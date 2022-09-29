College
Men's soccer
Bucknell 2, Lehigh 1
Notes: Sebastian Paz could not have picked a better time to score his first goal of the season. His strike in the 84th minute followed by some important defending in the final minute gave the Bison the win over Lehigh and three much-needed points on Wednesday night at Emmitt Field.
Mo Tall also scored for the Bison, who shook a four-game losing streak and improved to 1-2 in Patriot League play with another home game coming up on Saturday against Lafayette. Lehigh is also 1-2 in league play, with the victory a 4-0 rout of American last week.
This was perhaps Bucknell’s most complete performance of the season, with a season-high 22 shot attempts in the attacking end to go along with some solid defensive work in front of freshman goalkeeper Freddie Lapworth, who earned the victory in his collegiate debut.
No. 2 Messiah 5, No. 3 Lycoming 0
Notes: The Warriors, ranked third in the latest United Soccer Coaches Region IV poll, fell in non-conference action to second-ranked Messiah at UPMC Field. Junior Javan Aching led the Warriors (4-2-4) with two shots and junior Kenny Clapp also recorded a shot on goal. Josh Bratager, Zackary Venus, Luke Groothoff, Isaac Schmitke, and Matt McDonald tallied goals for the Falcons (8-0-1), who scored four in the second half.
Women's soccer
Lycoming 3, Alfred State 1
Notes: After four scoreless games and a scoreless first half, the floodgates opened for the Warriors after Alfred State took a lead early in the second half, answering with three goals to cap off a non-conference win at Pioneer Stadium. The Pioneers (2-5-1 overall) took the lead with an unassisted goal from Jena Scheible in the 47th minute, but senior Bridget Maaloum got the equalizer in the 54th minute off a give from first-year Abigail Umhoefer. Fourteen minutes later, Maaloum found first-year Aubrey Williamson for the game-winning goal before first-year Hannah Wood added an insurance tally in the 84th minute. Maaloum led the onslaught with a goal and an assist. First-year goalkeeper Riley Block earned the win, as she made five saves off nine Pioneer shots to improve to 3-0-1.
Baseball
MLB Glance
AMERICAN LEAGUE
East Division
W L Pct GB
x-New York 96 59 .619 _
Toronto 87 69 .558 9½
Tampa Bay 85 70 .548 11
Baltimore 80 75 .516 16
Boston 74 81 .477 22
Central Division
W L Pct GB
x-Cleveland 87 68 .561 _
Chicago 76 79 .490 11
Minnesota 76 79 .490 11
Kansas City 63 92 .406 24
Detroit 62 92 .403 24½
West Division
W L Pct GB
x-Houston 102 54 .654 _
Seattle 84 70 .545 17
Los Angeles 68 86 .442 33
Texas 66 88 .429 35
Oakland 56 98 .364 45
___
NATIONAL LEAGUE
East Division
W L Pct GB
z-New York 98 58 .628 _
z-Atlanta 97 59 .622 1
Philadelphia 83 71 .539 14
Miami 64 91 .413 33½
Washington 54 101 .348 43½
Central Division
W L Pct GB
x-St. Louis 90 66 .577 _
Milwaukee 83 72 .535 6½
Chicago 69 86 .445 20½
Cincinnati 60 96 .385 30
Pittsburgh 59 97 .378 31
West Division
W L Pct GB
x-Los Angeles 106 48 .688 _
San Diego 86 68 .558 20
San Francisco 76 78 .494 30
Arizona 72 84 .462 35
Colorado 65 89 .422 41
x-clinched division
z-clinched playoff berth
___
AMERICAN LEAGUE
Tuesday's Games
Detroit 4, Kansas City 3, 10 innings
N.Y. Yankees 5, Toronto 2
Tampa Bay 6, Cleveland 5, 11 innings
Minnesota 4, Chicago White Sox 0
Boston 13, Baltimore 9
Houston 10, Arizona 2
L.A. Angels 4, Oakland 3
Texas 5, Seattle 0
Wednesday's Games
Cleveland 2, Tampa Bay 1, 10 innings
Detroit 2, Kansas City 1
Boston 3, Baltimore 1
N.Y. Yankees 8, Toronto 3
Minnesota 8, Chicago White Sox 4
Arizona 5, Houston 2, 10 innings
Seattle 3, Texas 1
Oakland at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.
Thursday's Games
Chicago White Sox (Giolito 10-9) at Minnesota (Varland 0-2), 1:10 p.m.
Kansas City (Heasley 4-8) at Detroit (Rodriguez 4-5), 1:10 p.m.
Baltimore (Baumann 1-3) at Boston (Eovaldi 5-3), 1:35 p.m.
Tampa Bay (Springs 9-4) at Cleveland (Quantrill 14-5), 6:10 p.m.
Oakland (Irvin 9-12) at L.A. Angels (Ohtani 14-8), 9:38 p.m.
Texas (Gray 7-7) at Seattle (Gonzales 10-15), 9:40 p.m.
Friday's Games
Baltimore at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.
Boston at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.
Kansas City at Cleveland, 7:10 p.m.
Minnesota at Detroit, 7:10 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Houston, 8:10 p.m.
Texas at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.
Chicago White Sox at San Diego, 9:40 p.m.
Oakland at Seattle, 9:40 p.m.
___
NATIONAL LEAGUE
Tuesday's Games
Pittsburgh 4, Cincinnati 1
Atlanta 8, Washington 2
Chicago Cubs 2, Philadelphia 1
Miami 6, N.Y. Mets 4
St. Louis 6, Milwaukee 2
Houston 10, Arizona 2
San Francisco 5, Colorado 2
San Diego 4, L.A. Dodgers 3, 10 innings
Wednesday's Games
Pittsburgh 4, Cincinnati 3, 10 innings
Washington 3, Atlanta 2, 10 innings
N.Y. Mets 5, Miami 4, 10 innings
Chicago Cubs 4, Philadelphia 2
Milwaukee 5, St. Louis 1
Arizona 5, Houston 2, 10 innings
L.A. Dodgers at San Diego, 9:40 p.m.
Colorado at San Francisco, 9:45 p.m.
Thursday's Games
Philadelphia (Suárez 10-5) at Chicago Cubs (Assad 1-2), 2:20 p.m.
Miami (Garrett 3-6) at Milwaukee (Lauer 10-7), 7:40 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers (Heaney 3-3) at San Diego (Manaea 7-9), 9:40 p.m.
Colorado (Feltner 3-8) at San Francisco (Rodón 13-8), 9:45 p.m.
Friday's Games
Cincinnati at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.
Philadelphia at Washington, 7:05 p.m.
N.Y. Mets at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.
Miami at Milwaukee, 8:10 p.m.
Pittsburgh at St. Louis, 8:15 p.m.
Chicago White Sox at San Diego, 9:40 p.m.
Colorado at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.
Arizona at San Francisco, 10:15 p.m.
Hockey
NHL Preseason Glance
EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Toronto 3 2 1 0 4 9 5
Buffalo 3 2 1 0 4 7 8
Detroit 2 1 1 0 2 8 6
Boston 2 1 1 0 2 4 4
Florida 2 1 1 0 2 4 7
Ottawa 3 1 2 0 2 8 11
Tampa Bay 1 0 1 0 0 1 5
Montreal 2 0 2 0 0 1 5
Metropolitan Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Columbus 3 2 0 1 5 11 5
New Jersey 2 2 0 0 4 6 2
N.Y. Rangers 2 1 0 1 3 6 4
Washington 2 1 0 1 3 6 5
Carolina 1 1 0 0 2 5 1
Philadelphia 3 1 2 0 2 4 6
Pittsburgh 3 1 2 0 2 6 13
N.Y. Islanders 2 0 2 0 0 2 8
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Central Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA
St. Louis 3 3 0 0 6 13 5
Minnesota 2 2 0 0 4 8 4
Nashville 2 1 0 1 3 7 4
Colorado 3 1 1 1 3 7 9
Chicago 2 1 1 0 2 5 6
Winnipeg 2 1 1 0 2 5 7
Dallas 2 1 1 0 2 4 7
Arizona 3 0 2 1 1 9 12
Pacific Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Calgary 4 3 1 0 6 11 5
Seattle 2 2 0 0 4 6 0
San Jose 2 2 0 0 4 8 6
Los Angeles 2 1 0 1 3 4 4
Anaheim 2 1 1 0 2 7 7
Edmonton 3 1 2 0 2 4 7
Vegas 2 0 1 1 1 2 5
Vancouver 2 0 1 1 1 2 7
NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.
Tuesday's Games
Dallas 4, Arizona 3, OT
Buffalo 2, Philadelphia 1
Detroit 6, Pittsburgh 2
Carolina 5, Tampa Bay 1
New Jersey 4, N.Y. Islanders 1
Boston 3, N.Y. Rangers 2, OT
Winnipeg 5, Ottawa 3
St. Louis 4, Chicago 1
Minnesota 5, Colorado 2
Seattle 3, Calgary 0
San Jose 5, Anaheim 4
Wednesday's Games
Washington 3, Philadelphia 1
Columbus 4, Buffalo 1
Toronto 3, Montreal 0
Chicago 4, Detroit 2
Calgary 4, Edmonton 0
Carolina at Tampa Bay, ppd
Arizona at Anaheim, 10 p.m.
Colorado at Vegas, 10 p.m.
San Jose vs. Los Angeles at Toyota Arena, 10 p.m.
Thursday's Games
Carolina at Florida, 7 p.m.
New Jersey at N.Y. Rangers, 7 p.m.
Winnipeg at Montreal, 7 p.m.
Columbus at St. Louis, 8 p.m.
Minnesota at Dallas, 8 p.m.
Nashville at Tampa Bay, 8 p.m.
Nashville at Tampa Bay, ppd
Seattle at Vancouver, 9:30 p.m.
Friday's Games
Tampa Bay at Nashville, 6 p.m.
N.Y. Rangers at New Jersey, 7 p.m.
Toronto vs. Ottawa at CAA Arena, 7 p.m.
Washington at Detroit, 7:30 p.m.
Calgary at Edmonton, 9 p.m.
San Jose at Anaheim, 10 p.m.
San Jose at Vegas, 10 p.m.
Saturday's Games
Florida at Carolina, 1 p.m.
Philadelphia at Boston, 1 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Buffalo, 1 p.m.
Montreal at Ottawa, 7 p.m.
Washington at Columbus, 7 p.m.
Dallas vs. St. Louis at Cable Dahmer Arena, 8 p.m.
Edmonton at Winnipeg, 8 p.m.
Detroit at Chicago, 8:30 p.m.
Vancouver at Seattle, 9:30 p.m.
