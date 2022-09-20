MIFFLINBURG — Sarah Fritz scored twice and Taylor Beachy also scored to lead Mifflinburg’s girls soccer team to a 3-0 Heartland-II victory over Loyalsock on Monday.
A header by Taylor Frederick almost resulted in a goal, but it led to Beachy’s goal for Mifflinburg (5-4).
“We had a lot of shots on goal tonight; it was a great possession game,” said Mifflinburg coach Paige Dando. “We’re looking forward to our next two games this week. We have back-to-back games on Wednesday and Thursday.”
Mifflinburg, which led in shots 10-3 over Loyalsock (2-6) and got two saves from Laura Darrup, next plays at Midd-West at 7 p.m. Wednesday, and then the Wildcats host Lewisburg at 4:30 p.m. Thursday.
Hughesville 2,
Milton 1
MILTON — The Spartans’ Aly Taggart scored in the 59th minute to break a tie and send the Black Panthers to the Heartland-II loss.
Mackenzie Lopez scored off a Sammy Roarty assist in the 27th minute to tie the game at 1 for Milton (4-2) against Hughesville (7-2).
Milton next plays at Southern Columbia at 7 p.m. Wednesday.
Hughesville 2, Milton 1
at Milton
First half
Hugh-Sophia Clark, unassisted, 9:27.
Milt-Mackenzie Lopez, assist Sammy Roarty, 26:22.
Second half
Hugh-Aly Taggart, assist Kylie Temple, 58:16.
Shots: Hughesville, 15-12; Corners: Hughesville, 7-4; Saves: Hughesville (Bailey Gavitt), 5; Milton (Morgan Reiner), 6.
Bloomsburg 4,
Warrior Run 0
TURBOTVILLE — The Panthers got a pair of goals from Brynna Zentner to down the Defenders in the Heartland-II matchup.
Chloe Burden made seven saves for Warrior Run (4-5 overall), which next plays at Mount Carmel at 7 p.m. Wednesday
Meadowbrook Chr. 6,
Columbia County Chr. 2
BLOOMSBURG – Audrey Millett scored all but one of the Lions’ goals to lead the team to the Allegheny Christian Athletic Association win.
Millett scored in the first along with Madalyn Fasnacht, but then she scored her final four goals in the second half for Meadowbrook Christian (7-1, 3-0 ACAA).
Kailey Devlin added three assists and Fasnacht had two for the Lions.
Meadowbrook hosts Juniata Christian School at 3:30 p.m. today.
Meadowbrook Chr. 6, Columbia County Chr. 2
At Columbia County
First half
MC-Audrey Millett, assist Kailey Devlin.
CC-Elizabeth Yocum, unassisted, 21:31.
Second half
MC-Millett, assist Devlin, 30:09.
MC-Millett, assist Fasnacht, 26:47.
MC-Millett, unassisted, 22:26.
CC-Morgan Perry, unassisted, 17:25.
MC-Millett, assist Fasnacht, 2:52.
Shots: MC, 24-7; Corner kicks: MC, 7-1; Saves: MC (Emma George), 5; CCC (Kearsten Derr), 18.
Boys soccer
Meadowbrook Chr. 3,
Columbia County Chr. 1
BLOOMSBURG — Jaden Garcia scored a goal in each half as the Lions took the ACAA victory.
Meadowbrook led 2-0 at the half behind goals from Garcia and Jacob Reed, the latter assisted by Luke Osman with 58 seconds left on the clock.
Michael Eager made three saves to get the win for the Lions, who next host Juniata County Christian at 5:15 p.m. today.
Meadowbrook Chr. 3, Columbia County Chr. 1
at Columbia County Christian
First half
MC-Jaden Garcia, unassisted, 29:16.
MC-Jacob Reed, assist Luke Osman, :58.
Second half
CC-Chandler Davis, penalty kick), 34:31.
MC-Garcia, unassisted, 1:44.
Shots: MC, 5-4; Corners: MC, 8-3; Saves: MC (Michael Eager), 3; CC (Luke Cughan), 2.
Co-Ed Golf
Lewisburg 179,
Shikellamy 208
LEWISBURG – An even-par 34 carded by Nick Mahoney powered the Green Dragons to the Heartland-I victory at Bucknell Golf Club.
Along with Mahoney, Mason Lytle shot a 47 and Tori Vonderheid had a 48 for Lewisburg.
Lewisburg 179, Shikellamy 208
At Bucknell Golf Club, par 34
Lewisburg: Nick Mahoney, 34; Mason Lytle, 47; Tori Vonderheid, 48; Zach Engle, 50. Other golfers: Gracie Murphy, 51; Jacob Gose, 51; Lexi Schmadel, 52.
Shikellamy: Cam Lenner, 44; Luke Fatool, 49; Mason Farrell, 57; Christian Kisner, 58. Other golfers: Keegan Bailey, 59; Eben Kisner, 60.
Girls tennis
Central Columbia 5,
Lewisburg 0
LEWISBURG — The Green Dragons won plenty of games versus the Blue Jays, but Central still took the Heartland-II contest.
Lewisburg (3-6) suffered a tough loss at No. 1 singles where Elsa Fellon fell to Riley Noss, 7-6 (7-3), 6-2.
The Green Dragons host Loyalsock at 4 p.m. today.
Central Columbia 5, Lewisburg 0
at Lewisburg
Singles
1. Riley Noss (CC) def. Elsa Fellon, 7-6 (7-3), 6-2.
2. Brady McNamara (CC) def. Serena DeCosmo, 6-1, 6-2.
3. Claudia Brindisi (CC) def. Katelyn Beers, 6-0, 6-1.
Doubles
1. Abigail Twiddy-Vy Nguyen (CC) def. Erin Lowthert-Vivian Vance, 6-3, 6-2.
2. Natalie Twiddy-Mackenzie Hampton (CC) def. Christina Zheng-Diana Zheng, 6-4, 6-2.
Postponements
The following scholastic events scheduled for Monday were postponed by rain. Make-up dates are listed following the event.
Girls soccer
Lewisburg at Central Mountain, postponed to TBA
Field hockey
Milton at Muncy, postponed to TBA
Girls tennis
Danville at Milton, postponed to 4 p.m. today
