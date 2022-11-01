LYNCHBURG, Va. - Liberty University rookie Jacob Hess, a Lewisburg High alum, was named the Atlantic Sun Conference Men's Cross Country Freshman of the Year following the conference championship meet this past Saturday in Huntsville, Ala.

Hess, who ran a PR of 24 minutes, 29.10 seconds on the 8K course to finish 28th, was named Freshman of the Week twice during the season - on Sept. 21 (sixth-place finish in 25:05.8 at Virginia Tech Alumni Invitational) and Oct. 5 (84th in 24:33.9) at Joe Piane Notre Dame Invitational.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.