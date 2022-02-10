MIFFLINBURG – After five straight losses, two of them coming by just two points and another one in overtime, Mifflinburg’s boys basketball team desperately needed to get back into the win column.
Wednesday’s Senior Night contest against Selinsgrove provided the Wildcats the perfect opportunity to get their first victory in two weeks.
With help from a fantastic second half by Ethan Bomgardner, Mifflinburg led from start to finish to come away with a 59-46 Heartland-I victory over the Seals inside the Cats’ Den.
Bomgardner led the way with a game-high 20 points, 16 of which came in the second half, and Tyler Reigel chipped in 17.
“It’s a real breath of fresh air (to get the win). We can (now) take a deep breath,” said Mifflinburg coach Andre’ Roupp. “The kids have been plugging away and we’ve had five, very physical, tough, close games in a row where we came up short.
“These guys didn’t give up once (during the losing streak,” added Roupp. “I saw great focus tonight, I saw great team unity, and I saw just great overall teamwork and drive from this team, and I’m really proud of them for picking up the win.”
Bomgardner and Reigel were of course two big keys to the victory for Mifflinburg (11-7, 6-5 HAC-I), along with the play of the team’s five seniors – Cannon Griffith (six rebounds and six assists), Jarret Foster, Eli Troutman, Lane Yoder (eight rebounds) and Ben Horning.
Two buckets by Foster, including a 3-pointer, fueled a 9-2 run late in the first quarter to give the Wildcats a 13-11 lead.
Selinsgrove (3-16, 0-12) temporarily tied the game at 13-all to start the second quarter, but a layup by Yoder followed and it was the shot that helped get Mifflinburg going.
“All five of my seniors have played a lot of basketball together, and it’s just great to see on senior night – them really coming together,” said Roupp.
Yoder’s shot preceded an 11-5 run for Mifflinburg that featured seven points from Reigel, who first hit a fadeaway jumper before he knocked down a 3-pointer from the left elbow and then a step-back jumper to result in a 26-18 lead.
Bomgardner then had the hot hand for the Wildcats in the third quarter. Beginning with a pair of short jumpers, Bomgardner tallied 10 points in the period to go along with five from Reigel that stretched the hosts’ lead to 48-35.
“My teammates did a great job finding me, but we have four or five guys who can do what I did every night,” said Bomgardner. “And tonight, I was just the guy that was open, and my teammates found me.
“I can’t complain,” Bomgardner added.
Bomgardner’s final three buckets on the night came early in the fourth quarter before Reigel nailed another trey and Griffith had a bucket to push Mifflinburg’s lead to 20 points (59-39).
“Bomgardner finds himself open, and he can run the floor and he has a knack to score around the rim, and he can score with that jump shot, too,” said Roupp. “He’s a quiet scorer at times, but when he does (score) it’s a big push for us.”
Selinsgrove may have ended the game well to make the score a little more respectable, but it was a pretty complete game for Mifflinburg from the opening tip to the final buzzer.
“Our issue in close-game losses have been turnovers late in the game,” said Roupp. “We want to take care of the basketball. We know we’re a physical, defensive team, but we’ve got to rebound and then come down (to the other end) and take care of the basketball, and we did that.
“We didn’t look like we were taking our foot off the gas. We continued to push through our offensive sets and score, and that’s what it’s going to take (for us to be successful),” Roupp added.
Mifflinburg, which has four games remaining in the regular season, next plays at 1:30 p.m. Saturday against Shikellamy.
“I think this (win) is a good push for us. We have four left here to get a good push into districts to see what we can do,” said Roupp. “These kids could’ve hung their heads and cashed in the season after loss 1, 2, 3, 4 or 5, and these kids kept coming every day to practice with great attitudes, and all the credit goes to them.
“They’re the ones who want to come out and play, and win and have fun playing the game together,” Roupp added.
Said Bomgardner,” Tonight was a great morale boost for the team. After those close losses, and then being able to blow this game out finally, it was great and it felt good.”
