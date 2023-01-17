TURBOTVILLE — For Warrior Run coach Eric Wertman, there’s no player he’d rather have shooting free throws with the game on the line than Cooper Wilkins.
Monday’s nonleague matchup between Warrior Run and Jersey Shore came down to the wire, and a pair of free throws from Wilkins that would give the Defenders either their second straight win or yet another loss on the season.
Thanks to Wilkins, Warrior Run succeeded in doing the former as the sophomore guard’s two made foul shots in the final seconds helped the Defenders take a 59-57 victory over Jersey Shore.
“We came into this game knowing that it was definitely a winnable game, but we knew we can’t take any team lightly because in District 4 everybody can take it (a win),” said Wilkins. “But this was just a good win — we really needed it.”
“It was a big win for us,” said Wertman. “Evey game is a playoff game, and we talk about it every day. In our conference and in our division, there’s teams duking it out and tonight was do different.”
BA 3-pointer by Wilkins from the top of the arc gave Warrior Run (6-7) a 54-48 lead with 3:46 to play.
Jersey Shore (2-8) stormed back with three straight buckets including a 3-pointer from Spencer Brion to put together a 7-1 run to tie the game at 55-all.
A baby hook from Aiden McKee put the Defenders back in front 57-55, but moments later a fastbreak layup by Brion retied the game for the Bulldogs.
In the closing seconds Wilkins was fouled driving to the hoop and he was sent to the charity stripe with an opportunity to be the hero once again for the Defenders (Wilkins scored a game-high 28 points to lead Warrior Run to a 65-61 win over Southern Columbia on Saturday).
After he calmly knocked the first shot down, Wilkins sunk the second one for a two-point lead with :02.4 seconds remaining, and the Defenders held on.
“I was a little nervous, but to be honest I was just really happy to be in that position and I wanted to win it for my team,” said Wilkins, who finished with nine points, five rebounds and two assists. “After the first shot went in, I kind of calmed down and I knew I was in a perfect situation and I was okay, and I just did what I did.”
Said Wertman, “Coop’s money from the line. He’s the kid who wants that shot. He’s only in 10th grade and he’s only going to get better. He’s tough, he works hard and he’s the kid who wants the ball at the end to shoot those (shots).”
Warrior Run has now won its second straight game after suffering through a four-game losing skid, but coach Wertman thinks his team is getting back on track.
In addition to Wilkins, Wertman also got 14 points from Mason Sheesley, 13 points, 16 rebounds, three assists and three blocks from Aiden McKee, plus nine points, seven rebounds and two steals from Ryan Newton.
“We have a tough group. We’re super young, but we’re learning and we’re going in the right direction, and I think (Monday’s game) showed a lot of fight and who we are as a basketball team,” said Wertman. “We’re learning and it’s a constant evolution and the kids are really buying into it. I’m glad we had some success here, and I hope we start stringing together a couple more (wins) as we come down the stretch.”
The Defenders next host Bloomsburg at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday.
Warrior Run 59, Jersey Shore 57
At Warrior Run
Jersey Shore 13 17 7 20 – 57
Warrior Run 14 18 12 15 – 59
Jersey Shore (2-8) 57
Jager Woodring 4 1-2 9; Diesel Kipa 0 0-0 0; Hunter Fink 0 0-0 0; Eliah Freeman 3 0-0 6; Derrick High 0 0-0 0; Ben Dalton 5 2-2 15; Gage Mosier 2 2-4 6; Mason Miller 4 2-2 10; Spencer Brion 3 2-4 9; Kaimen West 1 0-0 2. Totals: 22 9-14 57.
3-point goals: Dalton 3, Brion.
Warrior Run (6-7) 59
Chase Beachel 0 0-0 0; Griffen Harrington 2 2-2 6; Jake Bruckhart 0 0-0 0; Carter Marr 1 0-2 3; Cooper Wilkins 2 4-4 9; Aden Lewis 0 0-0 0; Braego Cieslukowski 0 0-0 0; Aiden McKee 6 1-2 13; Mason Sheesley 5 0-0 14; Gavin Gorton 0 0-0 0; Landon Polcyn 2 0-0 5; Ryan Newton 3 3-4 9. Totals: 21 10-14 59.
3-point goals: Sheesley 4, Polcyn, Wilkins.
JV score: JS, 61-59. High scorers: JS, Dalton, 23; WR, Harrington, 13.
