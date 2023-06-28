Baseball
MLB GlanceAMERICAN LEAGUEEast Division W L Pct GB
Tampa Bay 54 28 .659 _ Baltimore 48 30 .615 4 New York 43 36 .544 9½ Toronto 43 37 .538 10 Boston 40 40 .500 13
Central Division W L Pct GB
Minnesota 40 41 .494 _ Cleveland 38 40 .487 ½ Detroit 34 44 .436 4½ Chicago 34 47 .420 6 Kansas City 22 57 .278 17
West Division W L Pct GB
Texas 48 31 .608 _ Los Angeles 44 37 .543 5 Houston 42 37 .532 6 Seattle 38 40 .487 9½ Oakland 21 60 .259 28
NATIONAL LEAGUEEast Division W L Pct GB
Atlanta 52 27 .658 _ Miami 46 34 .575 6½ Philadelphia 41 37 .526 10½ New York 36 43 .456 16 Washington 31 48 .392 21
Central Division W L Pct GB
Cincinnati 42 38 .525 _ Milwaukee 41 38 .519 ½ Chicago 37 40 .481 3½ Pittsburgh 36 42 .462 5 St. Louis 33 45 .423 8
West Division W L Pct GB
Arizona 48 32 .600 _ San Francisco 45 34 .570 2½ Los Angeles 44 34 .564 3 San Diego 37 42 .468 10½ Colorado 31 50 .383 17½
AMERICAN LEAGUEMonday’s Games
Atlanta 4, Minnesota 1 Baltimore 10, Cincinnati 3 Detroit 7, Texas 2 L.A. Angels 2, Chicago White Sox 1 Seattle 8, Washington 4
Tuesday’s Games
Miami 10, Boston 1 Cincinnati 3, Baltimore 1 San Francisco 3, Toronto 0 Atlanta 6, Minnesota 2 St. Louis 4, Houston 2 Cleveland 2, Kansas City 1 Texas 8, Detroit 3 Arizona 8, Tampa Bay 4 Oakland 2, N.Y. Yankees 1 L.A. Angels 4, Chicago White Sox 2 Washington 7, Seattle 4, 11 innings
Wednesday’s Games
Minnesota (Maeda 1-4) at Atlanta (Allard 0-0), 12:20 p.m. Washington (Corbin 4-9) at Seattle (Gilbert 5-4), 4:10 p.m. Cincinnati (Weaver 1-2) at Baltimore (Gibson 8-5), 7:05 p.m. San Francisco (Webb 7-6) at Toronto (TBD), 7:07 p.m. Miami (Garrett 3-2) at Boston (Ort 1-1), 7:10 p.m. Houston (Javier 7-1) at St. Louis (Mikolas 4-5), 7:45 p.m. Detroit (Wentz 1-8) at Texas (Dunning 6-1), 8:05 p.m. Cleveland (Allen 3-2) at Kansas City (Cox 0-0), 8:10 p.m. Chicago White Sox (Giolito 5-5) at L.A. Angels (Barría 2-2), 9:38 p.m. N.Y. Yankees (Germán 4-5) at Oakland (Sears 1-5), 9:40 p.m. Tampa Bay (Eflin 9-3) at Arizona (Davies 1-4), 9:40 p.m.
Thursday’s Games
Detroit at Texas, 2:05 p.m. Cleveland at Kansas City, 2:10 p.m. N.Y. Yankees at Oakland, 3:37 p.m. Tampa Bay at Arizona, 3:40 p.m. Chicago White Sox at L.A. Angels, 4:07 p.m. Miami at Boston, 6:10 p.m. San Francisco at Toronto, 7:07 p.m. Houston at St. Louis, 7:15 p.m.
NATIONAL LEAGUEMonday’s Games
Atlanta 4, Minnesota 1 Milwaukee 2, N.Y. Mets 1 Baltimore 10, Cincinnati 3 Seattle 8, Washington 4
Tuesday’s Games
Miami 10, Boston 1 Cincinnati 3, Baltimore 1 Pittsburgh 9, San Diego 4 N.Y. Mets 7, Milwaukee 2 San Francisco 3, Toronto 0 Atlanta 6, Minnesota 2 St. Louis 4, Houston 2 Philadelphia 5, Chicago Cubs 1 L.A. Dodgers 5, Colorado 0 Arizona 8, Tampa Bay 4 Washington 7, Seattle 4, 11 innings
Wednesday’s Games
Minnesota (Maeda 1-4) at Atlanta (Allard 0-0), 12:20 p.m. Washington (Corbin 4-9) at Seattle (Gilbert 5-4), 4:10 p.m. Cincinnati (Weaver 1-2) at Baltimore (Gibson 8-5), 7:05 p.m. San Diego (Snell 4-6) at Pittsburgh (Keller 8-3), 7:05 p.m. San Francisco (Webb 7-6) at Toronto (TBD), 7:07 p.m. Miami (Garrett 3-2) at Boston (Ort 1-1), 7:10 p.m. Milwaukee (Miley 5-2) at N.Y. Mets (Senga 6-5), 7:10 p.m. Houston (Javier 7-1) at St. Louis (Mikolas 4-5), 7:45 p.m. Philadelphia (Nola 6-5) at Chicago Cubs (Smyly 7-4), 8:05 p.m. L.A. Dodgers (TBD) at Colorado (Freeland 4-8), 8:40 p.m. Tampa Bay (Eflin 9-3) at Arizona (Davies 1-4), 9:40 p.m.
Thursday’s Games
San Diego at Pittsburgh, 12:35 p.m. Tampa Bay at Arizona, 3:40 p.m. Miami at Boston, 6:10 p.m. San Francisco at Toronto, 7:07 p.m. Milwaukee at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m. Houston at St. Louis, 7:15 p.m. Philadelphia at Chicago Cubs, 8:05 p.m. L.A. Dodgers at Colorado, 8:40 p.m.
BasketballWNBA GlanceEASTERN CONFERENCE W L Pct GB
New York 10 3 .769 ½ Connecticut 12 4 .750 — Washington 8 5 .615 2½ Atlanta 5 7 .417 5 Chicago 5 9 .357 6 Indiana 5 9 .357 6
WESTERN CONFERENCE W L Pct GB
Las Vegas 13 1 .929 — Los Angeles 7 7 .500 6 Dallas 7 8 .467 6½ Minnesota 5 9 .357 8 Seattle 4 10 .286 9 Phoenix 2 11 .154 10½
Monday’s Games
Las Vegas 88, Indiana 80
Tuesday’s Games
New York 89, Connecticut 81 Minnesota 104, Seattle 93 Dallas 77, Phoenix 62
Wednesday’s Games
Los Angeles at Chicago, 12 p.m. Atlanta at Washington, 7 p.m.
Thursday’s Games
Indiana at Phoenix, 10 p.m. Minnesota at Seattle, 10 p.m. New York at Las Vegas, 10 p.m.
Friday’s Games
Washington at Atlanta, 7:30 p.m. Los Angeles at Chicago, 8 p.m.
TransactionsBASEBALLMajor League BaseballAmerican League
BOSTON RED SOX — Reinstated OF Alex Verdugo from the bereavement list. Optioned INF Bobby Dalbec to Worcester (IL). DETROIT TIGERS — Sent RHP Alex Faedo to West Michigan (ML) on a rehab assignment. Placed LHP Matthew Boyd on the 60-day IL. Placed RHP Will Vest on the 15-day IL. Reinstated RHL Matt Manning from the 60-day IL. Recalled LHP Anthony Misiewicz from Toledo (IL). KANSAS CITY ROYALS — Reinstated OF Kyle Isbel from the 10-day IL. LOS ANGELES ANGELS — Reinstated INF Eduardo Escobar from the restricted list. Optioned OF Jo Adell to Salt Lake)PCL). MINNESOTA TWINS — Placed RHP Brock Stewart on the 15-day IL, retroactive to June 26. Recalled RHP Oliver Ortega from St. Paul (IL). SEATTLE MARINERS — Reinstated RHP Trevor Gott from the 15-day IL. Designated RHP Chris Flexen for assignment. TAMPA BAY RAYS — Optioned RHP Calvin Faucher to Durham (IL).
National League
ARIZONA DIAMONDBACKS — Recalled RHPs Justin Martinez and Kevin Ginkel from Reno (PCL). Placed RHP Merrill Kelly on the 15-day IL, retroactive to June 25. Optioned LHP Joe Murphy to Reno. ATLANTA BRAVES — Agreed to terms with 3B Charlie Culberson and RHP Seth Elledge on minor league contracts. CHICAGO CUBS — Selected the contract of INF Jared Young from Iowa (IL). Optioned INF Miles Mastrobuoni to Iowa. Transferred LHP Brandon Hughes from the 15-day IL to the 60-day IL CINCINNATI REDS — Designated RHP Jake Wong for assignment. Selected the contract of RHP Alec Mills from Louisville (IL). Sent RHP Silvino Bracho outright to Louisville. COLORADO ROCKIES — Selected the contract of RHP Matt Koch from Albuquerque (PCL). LOS ANGELES DODGERS — Reinstated INF Max Muncy from the 10-day IL. Optioned INF Michael Busch to Oklahoma City (PCL). MIAMI MARLINS — Sent RHP Matt Barnes to the Florida complex League (FCL) on a rehab assignment. MILWAUKEE BREWERS — Sent LHP Justin Wilson to the Arizona Complex League (ACL) on a rehab assignment. NEW YORK METS — Recalled LHP David Peterson from Syracuse (IL). Optioned RHP Vinny Nittoli to Syracuse. SAN DIEGO PADRES — Placed RHP Steven Wilson on the 15-day IL, retroactive to June 25. Recalled RHP Drew Carlton from El Paso (PCL). SAN FRANCISCO GIANTS — Reinstated INF Wilmer Flores from the 10-day IL. Optioned INF Isan Diaz to Sacramento (PCL).
FOOTBALLNational Football League
GREEN BAY PACKERS — Signed DE Lukas Van Ness to a rookie contract.
Canadian Football League
EDMONTON ELKS — Signed QB Khalil Tate. WINNIPEG BLUE BOMBERS — Signed DB Tyrique McGhee to the practice roster.
HOCKEYNational Hockey League
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.