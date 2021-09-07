UNIVERSITY PARK – Penn State senior kicker/punter Jordan Stout was named the Big Ten Special Teams Player of the Week, announced by the league office Monday. Stout played an important role in No. 19/20 Penn State’s 16-10 win over No. 12/15 Wisconsin.
Stout served as Penn State’s kicker, punter and kickoff specialist.
The senior averaged a career-best 53.9 yards per punt on seven attempts. The 53.9 average ranks second in a game at Penn State behind only Ralph Giacomarro (54.75; 1981 at Syracuse).
Stout hit punts of 55, 54, 52, 53 and 76 yards, bringing his career total to eight punts of 50 or more yards. The 76-yard punt was the longest of Stout’s career and is tied for the third-longest in program history with Chris Clauss (1987 vs. Rutgers).
Stout currently holds the third-best punting average in the country and the top average in the Big Ten, leading by more than four yards.
The Virginia native hit a 24-yard field goal to tie the game with 11:26 left in the fourth quarter.
On kickoffs, Stout landed each of his four kicks for touchbacks.
Penn State makes its return to Beaver Stadium on Sept. 11 vs. Ball State, a 3:30 p.m. start on FS1.
