Lewisburg’s Kimberly Shannon looked to close out Thursday’s PIAA Class AA Swimming Championship with a win in the 500 freestyle.
She was pressed throughout the entire race, but found her final gear on the last turn, using her extra push to post a 4:55.48 to win the event.
“I’m not going to lie, that last one I had I went a little deep, and I got a little scared,” Shannon said. “I knew I had to power through it. It’s pretty much like last year. It’s a dogfight. I had to power through my walls.”
That power sent a cheer from her teammates on the deck as they supported her throughout the nearly 5 minutes competition.
“It’s so nice to have so many kids come here and represent District 4,” said Lewisburg’s Mason Ordonez, who competed in the 100 free to open the boys meet.
Ordonez finished 12th overall with a final time of 47.79.
Elsewhere from District 4 competitors in the meet:
Danville’s Brenna Ross won her heat in the 100 free one day after claiming the top spot in the 50 free. Comparatively, the 100 breast is much slower than the 50, but Ross was able to make the adjustment to finish with a 1:04.89 in the preliminary race.
She turned things around quickly to help the group of Alivia Shen, Victoria Bartholomew, and Hannah Bartholomew in the 400 free relay to close out the morning session for local representatives. The group finished with a time of 3:43.57.
“The relays are the height of every meet, even more so than my individual swims,” Ross said. “Personally, I value being a good teammate more than I do swimming fast and winning. Being able to be successful with such a fun group of girls is really exciting.”
That group had plenty of fun as they posted a 3:40.94 in the final swim of Ross’ high school career. She was greeted by her friends as they celebrated the time.
“It’s my last PIAA meet and I wanted to leave it all out in the pool,” Ross said. “I was so tired from my breaststroke, but I still had the best time in that relay. I really can’t complain.”
For Ross, the meet was special as it was the culmination of all the hard work she has put into the sport.
“I never really thought I would be a state champion or even on the podium,” Ross said. “It’s unreal. Having relays that do so well, it’s even more exciting. Being part of such a good team means so much to me.”
One day removed from reaching the podium at Bucknell’s Kinney Natatorium, Bloomsburg’s Annabell Reck was back in the pool competing in the 100 free during the second day of the State Meet.
Reck swam in the second heat of the race, competing from the third lane and posting a 53.05. Reck knocked a little time off her seed of 53.32. The time was good for Reck, but it slotted her into the B final, missing the A final by 2/10th of a second. She summed up her attitude entering her final race.
“Vengeance,” Reck said. “I wanted to be in the A final. It happens. I wasn’t too upset, but it’s about proving it to myself.”
Proving herself meant dropping more time on her already personal best final. She finished with a 52.59, dropping below 53 seconds to close her high school career out.
“I wanted a 52,” Reck said. “The whole season has been pretty great. Once we started tapering, I started to drop time. It’s been pretty great.”
Reck will head to YMCA Nationals where she will compete in six events for that program.
Shannon entered Thursday’s preliminary swim of the 500 free as the top seed. Breaking away from the field after the first few laps, Shannon appeared to find her groove as the race went on throughout the morning session. She posted a 5:02.66 to enter the championship race as the top seeded swimmer.
