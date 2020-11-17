Girls basketball
Milton 23, Mifflinburg 14
Scorers: Milton – Souder, 10; Long, 4; Zettlemoyer, 3; Schrock, 2; Stork, 2; Anspach, 2. Mifflinburg — Doebler, 6; Morrison, 4; Showalter, 2; Darrup, 2.
National Football League
W L T Pct PF PA Buffalo 7 3 0 .700 272 265 Miami 6 3 0 .667 251 182 New England 4 5 0 .444 189 211 N.Y. Jets 0 9 0 .000 121 268
W L T Pct PF PA Indianapolis 6 3 0 .667 242 177 Tennessee 6 3 0 .667 249 235 Houston 2 7 0 .222 200 252 Jacksonville 1 8 0 .111 199 271
W L T Pct PF PA Pittsburgh 9 0 0 1.000 271 171 Baltimore 6 3 0 .667 244 165 Cleveland 6 3 0 .667 216 244 Cincinnati 2 6 1 .278 204 250
W L T Pct PF PA Kansas City 8 1 0 .889 286 183 Las Vegas 6 3 0 .667 255 241 Denver 3 6 0 .333 186 254 L.A. Chargers 2 7 0 .222 226 245
W L T Pct PF PA Philadelphia 3 5 1 .389 203 232 N.Y. Giants 3 7 0 .300 195 236 Dallas 2 7 0 .222 204 290 Washington 2 7 0 .222 180 218
W L T Pct PF PA New Orleans 7 2 0 .778 271 213 Tampa Bay 7 3 0 .700 296 226 Atlanta 3 6 0 .333 243 251 Carolina 3 7 0 .300 233 272
W L T Pct PF PA Green Bay 7 2 0 .778 277 224 Chicago 5 5 0 .500 191 209 Detroit 4 5 0 .444 227 267 Minnesota 4 5 0 .444 236 247
W L T Pct PF PA Arizona 6 3 0 .667 266 210 L.A. Rams 6 3 0 .667 216 168 Seattle 6 3 0 .667 290 266 San Francisco 4 6 0 .400 238 234
Minnesota 19, Chicago 13
Arizona at Seattle, 8:20 p.m.
Atlanta at New Orleans, 1 p.m. Cincinnati at Washington, 1 p.m. Detroit at Carolina, 1 p.m. New England at Houston, 1 p.m. Philadelphia at Cleveland, 1 p.m. Pittsburgh at Jacksonville, 1 p.m. Tennessee at Baltimore, 1 p.m. Miami at Denver, 4:05 p.m. N.Y. Jets at L.A. Chargers, 4:05 p.m. Dallas at Minnesota, 4:25 p.m. Green Bay at Indianapolis, 4:25 p.m. Kansas City at Las Vegas, 8:20 p.m. Open: Buffalo, Chicago, N.Y. Giants, San Francisco
L.A. Rams at Tampa Bay, 8:15 p.m.
Major League Soccer
Eastern Conference Friday, Nov. 20 (9)Montreal at (8)New England, 6:30 p.m (10)Inter Miami at (7)Nashville, 9 p.m. First Round Eastern Conference Saturday, Nov. 21 Orlando City vs. New York City FC, noon Columbus vs. New York, 3 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 24 Toronto vs. higher-seeded play-in winner, 6 p.m. Philadelphia vs. lower-seeded play-in winner, 8 p.m. Western Conference Saturday, Nov. 22 Sporting Kansas City vs. San Jose, 4 p.m. Minnesota United vs. Colorado, 7:30 p.m. Portland vs. Dallas, 10 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 24 Seattle vs. Los Angeles FC, 10:30 p.m. Conference Semifinals Eastern Conference Sunday, Nov. 29 Game 1: Teams TBD, 3 p.m. Game 2: Teams TBD, 8 p.m. Western Conference Tuesday, Dec. 1 Teams TBD, 9 or 10 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 2 Teams TBD, 9 or 10 p.m. Conference Championships Sunday, Dec. 6 Game 1: Teams TBD, 3 p.m. Game 2: Teams TBD, 6:30 p.m. MLS Cup Saturday, Dec. 12 Teams TBD, 8 p.m. Transactions BASEBALL Major League Baseball American League BALTIMORE ORIOLES — Acquired RHP Miguel Padilla from Houston to complete the July 29 trade with RHP Hector Velazquez. National League ATLANTA BRAVES — Signed LHP Drew Smyly to a one-year contract. BASKETBALL National Basketball Association PHOENIX SUNS — Acquired G Chris Paul and F Abdel Nader from Oklahoma City in exchange for F Kelly Oubre Jr., Gs Ricky Rubio, Ty Jerome, Jalen Lecque and a 2022 first-round pick. SAN ANTONIO SPURS — Announced G DeMar DeRozan has exercised his player option for the 2020-2021 season. TORONTO RAPTORS — Announced F Stanley Johnson has exercised his player option for the 2020-2021 season. FOOTBALL National Football League ARIZONA CARDINALS — Signed LB Stephone Anthony and Terrance Smith to the practice squad. CHICAGO BEARS — Promoted RB Lamar Miller, OL Eric Kush, DT Daniel McCullers and QB Tyler Bray to the active roster. CINCINNATI BENGALS — Activated CB Brian Allen to the practice squad from the reserve/COVID-19 list. CLEVELAND BROWNS — Placed FB Andy Janovich on the reserve/COVID-19 list. HOUSTON TEXANS — Activated DE Nate Orchard from the exempt/commissioner’s permission list. INDIANAPOLIS COLTS — Activated LB Matthew Adams from the reserve/COVID-19 list. JACKSONVILLE JAGUARS — Placed RB Chris Thompson on injured reserve. KANSAS CITY CHIEFS — Signed head coach Andy Reid and general manager Brett Veach to six-year contract extensions. Placed LT Eric Fisher, OT Martinas Rankin and RT Mitchell Schwartz on the reserve/COVID-19 list. LOS ANGELES CHARGERS — Signed RB Derrick Gore and WR John Hurst to the practice squad. MIAMI DOLPHINS — Signed DT Zach Sieler to a contract extension through 2023. Waived RB Jordan Howard. MINNESOTA VIKINGS — Placed G Dru Samia on the reserve/COVID-19 list. Activated TE Brandon Dillon to the active roster. NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS — Re-signed QB Jake Dolegala to the practice squad. Released TE David Wells from the practice squad. PHILADELPHIA EAGLES — Designated TE Zach Ertz to return from injured reserve. Placed DB Craig James on injured reserve. SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS — Placed DL Arik Armstead on the reserve/COVID-19 list. TENNESSEE TITANS — Designated RB Darrynton Evans to return from injured reserve. Placed LB David Long Jr. on the reserve/COVID-19 list. WASHINGTON FOOTBALL TEAM — Placed QB Kyle Allen on injured reserve. Signed DE Jalen Jelks to the practice squad.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.