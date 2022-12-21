NEW ORLEANS, La. — Penn State took down No. 5 Iowa State 22-12 in the Blue Pool final at the 2022 Collegiate Duals. Penn State closed out the two-day event in New Orleans’ Morial Convention Center with a 3-0 record after the big win in the top-five match-up with the Cyclones.

The dual meet featured six bouts pitting ranked wrestlers against each other. The Nittany Lions (7-0) sent four freshmen into action in the dual as well. All rankings listed are InterMat TPI and individual.

Brian Holtzapple can be reached at 570-742-9671 or sports@standard-journal.com.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.