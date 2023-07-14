DUBOIS — Warrior Run's Senior Division All-Stars have been hitting the cover off the ball this postseason, but the team knows how to play small ball, too.
In Thursday's winners' bracket final against Section 7 champ Downingtown West, Warrior Run scored three runs in the fourth inning without a single hit, and a stellar pitching effort by Landon Polcyn led the team to a 4-1 victory at DuBois City Park's Stern Field.
Warrior Run advances to the state championship game and will play either Downingtown West, DuBois or Hollidaysburg at 11 a.m. Saturday.
James Keifer hit a sacrifice fly to left in the top of the second inning to bring home Chase Knarr to tie the game at 1.
Warrior Run would break the game open two innings later when it quickly loaded the bases. First, Griffen Harrington reached base on a dropped third strike, then Polcyn was hit by a pitch and Knarr drew a walk.
A walk drawn by Gabe Engel brought home Harrington with the go-ahead run. Later, James Keifer hit a sacrifice fly to center to plate Polcyn, and Cohen Zechman grounded out to score Knarr with a little more insurance.
That would be plenty of runs for Polcyn to work with.
After giving up an RBI triple and two of his three hits allowed in the first, Polcyn got into a groove and retired 11 batters in a row. He racked up 10 strikeouts and two walks in six innings of work before giving way to Harrington in the seventh.
Harrington struck out two and nailed down the victory on just 11 pitches as he retired the side in order to punch his team's ticket into the state championship game.
Warrior Run, however, was held to just one hit - a single to lead off the fifth by Landen Wagner.
Whoever meets Warrior Run in the final Saturday morning must beat the team twice, with the second game slated for that afternoon at 2 p.m.
A win in either game will send Warrior Run to the Eastern Regional in Bangor, Maine, which begins July 19.
Senior Little League Baseball State Tournament
at DuBois City Park's Stern Field
Warrior Run 4, Downingtown West 1
Warrior Run 010 300 0 — 4-1-1
Downingtown West 100 000 0 — 1-3-1
Landon Polcyn, Griffen Harrington (7) and Gabe Engel. Dovidio, Ceribelli (4), Frye (6) and Laverty.
Top Warrior Run hitters: Landen Wagner, 1-for 4; Harrington, run scored; Polcyn, run; Chase Knarr, 2 runs; James Keifer, 2 RBI.
Top Downingtown West hitters: Dovidio, walk, run scored; Laverty, 1-for-3; Lathrop, 1-for-2, triple, walk, RBI; Frye, 1-for-3.
