MILTON — Senior center Dale Mitchell was Milton’s spotlight senior for Tuesday’s conference game against Warrior Run, and Mitchell didn’t disappoint.
Mitchell scored a game-high 13 points in his first start of the season to help lead Milton to a 56-24 Heartland-II victory over Warrior Run inside the friendly confines of The Jungle.
“Dale was the guy on the card stock tonight — he was our spotlight senior. Dale has showed us (some good) things at times this season,” said Milton coach Ryan Brandt. “Mostly, we like what Dale does defensively in the post, but he’s had some streaky times in practice where he’s hit some shots.”
Warrior Run (1-8, 0-5 HAC-II) jumped out to a 5-0 lead following a couple of buckets from Cooper Wilkins, but that only served to wake-up Mitchell and the rest of his Milton (5-3, 3-0) teammates.
Mitchell scored four points to key a 9-0 run that put the Black Panthers in front by four points.
Later in the first quarter, Dillan Guinn-Bailey sunk a couple of buckets to highlight a 7-0 run to extend Milton’s lead to 16-7.
“I have a lot of respect for (Warrior Run) coach (Eric) Wertman. I watched some film on them and those guys battle. They’re young, but they’ve battled with some teams for periods of time,” said Brandt.
“I know what it’s like to not have complete games put together by a young squad, so I kind of know what he’s feeling over there at times, but I’m not surprised at all (by their start to the game). Warrior Run is not going to come out and roll over.”
Xzavier Minium had the hot hand in the second quarter with eight points, but Mitchell had the shot of the period with a corner 3-pointer sunk as time expired to push the Black Panthers’ lead to 40-13.
Mitchell kept on firing in the third as he put back his own rebound for a bucket before sinking a baby hook shot along the baseline as the hosts’ lead grew to 30 points (46-15).
“You saw the baby hook, and (that’s why) we call him Kareem “Abdale” Jabbar, but I’m not surprised to see him hit some shots because he has that ability,” said Brandt. “But I’m really happy for him as a senior in his first start.”
Said Mitchell, “Yeah, I did all right. I don’t know, I just let the ball come to me.”
And on the hook shot, Mitchell said, “I saw there was only one (defender) there, and I just went towards the middle like I usually do, and I just turned and did what I usually do. The win was definitely big going into (today’s) game against Loyalsock, which is a very good team. They are very respectable, and we just got to go out and play our hardest.”
Along with Mitchell (who also had two rebounds, two steals and an assist), Xzavier Minium added 11 points (with two rebounds and two assists), and Jace Brandt chipped in eight points along with four rebounds, three assists and two steals.
All of that offense and defense will be needed when Milton faces Loyalsock tonight.
“We go right to war (tonight), and we’re looking forward to that,” said coach Brandt. “We want to play the (good) teams like Loyalsock and see what we can do and find out who we really are.
“We’ve had a couple of nice games and good wins, but you are really going to find out who you are when you play Loyalsock — especially at Loyalsock,” added Milton’s coach.
Milton 56, Warrior Run 24At Milton
Warrior Run 7 6 6 5 – 24 Milton 16 24 14 2 – 56
Warrior Run (1-8) 24
Chase Beachel 2 0-0 4; Mason Hulsizer 0 0-0 0; Jared Sivers 0 0-0 0; Carter Marr 1 0-2 2; Cooper Wilkins 3 0-0 8; Mason Sheesley 1 2-2 5; Gavin Gorton 1 0-0 2; Ryan Newton 1 1-2 3; Camden Yoder 0 0-0 0.
Totals:
9 3-6 24.
3-point goals:
Wilkins 2.
Milton (5-3) 56
Carter Lilley 2 0-0 4; Nevin Carrier 0 0-0 0; Dale Mitchell 6 0-0 13; Austin Gainer 2 0-0 5; Dillan Guinn-Bailey 3 0-0 6; Jace Brandt 4 0-0 8; Xzavier Minium 4 1-3 11; Luke DeLong 3 0-0 7; Ashton Krall 0 0-0 0; Gehrig Baker 0 0-0 0; Isaiah Day 0 0-0 0; Peyton Rearick 0 0-0 0; Nigel Hunter 1 0-0 2; Joel Langdon 0 0-0 0.
Totals:
25 1-3 56.
3-point goals:
Minium 2, Mitchell, Gainer, DeLong.
JV score: Milton, 60-7. High scorers: Milton, Hunter, 14; WR, Sivers, 4.
