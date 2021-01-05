LEWISBURG — Bucknell’s Austin Walley was injured during the second period of his fifth-round match as part of the Bison’s round-robin tournament with VMI and LIU on Sunday.
Walley, a first-year, 184-pound wrestler, was transported to the Geisinger Medical Center in Danville and has made significant progress in recovery over the past 24 hours.
According to the Walley Family: “Austin suffered a cervical spine injury but has regained his strength and motor skills while at Geisinger Medical Center. We would like to thank the Geisinger doctors and support team for caring for Austin after the injury and wish to express our gratitude for the outpouring of support from the Bucknell wrestling community.”
