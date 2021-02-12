MOUNT CARMEL — Kimberly Shannon, Alexandra Decker and Delaney Humphrey were all four-event winners as Lewisburg’s girls swim team took a 113-29 Heartland Athletic Conference victory over Mount Carmel on Thursday.
Shannon won the 200 IM (2:19.06), 500 free (5:18.82) and she also swam legs on the 200 free and 400 free relay teams. Decker took the 100 free (58.93), 100 breast (1:15.73) and also the 200 medley and 200 free relays; and Humphrey won the 200 free (2:10.29), 100 back (1:05.72) and the 200 medley and 200 free relay teams.
Jewels Hepner was also a three-event winner as she won the 50 free (26.89) and the 200 medley and 400 free relays.
On the boys side, Mount Carmel took a 54-33 win over Lewisburg.
Mason Ordonez led the Green Dragons by winning the 50 free (24.10) and the 500 free (5:19.12).
BoysMount Carmel 54, Lewisburg 33At Mount Carmel200 medley relay: 1. Mount Carmel (Jacob Zarski, Jackson Gensemer, Mason Fantini, Caleb Gensemer), 2:08.81. 50 free: 1. Mason Ordonez, L, 24.10; 2. Fantini, MC; 3. Kieran Davis, L. Diving: 1. Caleb Leaman, L, 233.30. 100 fly: 1. Mitchell Malusis, L, 57.88. 100 free: 1. Fantini, MC, 53.31; 2. Zarski, MC; 3. Zackary Zerbe, MC. 500 free: 1. Ordonez, L, 5:19.12; 2. J. Gensemer, MC. 100 back: 1. Zarski, MC, 1:08.84; 2. C. Gensemer, MC. 100 breast: 1. Kieran Davis, L, 1:24.94; 2. J. Gensemer, MC. 400 free relay:
1. Mount Carmel (Fantini, C. Gensemer, J. Gensemer, Zarski), 4:13.28.
GirlsLewisburg 113, Mount Carmel 29At Mount Carmel200 medley relay: 1. Lewisburg (Jewels Hepner, Alexandra Decker, Delaney Humphrey, Emma Gerlinski), 2:01.24. 200 free: 1. Humphrey, L, 2:10.29; 2. Molly Gill, L. 200 IM: 1. Kimberly Shannon, L, 2:19.06; 2. Valeria Riley, L. 50 free: 1. Hepner, L, 26.89; 2. Gerlinski, L; 3. Addison Odorizzi, MC. Diving: 1. Autumn Sena, L, 140.00. 100 fly: 1. Gill, L, 1:11.20; 2. Riley, L. 100 free: 1. Decker, L, 58.93; 2. Gerlinski, L; 3. Kaity Miller, MC. 500 free: 1. Shannon, L, 5:18.82; 2. Ryleigh Faust, L; 3. Mackenzie Zerbe, MC. 200 free relay: 1. Lewisburg (Humphrey, Decker, Gerlinski, Shannon), 1:49.38. 100 back: 1. Humphrey, L, 1:05.72; 2. Hepner, L; 3. Odorizzi, MC. 100 breast: 1. Decker, L, 1:15.73; 2. Gia Yancoskie, MC; 3. Carina Pavlov, L. 400 free relay:
1. Lewisburg (Hepner, Gill, Riley, Shannon), 4:10.11.
Bulldogs sweep Black Panthers
JERSEY SHORE — Milton’s Kayli Johnson, Haylee Carl, Maria Painter and Riley Godown won the 200 medley relay.
Painter took the 100 fly and Sara Dewyer, Johnson, Godown and Painter won the 400 free relay.
On the boys side, Hunter Zettlemoyer won the 50 free and Camden Weaver took the 100 breast. Brandon Newcomer, Xavier Godown, Weaver and Zettlemoyer took the 400 free relay.
Girls
Jersey Shore 96, Milton 51
200 medley relay: 1. Milton (Kayli Johnson, Haylee Carl, Maria Painter, Riley Godown), 2:38.92. 200 free: 1. Meaghan Keegan, JS, 2:31.28; 2. Sam Pecchia, JS, 2:50.47; 3. Haylee Carl, M, 2:51.30. 200 IM: 1. Taylor Watkins, JS, 3:32.23; 2. Desiree Rennicks, JS, 3:41.80. 50 free: 1. Sara Pecchia, JS, 33.21; 2. Riley Godown, M, 33.38; 3. Sara Dewyer, M, 35.29. 100 fly: 1. Maria Painter, M, 1:30.42; 2. Desiree Rennicks, JS, 1:56.99. 100 free: 1. Abby Wall, JS, 1:16.98; 2. Lily Dincher, JS, 1:19.47; 3. Maria Painter, M, 1:21.11. 400 free: 1. Hunter Lucas, JS, 6:04.79; 2. Mackenzie Gardner, JS, 6:14.31; 3. Riley Godown, M, 6:44.31. 200 free relay: 1. Jersey Shore (Meaghan Keegan, Taylor Watkins, Rachel Tira, Abby Wall), 2:20.57. 100 back: 1. Meaghan Keegan, JS, 1:21.60; 2. Hunter Lucas, JS, 1:29.04; 3. Abby Wall, JS, 1:30.96. 100 breast: 1. Taylor Watkins, JS, 1:39.32; 2. Lily Dincher, JS, 1:44.22; 3. Haylee Carl, M, 1:46.19. 400 free relay: 1. Milton (Sara Dewyer, Kayli Johnson, Riley Godown, Maria Painter), 5:31.67.
Boys
Jersey Shore 69, Milton 46
200 medley relay: 1. Jersey Shore (Xavier Barlet, Artie Dammer, Caleb Stemler, Jason Grant), 2:28.95. 200 free: 1. Caleb Stemler, JS, 2:28.66; 2. Xavier Godown, M, 2:28.96; 3. Aaron Baker, JS, 2:51.11. 200 IM: 1. Xaver Barlet, JS, 3:04.16. 50 free: 1. Hunter Zettlemoyer, M, 28.91; 2. Andrew Kitchen, JS, 32.50; 3. Jason Grant, JS, 33.31. 100 free: 1. Caleb Stemler, JS, 1:04.29; 2. Hunter Zettlemoyer, M, 1:04.47; 3. Camden Weaver, M, 1:07.13. 400 free: 1. Artie Dammer, JS, 5:10.94; 2. Xavier Godown, M, 5:23.70. 200 free relay: 1. Jersey Shore (Caleb Stemler, Aaron Baker, Andrew Kitchen, Artie Dammer), 2:05.33. 100 back: 1. Xaver Barlet, JS, 1:20.46; 2. Brandon Newcomer, M, 1:25.06. 100 breast: 1. Camden Weaver, M, 1:24.36; 2. Artie Dammer, JS, 1:27.14; 3. Brandon Newcomer, M, 1:38.85. 400 free relay: 1. Milton (Brandon Newcomer, Xavier Godown, Camden Weaver, Hunter Zettlemoyer), 4:48.53.
Boys basketball
Warrior Run 78
Bucktail 29
RENOVO — Led by Ethan Hartman’s game-high 30 points, the Defenders had three players in double figures as they took the nonleague win over the Bucks.
Mason Sheesley and A.J. Bieber added 12 points apiece for Warrior Run (4-4), which next plays at Central Columbia at 7:30 p.m. Saturday.
Warrior Run 78, Bucktail 29at BucktailScore by quarters
War. Run 28 24 21 5 — 78 Bucktail 13 2 2 12 — 29
Warrior Run (4-4) 78
Logan Confer 2 1-2 5; Gabe Hogan 3 0-0 7; Mason Sheesley 4 2-2 12; Carter Marr 0 0-0 0; Mason Hulsizer 0 0-0 0; Coltin Pentycofe 2 0-0 4; Ethan Hartman 13 4-4 30; Nathan Axtman 1 0-0 2; Ryan Newton 3 0-0 6; A.J. Bieber 6 0-0 12; Camden Yoder 0 0-0 0; Damien Brown 0 0-0 0.
Totals:
34 7-8 78.
3-point goals:
Sheesley 2, Hogan.
Bucktail (0-10) 28
Cole Hillyer 1 0-0 2; Kayden Friese 2 1-2 5; Dylan Cross 0 1-2 1; William Steele 1 0-0 2; Kyler Friese 1 0-0 2; Brett Mason 0 0-0 0; Braylon Fantaski 6 2-2 17; John Green 0 0-0 0; Evan Hillyer 0 0-2 0.
Totals:
11 4-8 29.
3-point goals:
Fantaski 3.
JV score:
WR, 48-24. High scorer: WR, Sheesley, 25.
Other scores:
South Williamsport 55, Hughesville 40 Muncy 52, Northwest 45 Sullivan County 49, Northumberland Christian 35 Juniata 49, East Juniata 41
Girls basketball
Hughesville 40
Lewisburg 33
LEWISBURG — The Green Dragons were outscored by 10 points in the second half as they fell to the Spartans in the nonleague contest.
Roz Noone led Lewisburg (8-4) with nine points and seven rebounds, plus Sophie Kilbride added seven caroms for the Green Dragons, who next play at Lourdes Regional at 2:30 p.m. Saturday.
Hughesville 40, Lewisburg 33at LewisburgScore by quarters
Hughesville 5 13 12 10 — 40 Lewisburg 8 14 5 6 — 33
Hughesville (6-6) 40
A. Snyder 3 3-4 9; B. Bobak 1 4-7 7; L. Henry 6 3-6 16; G. Pysher 0 0-0 0; O. Strother 2 2-2 6; M. Duff 1 0-0 2.
Totals:
13 12-19 40.
3-point goals:
Bobak, Henry.
Lewisburg (8-4) 33
Maddie Materne 0 0-0 0; Maddie Still 3 0-0 6; Roz Noone 3 2-5 9; Sophie Kilbride 2 0-0 4; Regan Llanso 2 1-2 5; Lauren Gross 2 2-2 6; Hope Drumm 1 0-0 3; Anna Baker 0 0-0 0.
Totals:
13 5-9 33.
3-point goals:
Noone, Drumm.
JV score:
Lewisburg, 26-19. High scorer: Lewisburg, Materne, 12.
Millville 36
Meadowbrook Chr. 25
MILTON — The Lions led by a point at the half, but the Quakers rallied for 22 second-half points to comeback for the nonleague victory. Kailey Devlin scored 12 points to lead Meadowbrook (3-9).
Millville 36, Meadowbrook 25at Meadowbrook ChristianScore by quarters
Millville 11 3 14 8 — 36 Meadowbrook 5 10 3 7 — 25
Millville (4-1) 36
Jess Dodge 4 1-2 10; Olivia Savage 2 1-2 7; Emma Kakaby 1 0-0 2; Emily Hippenstiel 1 0-0 3; Michaela Henrie 1 0-0 2; Emilee Kline 3 1-2 9; Lydia Davidson 0 1-2 1; Ava Michael 1 0-0 2.
Totals:
13 4-8 36.
3-point goals:
Savage 2, Kline 2, Dodge, Hippenstil.
Meadowbrook (3-9) 25
Alyssa Canelo 2 0-0 4; Kailey Devlin 3 4-6 12; Emily Toland 1 0-0 2; Shelby Hartman 1 0-0 2; Audrey Millett 0 0-0 0; Alayna Smith 2 1-4 5; Emma Yordy 0 0-0 0.
Totals:
9 5-10 25.
3-point goals:
Devlin 2.
Other scores:
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.