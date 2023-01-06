MILTON — Undefeated Shikellamy rolled into The Jungle for a Heartland-I showdown against Milton on Thursday, and the Braves racked up six pins and a technical fall to flatten the Black Panthers, 50-15.
Between 132 pounds and 189, Class 3A Shikellamy (5-0) picked up four pins and a tech. fall to build a commanding lead that Class 2A Milton (4-4) couldn’t overcome.
The Black Panthers began the match with a 4-0 decision from Paul Rohland at 285 pounds. Later at 172, Alex Hoffman got a hard-fought pin in 5:31.
Milton next wrestles at the Cedar Duals in Lebanon on Saturday beginning at 9 a.m.
285: Paul Rohland (M) dec. Preston Spontarelli, 4-0.
106: Jewlius Morales (S) pinned Ty Locke, 1:56.
113: Alex Reed (S) pinned Tyler Stokes, 1:37.
120: Eben Kisner (S) won by forfeit.
126: Tyler Geiswite (M) dec. Daniel Hernandez, 10-8.
132: Isaac McGregor (S) pinned Quinn Keister, 3:09.
138: CJ Keener (S) pinned Chase Lytle, 3:01.
145: Christian Kisner (S) dec. Alex DeHart, 12-9.
152: Cole Wetzel (S) tech. fall Alex Parker, 17-1, 4:00.
160: Connor Wetzel (S) pinned Bradley Wolfe, 3:29.
172: Alex Hoffman (M) pinned Matthew Shaffer, 5:31.
189: Brody Rebuck (S) pinned Aiden Keiser, 2:45.
215: Cale Bastian (M) dec. Mason Rebuck, 5-3.
MONTOURSVILLE — The Warriors reeled off wins in the first 10 bouts of the match to take a commanding Heartland-II win over the Green Dragons.
Lewisburg, however, finished the match well as the Green Dragons closed with three straight wins, including a pin in 3:20 by Derek Shedleski at 172 pounds.
The Green Dragons next wrestle at Wellsboro at 6 p.m. tonight.
Montoursville 57, Lewisburg 12
215: Cole Yonkin (M) pinned Evan Frederick, :34.
285: Landon Morehart (M) pinned Lennon Barner, 1:15.
107: Aristotelius Bobotas (M) pinned Nolan Altoft, 3:15.
114: Conner Lagier (M) dec. Landon Michaels, 7-2.
121: Branden Wentzel (M) pinned Jace Gessner, 4:23.
127: David Kennedy (M) pinned Landen Wagner, 3:15.
133: Cole Johnson (M) pinned Quinton Bartlett, 4:59.
139: Blaize Vogel (M) pinned Derek Gessner, :55.
145: Gage Wentzel (M) pinned Daniel Leao, 1:45.
152: Owen Kleinman (M) won by forfeit.
160: Chase Wenrich (L) dec. Hunter Miller, 5-2.
172: Derek Shedleski (L) pinned Luke Steinbacher, 3:20.
189: Trent Wenrich (L) dec. Gabriel Vanderwall, 7-0.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.