LEWISBURG — Chase Wenrich (160) and Derek Shedleski (172) both posted three pins to lead Lewisburg to the sweep of their Quad on Saturday against Bloomsburg, Greater Nanticoke and Loyalsock.

The Green Dragons (11-4) defeated the Panthers, 72-6; and Greater Nanticoke 77-0 and the Lancers 54-22.

