LEWISBURG — Senior Brendan Lowery capped off a huge weekend with a go-ahead grand slam in the bottom of the sixth inning, and the second-seeded Bucknell baseball team went on to defeat third-seeded Lehigh 7-4 and sweep the best-of-three Patriot League Tournament semifinal series on Sunday afternoon at Depew Field.
No active Bison player had ever appeared in a postseason game – they missed the tournament in 2019 and 2021 and the 2020 season was cut short by the pandemic – but Bucknell played with poise in clutch moments all weekend and will now advance to play top-seeded Army in the Patriot League Championship Series. Game 1 of the best-of-three final is slated for Tuesday, May 24 at West Point.
Bucknell (21-23) rallied from three different deficits to take the series opener from Lehigh (26-24) 10-8 on Saturday. In Game 2, Mountain Hawks lefty starter Matt Stamford (3-6) was cruising with a 3-0 lead into the sixth, but that lead vanished in a hurry.
Chris Cannizzaro singled to start the inning, and one out later lefties Jacob Corson and Tyler Dunn rapped singles to load the bases. Lowery, who drove in three runs with a pair of doubles in Game 1, drove Stamford’s first pitch over the left-field wall for his fourth home run of the season and first career grand slam.
The Bison weren’t finished in the inning, as Logan Kellerman chased Stamford with a two-out single, Kyle Lyons singled off reliever Carlos Torres, and Anthony Sherwin knocked in Kellerman with Bucknell’s seventh hit of the inning.
The five-run rally made a winning pitcher out of Austin Odell (7-2), who allowed three runs and five hits while striking out eight over six innings. Odell’s seven wins are now tied for eighth-most in a season in Bucknell history.
Odell allowed two-run homer to Andrew Nole that gave Lehigh a 3-0 lead in the fourth inning, but he retired nine of the final 10 batters he faced and left with the lead after throwing 120 pitches.
Graeme Carroll pitched two solid innings in relief, allowing just a single run on a Tyler Young eighth-inning double that made it a 5-4 game.
Bucknell tacked on two big insurance runs in the bottom of the eighth. Lowery worked a nine-pitch walk to start the inning, and then Kendall Pierson came up big off the bench for the second day in a row. His pinch-hit triple plated two big runs in Saturday’s win, and this time he came off the bench and ripped a double to the wall in right-center to bring home Lowery. After a Kellerman single, Lyons displayed some tough two-strike hitting to deliver a sac fly off of Patriot League Player of the Year Casey Rother, and the Bison took a 7-4 lead to the ninth.
Andrew Funovits yielded a single to No. 9 hitter Chase Carlson leading off the ninth, but he retired the next three hitters, including Rother on a game-ending fly ball, to earn his fourth save of the season.
Bucknell out-hit Lehigh 13-8, with Kellerman, Dunn, and Grant Voytovich collecting two hits apiece. All 10 Bison who made a plate appearance collected at least one hit.
Lowery’s seven-RBI weekend continued a sensational senior season that has elevated him to the ranks of one of the Patriot League’s best and most-improved players. Lowery entered the year with a .150 career batting average and nine RBIs. But in 2022 he is hitting .278 with four homers, 26 RBIs, and a stellar .846 OPS. Last week he earned Second Team All-Patriot League and Academic All-Patriot League honors.
Bucknell will be making its first appearance in the Patriot League Championship Series since 2017. That year the Bison swept Navy in the semis before losing twice at Holy Cross, the latter in 11 innings. Bucknell’s last league title came in 2014 at Depew Field, when it swept four straight games from Navy and Lehigh and then went on to win a game against Liberty in the NCAA Regionals in Charlottesville, Va.
Army is the No. 1 seed in this year’s tournament, but Bucknell won the season series three games to two. The Bison swept a doubleheader from the Black Knights, 7-3 and 5-3 at Depew Field on March 26. Then Army took two of three at West Point on Apr. 30 and May 1. The Bison won 9-5 in game two of the Saturday doubleheader, but the Black Knights won the rubber match 6-5 with two runs in the bottom of the eighth inning on Sunday.
Army has won the last three Patriot League titles, coming in 2018, 2019, and 2021. The Black Knights advanced with a pair of routs of Holy Cross, 9-3 and 14-2, on Saturday.
Both teams’ seniors will take part in graduation ceremonies next weekend before starting the title series on Tuesday at Doubleday Field. Game times are to be announced. All three games will air on ESPN+.
Men’s track and field
Mifflinburg’s Bailey and 4x400 team highlight Bloomsburg’s final day at PSAC Championships
MILLERSVILLE — Sophomore Hank Anderson finished third in the 110-meter hurdles with a time of 15.01 and Tyler Bailey, a graduate of Mifflinburg Area High School, finished fifth in the men’s 800-meter run as the Huskies placed 10th in team standings with 33 points at the Pennsylvania State Athletic Championships on Saturday in Millersville.
Anderson’s time of 15.01 was less than one second off from the first-place finisher, who was Samuel Hartman of Seton Hill with a time of 14.34. Anderson’s placement was the highest of any athlete on Saturday and it comes one day after the sophomore won the long jump.
Bailey was the next highest finisher for the Huskies in an individual event as the sophomore placed fifth in the 800 and was 2.20 seconds off from the first-place finisher Drew Dailey, who led the event with a time of 1:51.06.
The Huskies’ 4x400 team that included Bailey, Parker Jarett, Brady Dowell and Robert Wilson posted an even more solid result as the squad placed fourth with a time of 3:19.81. The team’s time helped the Huskies beat nine other teams in the event as the quadrant of runners were fourth out of 13 teams.
Warrior Run’s Confair does well for Lock Haven at PSAC Championships.
MILLERSVILLE – The Lock Haven University men’s outdoor track & field team wrapped up day three of competition at the 2022 PSAC Championships with another strong effort.
Hunter Confair, a graduate of Warrior Run High School, placed 14th in the 5K run with a time of 15:23.26.
On Friday, the Bald Eagles were led by Confair in the 3,000-meter steeplechase finals. Confair ran to personal-best mark and finished fifth in 9:31.94 to put points on the board for the Bald Eagles.
Overall, in the team standings, Lock Haven finished eighth out of 13 total teams at the championship event.
