LEWISBURG — Paced by Joey Martin’s game-high 23 points, Lewisburg rolled to a 62-48 victory over Shamokin in the Heartland-I matchup Tuesday.
Martin scored 13 of his points in the second half, including three, 3-pointers, two of which came in the fourth quarter as Lewisburg (6-1, 4-1 HAC-I) outscored Shamokin (3-2, 2-1) 24-14 to pull away.
Jake Hernandez added 15 points — 13 in the second half — and Cam Michaels chipped in nine.
Lewisburg next plays at Montoursville at 7 p.m. Friday.
Lewisburg 62, Shamokin 48At Lewisburg
Shamokin 15 8 11 14 – 48 Lewisburg 8 11 19 24 – 62
Shamokin (3-2) 48
Mikiecki 2 1-3 5; Joe Hile 2 0-0 4; Cameron Annis 4 3-6 14; Joey Tarr 1 2-2 5; Case Litchy 0 0-0 0; Colin Seedor 5 2-2 15; Jenssyn Shuey 1 0-0 2; Dominic Michaels 1 0-0 2; JJ Leiby 0 0-0 0; Wisdom Artis Jones 0 0-0 0.
Totals:
16 8-13 48.
3-point goals:
Annis 3, Seeder 2, Tarr.
Lewisburg (6-1) 62
Jake Hernandez 6 3-7 15; Forrest Zelechoski 2 2-2 6; Joey Martin 9 2-4 23; Khashaun Akins 1 0-0 2; Cam Michaels 3 2-3 9; Jack Blough 1 0-0 2; Henry Harrison 1 0-0 3; Devin Bodden 0 2-2 2.
Totals:
25 7-16 62.
3-point goals:
Martin 3, Bodden 2, Michaels, Harrison.
Central Mountain 62
Mifflinburg 57
MILL HALL — Despite having three players score in double figures on the night, Mifflinburg was outscored in the fourth period by Central Mountain to fall in the HAC-I contest.
Tyler Reigel led Mifflinburg (4-2, 1-1 HAC-I) with 17 points, plus Ethan Bomgardner had 13 and Cannon Griffith posted 11 points, but Central Mountain (3-5, 3-2) posted an 18-point fourth quarter to hold on.
Mifflinburg next plays at Selinsgrove at 7 p.m. Friday.
Central Mountain 62, Mifflinburg 57At Central Mountain
Mifflinburg 14 22 14 7 – 57 Central Mtn. 19 16 9 18 — 62
Mifflinburg (4-2) 57
Jarret Foster 3 0-0 7; Tyler Reigel 7 0-0 17; Lane Yoder 1 0-0 2; Cannon Griffith 5 0-0 11; Carter Breed 3 1-4 7; Ethan Bomgardner 5 3-3 13.
Totals:
24 4-7 57.
3-point goals:
Reigel 3, Foster, Griffith.
Central Mountain (3-5) 62
Hanna 4 4-9 12; Taylor 1 0-0 2; Pardoe 5 5-7 16; Gerlach 2 0-0 4; Persun 1 0-0 2; McCloskey 5 0-0 13; Myers 1 2-2 4; Probst 4 0-0 9; Schlessinger 0 0-0 0.
Totals:
23 11-18 62.
3-point goals:
McCloskey 3, Pardoe, Probst.
JV score:
CM, 55-50. High scorer: Mifflinburg, Hugnagle, 18.
North Penn-Liberty 49
Meadowbrook Chr. 40
MILTON — Meadowbrook Christian’s Ashton Canelo was held to 16 points as the Lions fell in the nonleague matchup. Mike Smith added nine points for Meadowbrook (6-3) in the loss.
North Penn-Liberty 49, Meadowbrook Chr. 40at Meadowbrook Christian School
NP-Liberty 12 12 17 8 — 49 Meadowbrook 9 4 19 8 — 40
North Penn-Liberty (5-3) 49
T. Kolb 0 0-0 0; C. Alexander 0 0-0 0; J. Brion 0 0-0 0; H. Thompson 7 1-7 16; D. Litzelman 3 2-4 8; K. Davis 3 0-0 9; D. Bradley 2 4-5 8; N. Sheddon 4 0-0 8.
Totals:
19 7-16 49.
3-point goals:
Davis 3, Thompson.
Meadowbrook (6-3) 40
Ashton Canelo 5 6-7 16; Mike Smith 4 0-0 9; Noah Smith 2 0-0 4; Gabe Rodriguez 3 1-2 7; Jacob Reed 2 0-0 4; Jacob Bair 0 0-0 0; Josh Dugan 0 0-0 0; Levi Erb 0 0-0 0.
Totals:
16 7-9 40.
3-point goals:
M. Smith.
Wrestling
Muncy 36
Warrior Run 36
TURBOTVILLE — The Indians edged the Defenders on criteria of most matches won to take the nonleague victory.
Getting pins for Warrior Run were Caden Snyder at 106, Colby LeBarron at 145, Isaiah Betz at 152, and Stone Allison at 189.
Warrior Run next hosts Milton at 7 p.m. Jan. 11.
Muncy 36, Warrior Run 36(Muncy wins on criteria of more most matches won)113:
Josh Hill (M) maj. dec. Trey Nicholas, 12-2.
120:
Anson Rouch (WR) won by forfeit.
126:
Paxton Derr (M) pinned Samuel Hall, 3:48.
132:
Phil McCormick (M) pinned Ryan Sperl, :56.
138:
Scott Johnson (M) dec. Cameron Milheim, 3-1.
145:
Colby LeBarron (WR) pinned Landon Wommer, 1:54.
152:
Isaiah Betz (WR) pinned Jacob Fowler, 1:28.
160:
Ty Nixon (M) tech. fall Cole Shupp, 21-6, 5:02.
172:
Connor Parker (WR) won by forfeit.
189:
Stone Allison (WR) pinned Jacob Cooley, 1:24.
215:
Austin Johnson (M) pinned Austin Bryson, :20.
285:
Matthew McCauley (M) pinned Ethan Carper, 1:04.
106: Caden Snyder (WR) pinned Liam Adams, 3:12.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.