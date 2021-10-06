TURBOTVILLE — To put it mildly, last week was a very difficult week for Milton’s girls soccer team.
Following a tie and a pair of losses in the past seven days, with one defeat coming in double overtime, Milton was aiming to get back on the winning side in Tuesday’s game against Warrior Run.
The Defenders, on the other hand, entered the Heartland Athletic Conference-II matchup riding a five-game winning streak, and they were looking to get a sixth straight victory against the Black Panthers.
Milton, however, got the much-needed “W” behind second-half goals from Madison Zeiber and Ryen Roush to beat Warrior Run, 2-1.
“Absolutely (it feels good to win),” said Milton coach Rod Harris. “We talked to the girls before this game that we had a tough week last week. We had a draw with Loyalsock (on Monday), a great game against Central Columbia that we lost (2-1) in double overtime, and we lost a game on Saturday (3-2 to Shamokin) that we shouldn’t have lost.
“We needed to have this win (Tuesday) to bounce back and to find that path on the road where, ‘Nope, that (stretch last week) is not going to define us, this (game) is going to define us,’” added Milton’s coach.
The Black Panthers (8-2-1, 5-1 HAC-II) had numerous scoring chances in the first half, including one shot by Mackenzie Lopez that hit off the crossbar 20 minutes in and another shot by Janae Bergey 10 minutes later that Defenders’ keeper Addy Ohnmeiss somehow kept from going into the net.
Warrior Run also had some good looks at the goal late in the first half, but none of the chances resulted in goals.
It wasn’t until the 62nd minute that either team was able to punch one in, and Milton did so with a garbage goal.
Zeiber collected her own rebound from a shot off the crossbar to punch the ball in past Ohnmeiss to give the Black Panthers a 1-0 lead.
“Madison was in the right place at the right time, and I preach to the girls all the time, ‘You have got to be ready for every kickback that comes off the crossbar, off a keeper’s save or off a deflection. You got to be there ready to suck them up,” said Harris. “I call them garbage goals. Those goals are what wins games.”
Three minutes later Milton struck again, this time Ryen Roush drove home a perfect cross from Leah Walter to give the Black Panthers a 2-0 lead with 14:51 remaining.
“Leah did the right thing — she got the ball down the sideline and she learned from a couple of times before to take a little bit off (the kick) and not hammer the ball all the way across the field,” said Harris. “She took a little bit off, and the ball was right where it needed to be — boom, in the net.
“When you go up 2-0 with that much time left in the game, it obviously gives you a little bit of a comfort zone,” added Milton’s coach. “Though I was yelling to the team, ‘Intensity, don’t let up. Keep the intensity, because the last thing you want to do is let down and feel like you’re comfortable — you’re not. You got to keep playing the way you played the rest of the game.’”
And as it turned out, there was plenty of time left for Raygan Lust to score unassisted to get Warrior Run within a goal — albeit with just 1:43 left in regulation.
But, it was a case of too little, too late for the Defenders.
“I think we moved the ball well, we played hard and we controlled a lot of the game, but sometimes (the win) doesn’t fall in your favor,” said Warrior Run coach Rob Ryder. “The girls just need to bounce back and start putting the ball in the back of the net again.
“This was like any other game. When we got down, we tried to answer every goal. We finally put that answer in, but it was only a couple minutes before the end of the game,” added Warrior Run’s coach.
Milton next hosts Southern Columbia at 4 p.m. Thursday, and Warrior Run is off until 4 p.m. Monday when the Defenders host defending state champ Bloomsburg.
Milton 2, Warrior Run 1at Warrior RunScoringSecond half
Milt-Madison Zeiber, assist Mackenzie Lopez, 18:00; Milt-Ryen Roush, assist Leah Walter, 14:51; WR-Raygan Lust, unassisted, 1:43.
Shots: Milton, 10-6; Corners: Milton, 6-5; Saves: Milton (Mo Reiner), 5; WR (Addison Ohnmeiss), 8.
