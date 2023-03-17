LEWISBURG — It came down to the last turn as Lewisburg’s Kimberly Shannon looked to close out Thursday’s PIAA Class AA Swimming Championship with a win in the 500 freestyle.

She was pressed throughout the entire race, but found her final gear on the last turn, using her extra push to post a 4:55.48 to win the event.

