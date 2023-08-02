WILLIAMSPORT – The Williamsport Crosscutters were stymied at the plate, going 0-for-8 with runners in scoring position, as they fell 5-2 to West Virginia on Tuesday night at Muncy Bank Ballpark.
Adam Becker raised his current hitting streak to 10 games, finishing the night 1-for-3 with a single and a sacrifice fly, upping his RBI total to a team-high 15.
Brayland Skinner extended his hitting streak to eight games, finishing the night 1-for-3 with a single and a run scored.
Jose Gonzalez has now reached base safely in 15-straight games, as he doubled high of the wall in right in the second inning.
Crosscutters starter John Mikolaicyk suffered his third loss of the season, allowing four runs, all earned, on seven hits and four walks.
Williamsport (8-12 second half) continues its set against the Black Bears at 6:35 tonight.
