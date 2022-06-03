WILLIAMSPORT — Starting Pitcher Elijah Gill and six relievers combined to shutout the State College Spikes on Thursday, as the Williamsport Crosscutters picked up a 2-0 win on Opening Night.
Elijah Gill did not factor into the decision, throwing three shutout innings, striking out four.
Derek Drees, Zac Czerniawski, Mauricio Rodriguez, Jacob Kush, Antonio Escano and Salvatore Fusco were able to pick up where Gill left off, combining to throw six shutout innings, striking out seven.
Czerniawski earned the win, working a perfect 5th inning, striking out one. Fusco, worked out of a jam in the top of the 9th to earn his first save of the season.
Crosscutters' pitching struck out 11 batters and stranded 11 Spikes base runners.
Six different Crosscutters collected the team's six hits, including three extra-base hits. Logan Flood and Blake Mozley each doubled. Travis Holt collected a triple.
Both Crosscutters runs came on Spikes errors. State College finished the night with four errors.
Next game: Tonight at the State College Spikes
Next home game: Saturday versus State College Spikes, 6:35 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.