Chris Paul’s pursuit of an NBA championship is taking him to the Golden State Warriors, after they agreed to the framework of a trade Thursday that will send Jordan Poole to the Washington Wizards, according to a person with knowledge of the matter.
The trade also includes a package of draft capital, said the person, who spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the trade has not been finalized and approved by the NBA.
ESPN first reported the agreement was struck by the teams.
“I’m excited,” Paul, who is on a book tour, told The Charlotte Observer on Thursday. “I’m really excited.”
Paul also said that he’s already talked to Warriors star Stephen Curry. “It was good,” Paul said.
The Wizards agreed to acquire Paul from Phoenix last week, in the deal that sent Bradley Beal from Washington to the Suns.
Paul had two of his title-hope seasons thwarted by the Warriors. In 2018, Paul and the Houston Rockets had a 3-2 series lead in the Western Conference finals before he got hurt, missed the final two games and Golden State prevailed — on the way to the NBA title.
And in 2019, the Warriors beat Paul and the Rockets again, that time in the West semifinals before ultimately falling to Toronto in the NBA Finals.
The move could also provide the Warriors with financial flexibility in future seasons. Poole is about to begin a four-year, $128 million deal. Paul is due about $31 million this coming season and has nothing guaranteed after that.
It may usher in something totally new and different for Paul — a bench role.
He has appeared in 1,214 regular-season games and another 149 in the playoffs, and has started every single one of them. But it obviously seems unlikely that he would supplant guards Stephen Curry or Klay Thompson in Golden State’s starting lineup.
So, at 38 years old and about to enter his 19th NBA season, Paul could find himself in a new position. But there is an obvious tradeoff, since the Warriors will almost certainly be considered a title-contender going into next season after winning four championships in the last decade — and Paul has never gotten his championship. He went to the NBA Finals with Phoenix in 2021, but the Suns blew a 2-0 series lead and lost to Milwaukee in six games.
The 12-time All-Star averaged 13.9 points and 8.9 assists this past season for Phoenix.
Poole, who turned 24 earlier this week, joins a Washington team now fully in the midst of a complete rebuild. He averaged 20.4 points this past season, one that began with Golden State veteran Draymond Green punching Poole at practice during training camp before taking a brief leave of absence from the team.
Green is set to become a free agent, one that the Warriors want to retain.
Deion Sanders says he will undergo surgery for blood clots in both legsDeion Sanders is scheduled to undergo surgery Friday for a blood clot in each leg, the University of Colorado football coach revealed in a video he posted.
The news of Coach Prime’s impending procedure began to spread Thursday after Pat McAfee discussed on his podcast with longtime NFL defensive back Adam Jones what was referred to as an emergency surgery for Sanders.
Later in the day, Sanders posted a video to clarify: “It’s time for the horse to talk. You heard from everybody else but you hadn’t heard it from me.”
Sanders explained in the video on YouTube that his doctor found a blood clot in both legs, including one in his left thigh. He’s struggled with the left foot since having two toes amputated in 2021 due to blood clot issues while at Jackson State.
He said that two of his three remaining toes on that foot are what he referred to as “hammer toes,” a condition where there’s an atypical bend in the middle joint.
The procedure he’s having Friday is to “try to get those clots so I can have proper blood flow to the leg so they can fix the toes. That’s what’s going on.”
Last week, Sanders revealed he might lose his left foot as a result of circulation issues. Sanders allowed camera crews with “Thee Pregame Show” to film a meeting with his medical team at the University of Colorado, where he’s preparing for his first season as head football coach.
On Thursday, Sanders said: “There is no talk of amputation. There’s no talk of any of that whatsoever.”
Sanders laughed as he told a story about someone reaching out that they had a remedy to have all his toes grow back. He later thanked everyone for their support and well-wishes.
“I ain’t going nowhere because we’re comin’,” Sanders said. “I’m just trying to get all this straight. So when I walk that sideline, and I walk my walk, because I’m gonna talk my talk, that I’m going to walk my walk. ... I appreciate you. I truly do.”
The interest in Colorado football has soared since Sanders was hired last December to turn around the Buffaloes following a 1-11 season in 2022. Colorado sold out of its season-ticket allotment, marking the first time that’s happened since 1996.
Pirates place outfielder Bryan Reynolds on 10-day injured listMIAMI (AP) — The Pittsburgh Pirates placed outfielder Bryan Reynolds on the 10-day injured list Thursday retroactive to Tuesday because of lower back inflammation.
Reynolds last played on Sunday. He’s hitting .279 with eight homers and 40 RBIs.
“We’ve been evaluating over the last couple of days and it just got to the point where we thought it was best to give him a full 10 days,” Pirates manager Derek Shelton said before the opener of a four-game series against Miami.
Pittsburgh, which began the day on a nine-game losing skid, recalled right-handed pitcher Cody Bolton from Triple-A Indianapolis.
Rogers earns Academic All-American honorsWILLIAMSPORT – After being named the Lycoming College class valedictorian and earning the College’s Chieftain Award, the highest honor given to the college’s senior, senior wrestler Preston Rogers earned another prestigious honor, being named the 29th Lycoming College Academic All-American, the College Sports Communicators announced on Wednesday, as Rogers earned a spot in the men’s at-large third team.
Rogers is the seventh Lycoming wrestler to earn the honor, joining Royce Eyer (2001, 2nd team), Derek Crane (2006, 3rd team), Isaiah Britton (2011, 1st team) and Brandon Conrad (2016, 2nd team; 2017, 3rd team; 2018, 2nd team).
Rogers went 15-8 as a senior with three technical falls, one major decision, and two pins at 165 pounds, finishing his career 34-27 with eight pins, five technical falls, and three major decisions.
The biology: anatomy and physiology major earned the college’s highest honor, the Chieftain Award, given to a graduating senior who has contributed the most to Lycoming College through support of school activities, has exhibited utmost dedication and outstanding leadership qualities, has evidenced good moral character, and whose academic rank is above the median of the preceding senior class.
The Towanda native is headed to the Penn State College of Medicine in University Park to begin work on his doctorate this summer.
The Warriors finished the 2022-23 season with a 10-5 record under 30th-year head coach Roger Crebs, posting a ninth-place finish at the NCAA Southeast Regional where four wrestlers placed for the team.
