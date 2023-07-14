DUBOIS — Warrior Run's Senior Division All-Stars have been hitting the cover off the ball this postseason, but the team knows how to play small ball, too.

In Thursday's winners' bracket final against Section 7 champ Downingtown West, Warrior Run scored three runs in the fourth inning without a single hit, and a stellar pitching effort by Landon Polcyn led the team to a 4-1 victory at DuBois City Park's Stern Field.

