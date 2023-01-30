LEWISBURG — Chase Wenrich (160) and Derek Shedleski (172) both posted three pins to lead Lewisburg to the sweep of their Quad on Saturday against Bloomsburg, Greater Nanticoke and Loyalsock.
The Green Dragons (11-4) defeated the Panthers, 72-6; and Greater Nanticoke 77-0 and the Lancers 54-22.
Wenrich needed just 1 minute and 16 seconds to get his three pins on the day for Lewisburg.
Also going undefeated on the day for Lewisburg were Landon Michaels (113), Landen Wagner (126), Quinton Bartlett (132) and Derek Gessner (138). Michaels, Bartlett and Gessner each added a pair of pins in the quad meet.
Match 1
Lewisburg 72, Bloomsburg 6
145: Daniel Leao (L) won by forfeit.
152: Ahmaad Robinson (L) won by forfeit.
160: Chase Wenrich (L) pinned Kayden James, :36.
172: Derek Shedleski (L) pinned Hunter Collett, :53.
189: Trent Wenrich (L) won by forfeit.
215: Evan Frederick (L) won by forfeit.
285: John Berger (B) pinned Lennon Barner, :52.
106: Nolan Altoft (L) won by forfeit.
113: Landon Michaels (L) pinned Michael Ridall, :28.
120: Jace Gessner (L) won by forfeit.
126: Landen Wagner (L) pinned Logan Hrinda, :19.
132: Quinton Bartlett (L) pinned Cayetano Smith, 5:19.
138: Derek Gessner (L) pinned Blaise Frailey, 1:38.
Lewisburg 77, Greater Nanticoke 0
152: Robinson (L) won by forfeit.
160: Wenrich (L) pinned Brayden Emel, :16.
172: Shedleski (L) pinned Sam Petrini, 2:15.
189: Wenrich (L) won by forfeit.
215: Frederick (L) pinned Michelle Pastuizaca, :19.
285: Barner (L) won by foreit.
106: Altoft (L) won by forfeit.
113: Michaels (L) won by forfeit.
120: Gessner (L) won by forfeit.
126: Wagner (L) tech. fall Adam Shotwell, 17-1, 4:00.
132: Bartlett (L) pinned Conner Kudrako-Kashatus, :38.
138: Gessner (L) pinned Aiden Stewart, 1:25.
145: Leao (L) won by forfeit.
Lewisburg 54, Loyalsock 22
138: Gessner (Lew) won by forfeit.
145: Kayden Keefer (Loy) pinned Leao, 2:51.
152: Braden Vincenzes (Loy) tech. fall Robinson, 15-0.
160: Wenrich (Lew) pinned Seth Janovitz, :24.
172: Shedleski (Lew) pinned Ian Haines, :28.
189: Kaden Rodarmel (Loy) tech. fall Wenrich, 17-2, 4:44.
215: Frederick (Lew) won by forfeit.
285: Carter Secora (Loy) pinned Barner, :39.
106: Altoft (Lew) won by forfeit.
113: Michaels (Lew) pinned Connor Phillips, 1:21.
120: Gessner (Lew) won by forfeit.
126: Wagner (Lew) won by forfeit.
132: Bartlett (Lew) won by forfeit.
Milton 69, Shamokin 5COAL TOWNSHIP — The Black Panthers lost just one bout, and picked up four pins and a technical fall to roll to the nonleague win over the Indians on Saturday.
Getting the pins for Milton were Tyler Geiswite (133), Alex Parker (152), Brady Wolfe (160) and Cale Bastian (189), with Chase Lytle getting a 19-4 tech. fall at 139.
Milton 69, Shamokin 5
at Shamokin
121: Tyler Stokes (M) won by forfeit.
127: Connor McCaffery (M) won by forfeit.
133: Tyler Geiswite (M) pinned Jayce Gink, 1:59.
139: Chase Lytle (M) tech. fall Ayden Mikulak, 19-4, 3:09.
145: Chase Pensyl (S) tech. fall Quinn Keister, 16-1, 3:46.
152: Alex Parker (M) pinned Rhyan Henz, 4:33.
160: Brady Wolfe (M) pinned Kaidin Parker, :57.
172: Aiden Keiser (M) won by forfeit.
189: Cale Bastian (M) pinned Ryder Zulkowski, 1:10.
215: Trey Locke (M) maj. dec Camden Smith, 12-2.
285: Paul Rohland (M) won by forfeit.
107: Ty Locke (M) won by forfeit.
114: Noah Heimbach (M) won by forfeit.
Girls basketballShikellamy 41, Lewisburg 32LEWISBURG — The Green Dragons were outscored by nine points in the fourth quarter to fall in the nonleague contest on Saturday.
Sydney Bolinsky led Lewisburg (10-6) with 13 points, five rebonds and two steals; and Teagan Osunde added seven points for the Green Dragons.
Lewisburg next plays at Selinsgrove at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday.
Shikellamy 41, Lewisburg 32
Saturday at Lewisburg
Shikellamy 12 8 8 13 — 41
Lewisburg 9 6 13 4 — 32
Shikellamy (8-9) 41
Lily Fatool 4 5-7 15; Cassi Ronk 4 0-0 8; Blaire Balestrini 3 0-0 8; Paige Fausey 3 2-2 8; Allison Minnier 1 0-0 2; Olivia Solomon 0 0-0 0. Totals: 15 7-9 41.
3-point goals: Fatool 2, Balestrini 2.
Lewisburg (10-6) 32
Sydney Bolinsky 6 1-1 13; Maddie Still 2 0-1 4; Sophie Kilbride 1 0-0 2; Teagan Osunde 3 1-3 7; Keeley Baker 3 0-2 6; Maddy Moyers 0 0-0 0. Totals: 15 2-7 32.
3-point goals: None.
Mifflinburg 47, Midd-West 9MIFFLINBURG — A double-double of 20 points and 11 steals by Ella Shuck powered the Wildcats to the Heartland-II win over the Mustangs.
Shuck also had four assists in the game, plus Meg Shively added nine points for Mifflinburg (8-9, 4-4 HAC-II), which rolled to a 31-0 start in the first half.
The Wildcats next play Wednesday at 7:30 p.m. at Montoursville.
Mifflinburg 47, Midd-West 9
Saturday at Mifflinburg
Midd-West 0 0 4 5 — 9
Mifflinburg 19 12 9 7 — 47
Midd-West (2-16) 9
Chloe Sauer 2 1-1 5; Isabelle Walter 1 1-2 3; Emma Wagner 0 1-2 1; McKennin Voss 0 0-0 0; Cali Sauer 0 0-0 0; Emily Kline 0 0-0 0. Totals: 3 3-5 9.
3-point goals: None.
Mifflinburg (8-9) 47
Ella Shuck 8 3-6 20; Elizabeth Sheesley 3 0-0 7; Emily McCahan 2 0-0 4; Marissa Allen 0 1-2 1; Meg Shively 3 0-2 9; Jayda Tilghman 3 0-0 6; Natalie Osborne 0 0-0 0; Sophie Stahl 0 0-0 0; Avery Edison 0 0-0 0; Marlee Morrison 0 0-0 0. Totals: 19 4-10 47.
3-point goals: Shively 3, Sheesley, Shuck.
Mount Carmel 53, Warrior Run 30MOUNT CAREMEL — The Red Tornadoes jumped out to a 15-point lead in the first quarter to roll to the Heartland-III win.
Alexis Hudson tallied 11 points and Sienna Dunkleberger added seven to lead Warrior Run (4-13 overall), which next hosts Southern Columbia at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday.
Mount Carmel 53, Warrior Run 30
Saturday at Mount Carmel
Warrior Run 2 14 7 7 — 30
Mt. Carmel 17 17 7 12 — 53
Warrior Run (4-13) 30
Maura Woland 1 0-0 3; Alexis Hudson 5 0-0 11; Lilly Wertz 2 0-0 4; Chloe Burden 1 0-0 3; Sienna Dunkleberger 3 1-2 7; Abby Evans 1 0-2 2; Kelsey Hoffman 0 0-0 0; Peyton Meehan 0 0-0 0; Mallory Stover 0 0-0 0; Callie Ulmer 0 0-0 0; Jayla Heanle 0 0-0 0. Totals: 13 1-4 30.
3-point goals: Burden, Hudson, Woland.
Mount Carmel (15-2) 53
Ava Chapman 4 0-0 9; Jenna Pizzoli 2 2-2 7; Karli Berkoski 1 0-0 2; Abby Kolkis 1 1-2 3; Katie Witkoski 2 0-0 6; Alyssa Reisinger 8 7-10 23; Lilly Mowery 1 0-0 3. Totals: 10 10-14 53.
3-point goals: K. Witkoski 2, Chapman, Pizzoli.
Shamokin 41, Milton 14COAL TOWNSHIP — Three players in double figures helped the Indians stay undefeated in league play with a Heartland-II blowout win over the Black Panthers. Des Michaels led Shamokin (14-4, 7-0 HAC-II) with 14 points, while Brianna Gordner had five points for Milton (1-14, 0-7).
Shamokin 41, Milton 14
Saturday at Shamokin
Milton 5 3 0 6 — 14
Shamokin 13 7 7 14 — 41
Milton (1-14) 14
Kyleigh Snyder 1 0-0 2; Brianna Gordner 2 1-5 5; Camryn Hoover 0 1-3 1; Abbey Kitchen 2 0-1 4; Kiley Long 0 0-0 0; Maddie Zeiber 0 0-0 0. Totals: 6 2-9 14.
3-point goals: None.
Shamokin (14-4) 41
Carly Nye 4 0-0 10; Des Michaels 4 6-10 14; Anastasia Wetzel 1 0-0 3; Ally Waugh 2 0-0 4; Delilah Nazih 4 2-2 10; Mariah Vetovich 0 0-0 0; Madi Lippay 0 0-0 0; Payten Puttman 0 0-0 0. Totals: 15 8-12 41.
3-point goals: Nye 2, Wetzel.
Boys basketballMifflinburg 55, Central Columbia 51ALMEDIA — A team-high 20 points from Jackson “Cheeky” Griffith highlighted the Wildcats’ Heartland-II win over the Blue Jays on Friday.
Ethan Bomgardner added 14 points for Mifflinburg (11-7 overall), which outscored Central 14-7 in the final quarter to hold on for a much-needed victory.
