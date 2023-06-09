UNIVERSITY PARK – The Big Ten Conference announced Thursday the opponents for the 2024 and 2025 football seasons. With the additions of UCLA and USC into the conference, 2024 will be the first season with 16 teams and no divisional format.

Penn State’s 2024 and 2025 home and away schedules are as follows.

