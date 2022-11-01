LYNCHBURG, Va. - Liberty University rookie Jacob Hess, a Lewisburg High alum, was named the Atlantic Sun Conference Men's Cross Country Freshman of the Year following the conference championship meet this past Saturday in Huntsville, Ala.
Hess, who ran a PR of 24 minutes, 29.10 seconds on the 8K course to finish 28th, was named Freshman of the Week twice during the season - on Sept. 21 (sixth-place finish in 25:05.8 at Virginia Tech Alumni Invitational) and Oct. 5 (84th in 24:33.9) at Joe Piane Notre Dame Invitational.
Hess was named Liberty's first ASUN Freshman of the Year since 2016.
Also on Saturday, a pair of Hess' former Green Dragon teammates also ran well in their respective conference meets.
Allegheny College junior Peter Lantz ran a PR of 26:38.7 to finish 10th in the Presidents' Athletic Conference championships; and Denison University sophomore Calvin Bailey finished 21st in 27:49.4) at Saturday's North Coast Athletic Conference championship meet.
Crebs, Fulmer start season ranked among nation’s top 10, Warriors 25th in country
WILLIAMSPORT – Junior 197-pounder Gable Crebs and senior heavyweight Connor Fulmer will head into the 2022-23 Lycoming College wrestling season ranked amongst the top 10 in Division III, and Lycoming enters the season ranked 25th, the National Wrestling Coaches Association announced on Monday.
Both returning All-Americans that placed seventh at the NCAA Division III Championships in 2022, Crebs is ranked fifth in the nation and Fulmer (Southern Columbia H.S.) is sixth. In addition, Crebs is ranked second in the Southeast Region and Fulmer is first, while sophomore 149-pounder Logan Bartlett (Lewisburg Area H.S.) is fifth.
The Warriors, meanwhile, earned a national ranking from the NWCA for the first time since entering the poll at 20th in mid-November of 2021. They are one of four Middle Atlantic Conference schools in the initial ranking, sitting behind No. 7 Stevens, No. 8 York and No. 19 Alvernia.
Crebs, ranked fifth at 197 pounds, finished his sophomore season 30-7, taking third at the NCAA Southeast Regional to earn a spot in the NCAA Championships, where he earned All-American honors by placing seventh. He notched 17 pins, third in school history, and enters his junior year with a 49-17 career record.
Fulmer, ranked sixth at heavyweight, became the third wrestler in program history to reach 40 wins in a season as a junior, while his 16 pins were sixth-most in program history. He began the season winning three titles, going undefeated at the Washington & Jefferson Invitational, the Wildcat Invitational and the Ohio Northern Invitational. He eventually ran his winning streak to 29 matches, the third-longest in program history. He won the NCAA Southeast Regional to reach the NCAA Championships, where he finished seventh. The history major with a secondary and special education certification also earned NWCA Scholar All-American honors.
Bartlett, a biochemistry major, finished 25-16 during his rookie season with 11 pins and a technical fall en route to placing eighth at the NCAA Southeast Regional. He also earned NWCA Scholar All-American honors.
All three Warriors are expected to be in the lineup when the team starts its season on Sunday, Nov. 6, at the Lycoming Invitational at 9:45 a.m. at Keiper Recreation Center.
Bucknelll football's Jackson earns second straight PL Defensive Player of the Week award
LEWISBURG – Bucknell football's Brent Jackson has been named Patriot League Defensive Player of the Week, the league office announced on Monday. It's the second consecutive week the team captain has earned the award.
Jackson set a new career high with 16 tackles in Bucknell's defensive battle against Colgate on Saturday. He registered three tackles for loss, a sack and a pass breakup to add to an already outstanding senior season.
12 of Jackson's 16 tackles were solo stops, a category in which he ranks first among all FCS players with 7.4 per game. He's also sixth in the country in total tackles per game (10.4). Jackson is 10th in the Patriot League in tackles for loss and tied for fifth in pass breakups per game (1.13).
Jackson earned the weekly award last week as well after registering a forced fumble, a fumble recovery, a sack and an interception in the win over Lehigh. It was his second straight week with a pick. Jackson and the Bucknell defense have allowed just 15 points per game over the last two weeks.
Perez-Pelaez, Domsohn earn Patriot League men’s soccer weekly honors
LEWISBURG – Senior Eddie Perez-Pelaez and freshman Zane Domsohn played key roles in the Bucknell men's soccer team's four-goal outburst against Holy Cross on Saturday, and both were honored by the Patriot League on Monday. Perez-Pelaez was selected as the league's Offensive Player of the Week, while Domsohn was tabbed as the Rookie of the Week. Perez-Pelaez was also named the Bison of the Week after his big performance.
Perez-Pelaez, who was one of five Bison honored in Senior Day ceremonies prior to the match, had a hand in three of the four goals. He scored a key insurance marker late in the game and also set up two others.
Perez-Pelaez's through ball found freshman Charlie Holmes for the opening tally in the 25th minute. In the 82nd, the Bison were under a bit of Holy Cross pressure while clinging to a 2-1 lead, but Perez-Pelaez put an end to that by slotting a shot off the left post and in for his first goal of the season. Fellow senior Mo Tall had the assist on the play, and then less than five minutes later it was Perez-Pelaez on the distribution end once again, setting up Domsohn to make it a 4-1 game.
Perez-Pelaez recently moved back into an attacking role, where he had played throughout most of his career, after lining up at center back for much of the 2022 season. He took advantage, posting his second career four-point game.
Meanwhile, Domsohn continued his late-season scoring spree with a brace against the Crusaders. He became the first Bison freshman to score twice in a game since Perez-Pelaez in a 4-1 win at Canisius on Sept. 1, 2019.
Domsohn has earned a bigger role in the forward ranks in recent weeks, and he scored his first collegiate goal in a 1-1 draw with Colgate one game earlier. He came right back against Holy Cross and put two in the back of the net, including the tie-breaking tally in the 30th minute, not long after the Crusaders had equalized on an own goal. It was a beautiful first-time strike under the bar from the top of the 18 off a long ball from goalkeeper Freddie Lapworth.
Now 2-5-1 in Patriot League play, the Bison close out the season at Loyola on Wednesday night at 7 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.