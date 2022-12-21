NEW ORLEANS, La. — Penn State took down No. 5 Iowa State 22-12 in the Blue Pool final at the 2022 Collegiate Duals. Penn State closed out the two-day event in New Orleans’ Morial Convention Center with a 3-0 record after the big win in the top-five match-up with the Cyclones.
The dual meet featured six bouts pitting ranked wrestlers against each other. The Nittany Lions (7-0) sent four freshmen into action in the dual as well. All rankings listed are InterMat TPI and individual.
Action began at 125 where Penn State freshman Gary Steen lost a tough 4-0 decision to Corey Cabanban, giving Iowa State (7-2) an early 3-0 lead. Roman Bravo-Young, ranked No. 1 at 133, quickly gave Penn State the lead however, dominating No. 21 Ramazan Attasauov. Bravo-Yong used two near fall points, three takedowns and an escape to post the 10-2 major decision and put Penn State up 4-3.
Beau Bartlett, ranked No. 5 at 141, dominated Zach Redding as he rolled to an 8-3 win. Bartlett notched the bout’s only three takedowns, two in a superb third period. In an anticipated bout at 149, No. 17 Shayne Van Ness chased No. 5 Paniro Johnson around the mat and nearly pulled off the upset before dropping a tough 3-2 decision. Nittany Lion true freshman Levi Haines once again took the mat at 157 and rolled to an 8-3 win over Jason Kraisser, using a two takedown first period and a strong third period for the win. His victory gave the Nittany Lions a 10-6 win at the midway point.
Redshirt freshman Alex Facundo, ranked No. 14 at 165, battled No. 3 David Carr for the full seven minutes but lost a tough 4-2 decision, cutting Penn State’s lead to 10-9. Carter Starocci, ranked No. 1 at 174, used two takedowns to post a strong 5-1 win over No. 21 Julien Broderson to put Penn State up 13-9.
Aaron Brooks, ranked No. 1 at 184, was leading No. 4 Marcus Coleman 3-0 in the second when Coleman countered a Brooks shot and caught him for a six-point move. The flurry eventually led to a 9-7 Coleman upset of Brooks. Max Dean, ranked No. 5 at 197, thrilled the Nittany Lion faithful in the Morial Center by taking care of No. 2 Yonger Bastida in a top-five bout. Dean used a takedown, an escape and 1:02 in riding time to roll to a 4-1 win and give the Lions a 16-12 lead. Greg Kerkvliet, ranked No. 1 at 285, won by forfeit at 285 and the Lions walked away with a 22-12 victory.
Penn State owned a 14-4 takedown edge. The Nittany Lions picked up four bonus points off a forfeit (Kerkvliet) and a major (Bravo-Young).
Penn State returns to action in the New Year, opening up Big Ten action at Wisconsin on Jan. 6. The dual in Madison is a B1G Network national telecast and starts at 9 p.m.
Brian Holtzapple can be reached at 570-742-9671 or sports@standard-journal.com.
